Friends and family mourn loss of first John Deere dealer in Angus

A stalwart of the Angus agricultural community has died peacefully at the age of 90.

Renowned for his sharp wit, entrepreneurial spirit and dedication to his craft, Stewart Brown’s contributions to the industry were far-reaching.

His death leaves behind a legacy across Angus and beyond.

Born and raised in the east of Scotland, Stewart started his career as an agricultural mechanic under the guidance of international agricultural machinery dealer Peter Smalls.

Couple made their home in Brechin

After completing his national service, Stewart returned to work for Smalls before embarking on a new chapter in his life.

It was during this time he married Sylvia Craib, and together they made their home at Balrownie Cottages, Brechin.

In 1967 Stewart partnered with Dave Whitton to become the first John Deere agents in Angus, forming Whitton & Brown Agricultural Engineers.

Based at Netherton Smiddy in Aberlemno, the business quickly flourished. Within months, they sold their first tractor, a 710 John Deere, followed by three new combines delivered to Careston Estates.

Stewart commanded respect across agricultural community

Stewart quickly earned respect within the agricultural community, not only for his expertise but also his willingness to give others a chance to succeed.

Agricar director Jock Milne, who served his time under Stewart’s mentorship, said: “He made me the man I am today.”

Stewart’s personality and business acumen were a powerful combination, often shining through in stories shared by those who knew him best.

First pick-up hitch

During his time as John Deere agent, Stewart, alongside colleagues Doug Simpson, Wullie Mudie, and Jock Duncan, played a key role in creating the first pick-up hitch for the tractors. The project led to the renting of a facility in Vider, Brechin, where two blacksmiths were employed to oversee the design, production and fitting of the hitch.

By 1975 Whitton & Brown was running at full capacity, with 30 combines sold in just one year.

One of the proudest moments of Stewart’s career was when international agricultural machinery group Kverneland treated him to an all-expenses-paid trip to London as a token of thanks for his loyal service.

As his business grew, Stewart sought a larger home base and moved to Roepark, Little Brechin. It was there he established a small herd of commercial cattle, starting with four stirks from Newbigging Farm.

He also started showing cattle, a venture that, like many of his undertakings, proved to be a resounding success.

Stewart’s standout achievement in the cattle show ring came at Royal Highland

His standout achievement came with Wendy, a Limousin heifer purchased from Messrs Paton at Spott Farm in Glen Prosen.

Wendy went on to win first place at both the Royal Highland Show and Smithfield Show, cementing Stewart’s reputation as a respected figure in the cattle showring.

Stewart’s passion for agriculture extended beyond his own farm.

He became a well-known judge at local shows, where his discerning eye and expertise were valued by all.

Even as the years passed, he remained a constant presence at local agricultural shows and ploughing matches.

Big fan of the Hedgemen

His only real concession to this was his other passion – Brechin City FC. His love for the football club was as strong as his commitment to farming, and he could often be found at matches, supporting his beloved team.

Friends said Stewart’s death at the age of 90 marked the end of an era, but his influence would continue to be felt by all those who were fortunate enough to know him.