Tayside farmers among those gearing up for Edinburgh rally

Farmers and crofters across Scotland are gearing up for another rally as the focus of their battle for a more secure future shifts to Edinburgh.

Earlier this week, some of them joined counterparts from elsewhere in the UK for a show of farming unity near Westminster.

That was in response to the chancellor’s controversial move to curb valuable inheritance tax reliefs.

NFU Scotland meeting in Perth

National Farmers’ Union (NFU) Scotland east central region members have now been invited to a meeting at Huntingtower Hotel, Perth, on Tuesday to discuss the potential consequences.

Guest speakers include Jenn Stewart and Jane Alexander from accountants Johnston Carmichael.

They will be joined by Alan White, of law firm Gillespie McAndrew, as well as Peter Moran and David MacIntosh from NFU Mutual.

Bookings for the event, which starts at 1.30pm, can be made online via Eventbrite.

The agriculture industry north of the border will then turn its attention to Holyrood and the upcoming Scottish budget.

Ministers will have to allocate funds from the overall block grant from the UK Government for the first time. In the past, this money was always ring-fenced.

NFU Scotland has called on “all those who want a thriving rural economy in Scotland” to rally outside Holyrood from 11.30am on Thursday.

Union seeks funding ‘guarantees’

The union is seeking “guarantees” the Scottish Government’s budget on December 4 will support farming and crofting – and “all that they deliver”.

Details of the lobbying mission in Edinburgh are on the NFU Scotland website, nfus.org.uk

A coach-load of north-east farmers will head for the capital early in the morning.

NFU Scotland wants as many farmers and crofters as possible to attend.

The union is also asking all those businesses which rely on a thriving rural economy for their livelihoods to show their support and join the rally.

Leading politicians have already pledged to address the event.

NFU Scotland will have delegates there from every region in Scotland and are asking members to contact their MSPs in advance to organise a meeting that day.

‘Huge level of uncertainty’

Martin Kennedy, the union’s president, said: “The huge level of uncertainty felt by farmers and crofters threatens food production, family farming and crofting businesses and the environment.

“In the recent Budget the UK Government effectively washed its hands of a funding ring-fenced, multi-annual safety net that has been in place for over 50 years.

“We want all those who attend (on Thursday) to send a clear message to the Scottish Parliament and Scottish Government about the importance of delivering future, multi-annual, ring-fenced funding for Scottish agriculture.

“Our rally will highlight all that farmers and crofters deliver, including high-quality food production, climate and nature restoration, and thriving rural communities.”

‘Real opportunity’ for MSPs

Mr Kennedy, who farms at Edradynate, near Aberfeldy, added: “The Scottish Government and parliament now have a real opportunity to demonstrate they do understand and will fully support a thriving Scottish agriculture sector.

“Let us be under no illusions, this is a monumental time for Scottish agriculture.

“We must rally to secure a budget on December 4that not only delivers for Scottish farmers and crofters, but for the thousands of supply chain jobs that depend on them.”

Read more: BRIAN HENDERSON: It’s hammer time for Tayside farmers