Degree-awarding powers ‘historic’ moment for Scotland’s Rural College

'More than ever before, SRUC is in control of its own destiny' - Professor Wayne Powell.

By Keith Findlay
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar. Image: SRUC

Scotland’s Rural College (SRUC) achieves an historic milestone today.

It is the first Scottish education provider in nearly two decades to be granted degree-awarding powers.

SRUC’s degrees have previously been awarded through the universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh. But, from today, the multi-campus college can award taught higher education qualifications, including undergraduate and postgraduate degrees itself.

North-east veterinary science students break new ground for SRUC

Taught Degree Awarding Powers were conferred by the Privy Council and approved by the Scottish Parliament.

SRUC’s first degree course will be an BVSci in veterinary science.

And the first cohort of students starts at its new School of Veterinary Medicine in Aberdeen this week.

Amy McLuckie, a recent SRUC <yoastmark class=

Professor Wayne Powell, principal and chief executive, SRUC, said: “Gaining Taught Degree Awarding Powers is a truly historic day,

“It is the fruit of years of dedication and hard work from our staff.

“I joined SRUC eight years ago and, while there have undoubtedly been significant challenges along the way, I have watched our institution flourish, thanks to the dedicated efforts of my colleagues and our students.”

Our degrees will represent all that is at SRUC’s core.” Prof Powell, SRUC

He added: “I would also like to thank the universities of Glasgow and Edinburgh, who were hugely supportive of our application process.

“Our degrees will represent all that is at SRUC’s core – sustainability, and rural and environmental expertise, giving students an unrivalled all-round educational experience, and producing a workforce with the skills to drive a green economy and strategic collaboration.

“This achievement is perfectly aligned with SRUC’s ambition to become a leading tertiary university, demonstrating excellence in supporting skills and career opportunities for our students.”

Professor Wayne Powell.
Professor Wayne Powell. Image: SRUC

SRUC ‘in control of its own destiny’

Prof Powell continued: “Our five-year strategy, launching within a few months, will show our ongoing commitment to developing new ways to thrive through collaboration – driving innovative new ways of working between business, government, communities and academia.

“More than ever before, SRUC is in control of its own destiny.

“Gaining degree awarding powers really is just the beginning.”

Eight key facts about SRUC

  1. SRUC was established in 2012 through a combination of the Scottish Agricultural College (SAC) – which was itself created through a merger – with Barony, Elmwood and Oatridge colleges. Through these institutions, it can trace its lineage back more than 100 years.
  2. It now has teaching facilities in Edinburgh, West Lothian, Dumfries and Galloway, Fife, Aberdeen, Inverness, Ayr and Glasgow.
  3. SRUC Aberdeen is located on the Craibstone Estate, about five miles from the centre of the Granite City.
  4. The Fife campus, SRUC Elmwood, is in Cupar.
  5. SRUC’s Rural and Veterinary Innovation Centre in Inverness opened earlier this year.
  6. Full-time and part-time courses are offered from college level through National Certificate all the way up to PhDs.
  7. The college is in the top five educational institutions in the UK for studying animal science and agriculture, according to the Guardian university rankings.
  8. Earlier this year SRUC was awarded the Queen’s Anniversary Prize – the highest form of recognition for educational institutions in the UK – for the second time.

