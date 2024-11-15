BRIAN HENDERSON: Next week’s London rally will get Tayside farmers’ message across

Former chancellor, foreign secretary and deputy prime minister Sir Geoffrey Howe was perhaps never the most memorable of British politicians.

But a brilliantly timed resignation speech is widely thought to have been the nail in the coffin for Margaret Thatcher’s premiership.

Despite his oration being lauded by the editor of Hansard as the greatest parliamentary speech of all time, political opponents likened the attack to “being savaged by a dead sheep”.

The ferocious piece of invective was such a deviation from Mr Howe’s normal mild-mannered “Mogodon man” persona.

Will ‘easy-going’ farmers make a difference?

It will be interesting to see if the UK’s normally easy-going farmers can launch a similarly surprising and momentous outcome with their upcoming efforts to persuade the Labour government to overturn its plans to reform inheritance tax and limit agricultural property relief.

Down south, the National Farmers’ Union seems to have shot itself a bit in the foot.

They’ve organised an official event at Westminster – not a protest but what they’re calling a “lobbying opportunity”- for farmers to outline the ramifications of the proposed changes to MPs next Tuesday.

But numbers for this rallying call were limited to 1,800.

With feelings running so high, this denied a huge number of farmers the opportunity to express their fears and anguish at the disastrous consequences which the proposals could have on both their businesses and the nation’s food security.

Many would not have the opportunity to feel they are making some sort of difference.

Alternative rally planned

So, an alternative London rally has been organised by some of those farmers who play a prominent role in social media to give vent to their spleen.

And this one seems to be well-organised, cleared by the Metropolitan Police and planned to be good-natured so as not to alienate what seems a pretty supportive general public.

Taking place on the same day at Whitehall, the “#we just want to feed you” march is also expected to coincide with the agricultural sector making the largest ever donation to food banks around the country.

This is being done in order to focus on the core of what the industry is really all about.

‘Great’ public support for farmers

There doesn’t seem to be any limit on the numbers here.

But the organisers are asking that people register their proposed attendance on The Farming Forum website page dedicated to the rally.

The event has gained great support from around the country, with many planning to travel to London for it.

Peaceful protest

And while a peaceful march will form the core, there will also be speakers addressing the crowds.

Big hitters like Jeremy Clarkson, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage have all apparently expressed an interest.

I think, rather sensibly, the plan is to have actual farmers speaking to the crowds – and the media – to make sure the focus is kept firmly on family farms.

It looks like a great way of drawing attention to the issue but will it be enough to convince the government to change its plans?

To be realistic, few believe it will, on its own, deliver change.

But it will show the strength of feeling within the industry just now.

More disruptive approaches, such as blockading UK ports and supermarket warehouses, or organising tractor blockades on some of the country’s major roads, could follow.

Britain’s ‘shy’ farmers tend not to protest ‘at the drop of a chapeau’

British farmers have always been pretty shy about making their voices heard, or to interfere with normal life in our towns and cities.

But you only need to look to mainland Europe last year to see how direct action can lead to major changes to policies which the industry knows would threaten its future.

Britain’s farmers don’t have the same attitude or reputation as our French cousins for taking to the streets to protest at the drop of a chapeau.

However, Tuesday’s rally might not quite be the equivalent of being savaged by a dead sheep.

And it may just show the mettle of some of those who have at one time or another loaded one onto the knacker’s lorry.