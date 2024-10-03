TV stardom for cattle farmers from Angus, Perthshire and Shetland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

TV stardom for cattle farmers from Angus, Perthshire and Shetland

Landward's team find out about efforts to revive the Aberdeen-Angus breed, wild cows, crime-writing inspirations and more.

By Keith Findlay
Dougie Vipond at Incheoch Farm, near Alyth.
Dougie Vipond at Incheoch Farm, near Alyth. Image: BBC

Cattle farmers from Angus, Perthshire and Shetland are enjoying TV stardom tonight.

They feature in the latest episode of BBC Scotland’s Landward series.

Presenter Dougie Vipond and his team are celebrating the role cattle play in Scotland’s countryside.

Dougie is at Incheoch Farm, near Alyth, Perthshire, watching bulls go up for sale at an on-site auction.

Bulls in the field near Alyth.
Bulls in the field near Alyth. Image: BBC/Nadine Lee

Cammy Wilson is setting sail to the island of Swona in the Pentland Firth to catch a glimpse of  some wild cattle.

Arlene Stuart is meeting a family, based near Forfar, who helped to bring back native Aberdeen-Angus from the brink of extinction.

Meanwhile, Anne MacAlpine is in Shetland, at Britain’s most northerly dairy farm, hearing about one family’s fight to carry on producing milk.

And Rosie Morton is in Fife, meeting the Highland cows which inspired crime fiction novels.

Landward's presenters
Landward’s presenters have been on a mission to learn more about Scottish cattle. Image: BBC

The half-hour programme started at 8.30pm on BBC Scotland. It will be shown again at 7.30pm tomorrow on BBC One Scotland and at 9am on Sunday on on BBC Two. It is also is being made available to view on iPlayer.

Starting the programme at Incheoch, Dougie says: It’s the perfect place to have this special programme celebrating all that’s great and good about cattle in Scotland.

“We absolutely love cattle. There’s over 1.5 million spread across our countryside.

‘Patrick’ fetches more than £10,000

“These animals are an integral part of our farming story. For centuries, Scotland’s farmers and crofters have worked with them across our hillsides and pastures – from the time of the drovers to the first continental imports.

“And now to the challenges cattle farmers face as our climate changes.”

Dougie gets up to speed with one of Incheoch’s live auctions and watches how fierce bidding for one of the farm’s stellar Simmentals, “Patrick”, rockets to more than £10,000.

Dougie Vipond visited a genes sale near Alyth. near Alyth.
Dougie Vipond visited a “genes sale” near Alyth. near Alyth. Image: BBC/Nadine Lee

“There is no ‘sprucing up’ like you would see before a traditional sale, Dougie says, adding: “There are 14 Simmental, two Aberdeen-Angus and three Luing bulls looking for a home today. But, as impressive as these boys are, it’s not all about the Y chromosomes.”

Incheoch farmer Neil McGowan explains: “Our breeding programme here is based on maternal lines really. A lot of the offspring of these bulls will… be people’s cows in their herd for a long time. We are looking for daughters that will calve easily, will milk well – won’t cause much hassle.”

Dougie says it it’s “more like eBay than any livestock auction I’ve ever been to”.

Neil McGowan on his farm near Alyth
Neil McGowan on his farm near Alyth. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

No cattle farmers on Swona

Calum heads for the tiny, uninhabited island of Swona, about two miles off the coast of South Ronaldsay in Orkney.

“It’s not very big – just a mile long by a mile wide,” the presenter says, adding: “In amongst the ruins and old cultivated land, a small herd of cattle roam.”

One man who knows these wild cattle well is Will Annal, whose family own Swona.

He explains how after 50 years they are very different from their domesticated cousins.

Cammy on Swona, finding out about wild cattle.
Cammy on Swona, which is home to wild cattle. Image: BBC/Laura Mitchell

“They’ve been here long enough that all their behaviours have changed, he says, adding: “They are a mix of Aberdeen-Angus and Shorthorn. The island can only support a certain number – low 20s, high teens is a stable number for them. ”

There are no plans to take the cattle off the island, although there was attempts to do so during the late 1970s. Swona is now a designated site of special scientific interest because they are there.

They conquered the world

Aberdeen-Angus conquered the world but native bloodlines were in at one time in danger of dying out.

Arlene met a family who devoted themselves to “bringing the beef back from the brink”.

Geordie Soutar and his daughter, Louise, run Dunlouise Angus, near Forfar.

Scotland once exported Aberdeen-Angus cattle all over the world, but the original bloodlines became diluted.

Geordie and Louise have made it their mission to protect the origins of this “beef icon”.

It’s 100% native Angus for these cattle farmers near Forfar

“We started to try and gather up cattle with no imported bloodlines in them, which was a long, long process,” the dad explains.

Louise adds that all the cattle at Dunlouise are “100% native Angus”.

They are are as you would have seen then in the mid 1800s when the breed was founded,” she says, adding: “They are built like lead – a lot of them are just as wide as they are deep. It’s basically a big fermentation vat converting grass into beef. It’s that great body depth that is pretty unique to the native Angus.

Arlene, centre, with Geordie and Louise.
Arlene, centre, with Geordie and Louise. Image: BBC

Using the wonders of modern-day genetics, the Soutars are now exporting these bloodlines back around the world,

Anne is in Shetland, meeting a family trying to keep their dairy farming business alive.

About 30 years ago there were 12 dairies in Shetland but now here are just two.

Setter Farm, near Tingwall, is the most northerly dairy farm in Britain.

It has been run by the Irvine family for more than 100 years.

Anne finds out that milking there is like a “military operation”.

Anne, pictured with Linda, visits Britain's northernmost dairy farm.
Anne, pictured with Linda, visits Britain’s northernmost dairy farm. Image: BBC

The farm’s 47 Friesian cows produce more than 700 litres of milk (about 154gallons) every day.

Ninth-generation dairy farmer Linda says: “There was a lot more dairy farms when I was growing up. A lot of the problem is the cost of milk coming into the isles.”

Rules and regulations ‘pushing out a lot more farmers’, says Linda

Mainland milk can undercut Setter because island life means costs are higher

Linda says: The long and short of it is just the sheer expense of everything.

“And rules and regulations coming in now are pushing out a lot more farmers.”

For the next generation of Irvines, a future in dairy is uncertain.

Dairy cows in Shetland.
Dairy cows in Shetland. Image: BBC

Linda says: “I encourage my bairns to get a trade so that they have a back-up.”

Rosie goes to an “eerie” location near Cupar, Fife, which is home to gritty Edinburgh crime novel writer James Oswald.

He is the best-selling author behind the Inspector McLean books.

But  James is leading a double life, Rosie says, revealing why he’s “not always behind his keyboard”.

Rosie with author James Oswald.
Rosie with author James Oswald. Image: BBC/Nadine Lee

The Oswald family once reared commercial cattle but when James took on their farm 13 years ago he wanted a breed more suited to rough grazing.

He now combines his writing life with rearing a pedigree fold of 50 Highland cows, including 10 calves born earlier this year.

One of James' Highland coos.
One of James’ Highland coos. Image: BBC/Nadine Lee

James finds inspiration for his writing while looking after his herd.

He says: “If I am stuck with one of my books ad can’t work out a plot point, I can come up here, particularly when the weather is nice.. and let my mind wander.

The farmer by day, writer by night adds: “I’m a bit of a recluse.

“Being here pretty much the middle of nowhere suits me just fine, working with these gentle placid beasts.”

More from Farming

Strawberry picking at East Seaton Farm, a member of Angus Growers, near Arbroath.
Angus Growers celebrated at Helping It Happen Awards
Red kite carrying food at. Argaty. Image: Lynn Bowser.
How Stirlingshire's Argaty Red Kites project has become a conservation beacon for Scotland
Growers Garden broccoli crisps
Fife broccoli crisp-maker nets Aldi Scotland deal
Duradiamond/iLivestock chief executive Ewen Wardman celebrates a £1.15 million cash boost for the business
Major investment drives growth for Fife farm tech firm
Ellon Academy pupils cook with chef Leslie Gillespie
Arbroath and Forfar pupils among those learning more about beef, lamb and pork
Guest on the final tour of the year at Lunan Bay Farm.
Cashmere goats are big draw in Angus
Wills Oakden on eight-ear-old gelding Keep It Cooley.
Fairytale double for Perthshire rider at Blair Castle horse trials
Cattle and overall show champion, a calf from R Simson & Son, Mains of Creuchies, Alyth.
The Simpsons take top prize in Highland Perthshire show
Tombreck Farm hens.
Food growers all set to open gates to visitors in Highland Perthshire
Kinross Show's multigenerational team.
Kinross Show expected to be one of best yet

Conversation