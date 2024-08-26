Fairy-tale double for Perthshire rider at Blair Castle horse trials

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fairy-tale double for Perthshire rider at Blair Castle horse trials

Wills Oakden rode to glory on Keep It Cooley and Mile Beach.

By Melanie Scott
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley. Image: Jim Crichton

Wills Oakden claimed a fairy-tale double of victories on home turf at the final Defender Blair Castle International Horse Trials.

Perthshire-based Wills topped the CCI-L4* category, with Keep It Cooley, and also the CCI-L2* section, with Mile Beach.

He was in fifth place after the first phase dressage section of the long format 4* three-day event, the most advanced of the eventing competitions at Blair.

But he moved to the top of the leader board after recording the fastest cross country round of the day on Keep It Cooley, owned by Scots Geoff and Elspeth Adams.

Wills collects £4,000 first prize

Horse and rider had three fences in hand going into the final showjumping phase.

With an early pole falling, their margin was reduced.

But their win was never in doubt when jumping the rest of the course clear.

In a rare show of emotion, Wills punched the air with delight as he passed the finishing line to claim the £4,000 first prize.

Wills celebrates success at the Blair Castle horse trials.
Wills celebrates success at the Blair Castle horse trials. Image: Jim Crichton

He received a standing ovation from the packed crowd who, despite the challenging weather conditions, bravely watched as the final horse competed in the main ring overlooked by the castle.

The nine-year-old son of Ramiro B has been aimed at this class following a win at Burgham last month.

And he has the enviable record of a third Blair win in a row after leading last year’s long format 3* and the 2* in 2022.

Following in the footsteps of Aunt Frances

Will’s aunt, Frances Hay-Smith, had won the first ever long-format 2* eventing competition at Blair in 1989.

With only a 0.4 penalty lead, the pressure was on.

But Wills skilfully rode Mile Beach to jump a foot perfect clear to take the win.

“It’s unbelievable,” said Wills, who came to Blair Castle in 10th place in the World eventing ranking list. “I won two classes here last year and it’s amazing to do it again.

“It’s a massive achievement for the whole team, both here and at home.”

Wills enjoys the moment after another win at Blair Castle.
Wills enjoys the moment after another win at Blair Castle. Image: Jim Crichton

A strong field of many Olympic riders contested the 4* short format, with many horses entered for Burghley 5* in a fortnight’s time.

The winner was Caroline Powell, with her Badminton champion Greenacres Special Cavalier.

Team GB rider Piggy March was runner-up, with Brookfield Future News.

From Paris to Blair Castle

Paris Olympics gold medallist Ros Canter claimed third and fourth places.

Piggy and her pupil, Nadja Minder, dominated the 3* long format. Piggy’s winner was Susie Wood’s Cooley Goodwood and she also finished third on Andrew Nicholson’s Filipo.

Swiss rider Nadja Minder had arrived in the UK only the week before to base herself with Piggy.

Perthshire riders well represented

She finished in second spot, with Top Job’s Jalisco, ahead of young Scottish rider Cameron Swales and Millies Law in fourth.

Perthshire riders were well represented in the popular 1* short format category, aimed at novice horses.

Daisy Cross and DHI Neilson won it, with Annie Broad riding Killerisk Cooley into second and Chieftain of the White Legs taking sixth place.

Annie Broad on Killerisk Cooley
Annie Broad on Killerisk Cooley. Image: Jim Crichton

It’s not just eventing that took place over the five days at Blair Castle.

A number of showing societies held their annual championships, with riders qualifying from around the country.

Tylo Stud from Turriff claimed the overall supreme of the National Pony Society of Scotland, with Tylo Erebus.

Owned and bred by Claire Chisman and Tom Marshall, the three-year-old gelding sired by Small Land Entertainer and out of the brood-mare Rhos Elena was handled by Tom.

Honours at Tarland, Turriff and Echt

One of the leading young riding ponies this year Erebus has stood champion at both Tarland and Turriff shows recently, and was overall supreme light horse at Echt.

He looks to have a big future under saddle next year.

Goldenwood Georgie Girl topped the large small breeds class championship before going on to claim the overall reserve mountain and moorland title.

Best pictures as Blair Castle International Horse Trials bows out after 35 years

Moray Riding Club member Rosanagh Davison and Rockwood Bea won the British Horse Society riding club working hunter championship.

This year, after 35 years, marked the last of the horse trials at Blair Castle due to its change of direction and environmental aims. It was announced during the event that Scone Palace will hold a similar event next August, with further details to be confirmed.

