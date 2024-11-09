BRIAN HENDERSON: ‘Family farm tax’ not the only Budget shock for Tayside farmers

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BRIAN HENDERSON: ‘Family farm tax’ not the only Budget shock for Tayside farmers

The change to agricultural property relief came alongside other damaging measures.

Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
By Brian Henderson

The shockwaves of last week’s Budget announcements are still resonating through the farming industry.

There’s been plenty of activity to spell out the disastrous effects which the changes to inheritance tax will have on many family farms.

And claims from the Labour government that relatively few businesses will be affected each year by the curtailment of agricultural property relief have been pretty much shot down in flames.

Farmer's hands planting seeds.
Many farmers are questioning the so-called “Budget for Growth”. Image: Shutterstock

Its assertion that very few family farms will be affected has been shown to be based on a misunderstanding of what a true family farm looks like. These changes will, therefore, seriously affect the prospects of many businesses passing on to the next generation.

The government’s calculations are flawed, as they are based solely on land values.

They take no account of the additional value of machinery, livestock, working capital or other business assets, including diversified activities supporting the farm and rural economy.

Government’s figures for scale of UK farming ‘miss half the picture’

The figures miss half the picture and so massively understate the effects of the changes.

But while there’s no escaping the seismic effects these changes to agricultural and business relief will create, they weren’t the only pieces of bad news for the farming community.

Perhaps hidden by the sheer magnitude of this threat, there were several other areas of pain for the sector in last week’s Autumn Budget.

Farming lifestyles under attack

As well as attacking the future of many people in the industry, a harsh strike was also launched on the current lifestyle of farming folk.

In a move best described as kicking a man when he’s down, the farmer’s favourite run-about – the double-cabbed pickup – has also had the plug pulled on its tax benefits.

These will, in the near future, no longer be taxed as work vehicles.

Pickup truck on farm.
The trusty old pickup truck is part of farming life. Image: Shutterstock

Such a move was originally due to go ahead more than a year ago.

But the outcry with which it was met saw a massive U-turn taken by the then government when the implications were made clear.

I remember writing at the time that many people in urban areas had cottoned on to these tax benefits.

And I suggested there should be a requirement for some proof the vehicle had actually been used for carting items like fencing equipment, animal feed, machinery spares or even the odd dead ewe in order to secure the business use exemption.

Fertiliser tax burden

Another hidden swipe at the industry has been taken in the form of an additional tax which may see an increase of between £50 and £75 on every tonne of fertiliser used.

If you thought some of the other taxes were complicated, this one takes some beating.

Expected to be introduced in January 2027, it’s part of the wider Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism – CBAM for short.

Tractor spreading fertiliser onto farm pasture
Tractor spreading fertiliser onto farm pasture. Image: Shutterstock

Levied on a range of commercial industrial products which require high levels of energy to produce, such as imported steel, cement, aluminium and ceramics, the thinking here is that domestic producers of these goods shouldn’t be undercut by foreign rivals.

The latter, of course, can avoid the many additional costs imposed on UK-produced goods by current climate control measures.

Read more: All five Scots Tory MPs sign letter urging ‘family farm tax’ U-turn

Farmers would have welcomed such an import tax being extended to food and farm produce imported into the UK.

While this has not been given such a consideration, nitrogen fertilisers have.

Close-up of a rake in the hands of a woman
Woman farmer preparing the soil before planting. Image: Shutterstock

Once again, the move defies logic as the truth of the matter is there are no longer any plants in the UK which produce nitrogen fertilisers.

Absolutely no-one is being put at a competitive disadvantage.

And on top of that, while the EU is proposing a similar tax, it’s only going to be brought in gradually and won’t be applied at the same rate as the UK’s until 2034.

If it was meant to be a “Budget for growth”, then it certainly won’t be encouraging it in farmers’ fields.

Brian Henderson farms a mix of arable and livestock enterprises with his family on their farm in Perthshire.

Conversation