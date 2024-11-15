BRIAN HENDERSON: Next week’s London rally will get Tayside farmers’ message across

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

BRIAN HENDERSON: Next week’s London rally will get Tayside farmers’ message across

The #we just want to feed you march will focus on the core of what the industry is really all about.

Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Former chancellor, foreign secretary and deputy prime minister Sir Geoffrey Howe was perhaps never the most memorable of British politicians.

But a brilliantly timed resignation speech is widely thought to have been the nail in the coffin for Margaret Thatcher’s premiership.

Despite his oration being lauded by the editor of Hansard as the greatest parliamentary speech of all time, political opponents likened the attack to “being savaged by a dead sheep”.

The ferocious piece of invective was such a deviation from Mr Howe’s normal  mild-mannered “Mogodon man” persona.

The late Sir Geoffrey Howe
The late Sir Geoffrey Howe gained the nickname “Mogodon man”

Will ‘easy-going’ farmers make a difference?

It will be interesting to see if the UK’s normally easy-going farmers can launch a similarly surprising and momentous outcome with their upcoming efforts to persuade the Labour government to overturn its plans to reform inheritance tax and limit agricultural property relief.

Down south, the National Farmers’ Union seems to have shot itself a bit in the foot.

They’ve organised an official event at Westminster – not a protest but what they’re calling a “lobbying opportunity”- for farmers to outline the ramifications of the proposed changes to MPs next Tuesday.

But numbers for this rallying call were limited to 1,800.

Aberdeen-Angus bull
Feelings are running high in the farming community. Image: Shutterstock

With feelings running so high, this denied a huge number of farmers the opportunity to express their fears and anguish at the disastrous consequences which the proposals could have on both their businesses and the nation’s food security.

Many would not have the opportunity to feel they are making some sort of difference.

Alternative rally planned

So, an alternative London rally has been organised by some of those farmers who play a prominent role in social media to give vent to their spleen.

And this one seems to be well-organised, cleared by the Metropolitan Police and planned to be good-natured so as not to alienate what seems a pretty supportive general public.

Taking place on the same day at Whitehall, the “#we just want to feed you” march is also expected to coincide with the agricultural sector making the largest ever donation to food banks around the country.

This is being done in order to focus on the core of what the industry is really all about.

‘Great’ public support for farmers

There doesn’t seem to be any limit on the numbers here.

But the organisers are asking that people register their proposed attendance on The Farming Forum website page dedicated to the rally.

The event has gained great support from around the country, with many planning to travel to London for it.

Peaceful protest

And while a peaceful march will form the core, there will also be speakers addressing the crowds.

Big hitters like Jeremy Clarkson, Boris Johnson and Nigel Farage have all apparently expressed an interest.

I think, rather sensibly, the plan is to have actual farmers speaking to the crowds – and the media – to make sure the focus is kept firmly on family farms.

Jeremy Clarkson.
Jeremy Clarkson is expected to be there.

It looks like a great way of drawing attention to the issue but will it be enough to convince the government to change its plans?

To be realistic, few believe it will, on its own, deliver change.

But it will show the strength of feeling within the industry just now.

More disruptive approaches, such as blockading UK ports and supermarket warehouses, or organising tractor blockades on some of the country’s major roads, could follow.

Britain’s ‘shy’ farmers tend not to protest ‘at the drop of a chapeau’

British farmers have always been pretty shy about making their voices heard, or to interfere with normal life in our towns and cities.

But you only need to look to mainland Europe last year to see how direct action can lead to major changes to policies which the industry knows would threaten its future.

Britain’s farmers don’t have the same attitude or reputation as our French cousins for taking to the streets to protest at the drop of a chapeau.

However, Tuesday’s rally might not quite be the equivalent of being savaged by a dead sheep.

And it may just show the mettle of some of those who have at one time or another loaded one onto the knacker’s lorry.

More from Farming

CR0050627, Rebecca Baird, Newburgh. James OSwald Author & Farmer Big Interview. Picture Shows: James Oswald at home in Newburgh on the farm where while looking after his herd of Highland Cattle, he is also a successful author of Scottish Crime Fiction novels. Friday 01st November 2024. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Why 'reclusive' author James Oswald is holding on to Fife farm when Inspector Mclean…
Brian Henderson. Image: DC Thomson
BRIAN HENDERSON: 'Family farm tax' not the only Budget shock for Tayside farmers
2
RHASS medal winner Rory Scott.
Rory Scott wins slew of trophies in Highland Perthshire ploughing match
The North of Fife Foal Show overall champion.
Perthshire colt takes top honours at North of Fife Foal Show
A calf.
Dundee scientists in costly cattle parasite breakthrough
Brian Henderson.
Brian Henderson: Budget has sent shockwaves through farming industry
Top-class ploughing action at Newmore Farm, near Invergordon.
More silverware for Forfar's world champion ploughman
Scottish Secretary Ian Murray, First Minister John Swinney and Professor Colin Campbell, of the James Hutton Institute at the official opening of the new Crop Innovation Centre
New crop centre in Invergowrie expected to create 470 Tayside jobs
7
On-call firefighter and farmer Toni Dowling and her similarly multi-faceted dad, Anthony.
Perthshire dad and daughter combine farming and firefighting
SRUC's Elmwood campus in Cupar.
Degree-awarding powers 'historic' moment for Scotland's Rural College

Conversation