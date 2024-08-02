Agritourism leaders from New Zealand and India bound for Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Agritourism leaders from New Zealand and India bound for Perth

The Scottish Agritourism Conference will be held in the city's concert hall during November.

By Keith Findlay
Marijke Dunselman, founder of Agritourism NZ, will speak at the Scottish Agritourism Conference later this year.
Marijke Dunselman, founder of Agritourism NZ, will speak at the Scottish Agritourism Conference later this year. Image: Scottish Agritourism.

Two high-profile speakers have been announced for this year’s Scottish Agritourism Conference in Perth.

A session focusing on international agritourism will feature Marijke Dunselman and Pandurang Taware, eminent figures in their respective countries of New Zealand and India. Both have played a fundamental role in developing agritourism in their home sectors.

And they continue to make significant impacts to agricultural landscapes by raising the profile of agritourism as a means of diversification for farmers.

New Zealander Marijke ‘excited to be coming’ to Perth event later this year

Marijke has worked with farmers for more than 26 years and is founder of Agritourism NZ, New Zealand’s national agritourism body.

She is responsible for the development and delivery of the New Zealand agritourism monitor farm equivalent. She also chairs the education committee of the Global Agritourism Network.

Marijke said, “I’m very excited to be coming to the Scottish Agritourism Conference this year, meeting members of the Scottish sector, sharing experiences about agritourism in New Zealand and learning from each other.”

‘Father’ of Indian agritourism

Pandurang is a multiple award-winning agritourism leader, fourth-generation farmer and entrepreneur. He is known in his homeland as the “father” of Indian agritourism.

Through his efforts to educate and support farmers, he has driven significant growth for India’s rural economy over the past 20 years.

The impact of these initiatives can be measured in excess of 60 million Indian rupees for farming families and more than 7,000 jobs for women and youths in rural communities.

Padurang Taware, managing director, Agritourism India.
Padurang Taware, managing director, Agritourism India. Image: Scottish Agritourism

Pandurang is visiting Scotland for the first time to speak at the conference, with an itinerary that includes visits to agritourism in both Scotland and England.

He said, “I am so excited to participate in the Scottish Agritourism Conference, and share and exchange agritourism experiences and knowledge for the betterment of farming communities in our respective nations.

“The Scottish Agritourism conference is a testament to Scotland’s innovative spirit, bringing together farmers, entrepreneurs, and tourism experts to explore the synergy between agriculture and tourism, fostering sustainable growth and enriching rural communities.”

Scotland’s biggest agritourism event

The conference, now in its fifth year, will take place at its regular venue of Perth Concert Hall on November 18 and 19.

The one-and-a-half-day event is Scotland’s largest annual gathering of agritourism businesses and sector supporters.

Scottish agritourism representatives at last year's conference with Shona Robison MSP, cabinet secretary for finance and local government.
Scottish agritourism representatives at last year’s conference with Shona Robison MSP, cabinet secretary for finance and local government. Image: Scottish Agritourism

This year’s programme includes sessions covering innovation, the importance of building great teams, tourism sector insights with a focus on food and drink experiences, and the future of agritourism.

In recent years the conference has attracted upwards of 300 delegates who are either operating or considering agritourism, alongside representatives of professional services and the supply chain who work with the agritourism sector in Scotland.

Local authorities, destination marketing organisations and many others have taken part.

World Agritourism Conference heading to Aberdeen

Earlier this year, it was announced the World Agritourism Conference will be held in Scotland in 2026.

It is expected to attract about 1,000 delegates to Aberdeen’s P&J Live in June of that year, further increasing the profile of Scotland’s growing and diverse agritourism sector.

Scotland’s ‘tight-knit’ agritourism sector

Caroline Millar, of industry body Scottish Agritourism, said, “We are extremely fortunate that the agritourism sector in Scotland is a tight-knit network. Everyone is so enthusiastic and supportive.

“This really makes the Scottish Agritourism Conference stand out as an annual highlight and an excellent opportunity to showcase the diversity and growth of Scotland’s agritourism community.

Angus farmer and Scottish Agritourism lead Caroline Millar.
Angus farmer and Scottish Agritourism lead Caroline Millar. Image: Craig Steohen

“We’re really pleased that both Pandurang and Marijke have agreed to come and speak to our delegates this year. Both are real trailblazers, and have been instrumental in shaping agritourism in their own countries and also internationally.

“They will provide a huge amount of transferable information and inspiration to support the development of the Scottish network ahead of the World Agritourism Conference in 2026.”

More from Farming

NFUS president Martin Kennedy, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon, First Minister John Swinney and Mr Kennedy's daughters, Yvonne and Katrina on their Aberfeldy hill farm.
First Minister John Swinney sees 'fabulous examples of good work' on Perthshire farm visit
Six Nations ploughing action in Wormit, Fife.
Irish on top as Six Nations comes to Fife
Children show off their sheep at Perth Show 2023
Record entries for 2024 Perth Show
Farmers offered support by NFUS for infrastructure concerns
Government disease eradication project to help pig farmers
Sam Parsons has been estate manager at Balcaskie Estate in the East Neuk of Fife for 16 years. Image: DC Thomson.
Fife farm estate manager Sam urges vigilance after £120,000 GPS thefts: 'They knew what…
Flash floods pouring mud and water from fields into the Hogarth Drive area of Cupar after an intense downpour in 2022. Image: Michael Alexander
Can Fife and Tayside farmers do more to prevent flash floods?
2
Fife farmer, Henry Cheape, celebrates after reaching Antigua.
Where did St Andrews farmer Henry find the strength to row across the Atlantic…
Blinkbonny Farm views from drone, over the land that the new owner is proposing to turn into a forest. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will Italian pasta heiress' forest dream change the face of Fife farming?
2
Lara (2), Pim (3) and Kit (22 months) from Guardbridge and The Cotswalds and Netherlands with their families at Fife Show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as thousands enjoy the sun at this year's Fife Show

Conversation