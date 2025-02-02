Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy into Perth

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy into Perth

It was meant to happen last weekend but had to be postponed due to Storm Eowyn.

Farmers stand united in protest, with tractors and bold messages leading the charge through Perth and beyond. Image: Richard Wilkins
By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries

Tractors were driven through Perth today in the latest Scottish protest over the so-called “family farm tax”.

It was originally meant to take place last weekend but was postponed due to the havoc wreaked by Storm Eowyn.

Farmers throughout the UK continue to highlight their fears for proposed changes to inheritance tax reliefs, warning they threaten the viability of family farms.

Today’s event in Perth saw tractors congregate at both Huntingtower and East Dron.

They left these locations at around 11.30am to travel to Edinburgh Road.

Farmers were then free to speak to members of the public and local politicians.

The UK Government plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for farmers from April 2026. It claims the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms.

But a recent study by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board revealed the controversial changes will affect more than 75% of Scottish farms larger than about 123 acres.

Photographer Richard Wilkins captured the powerful scenes as farmers stood united in protest.

Willie Fenton and his son Leo travelled from Guildtown to take part in the Tractor Run. Image: Richard Wilkins
Henry Morrison from Aberfeldy. Image: Richard Wilkins
Perthshire farmers with Martin Kennedy president of the National Farmers Union Scotland and Robert Bell, chair, NFU Scotland East Central, gathered at Huntingtower, Perth, before heading into the town centre. Image: Richard Wilkins
Martin Kennedy president of NFU Scotland and hill livestock farmer in Highland Perthshire. Image: Richard Wilkins
Alex Mackenzie and sister Amber, Orchill Home Farm, Auchterarder, took part in the Tractor Run. Image: Richard Wilkins
Young farmers stand proud, leading the charge in today’s protest. Image: Richard Wilkins
Each tractor carries a message: protest signs speak for the farmers. Image: Richard Wilkins
A strong message. Image: Richard Wilkins
Drew Kennedy and James Cunningham, travelled from Tom of Cluny Farm, Aberfeldy, to take part in the Tractor protest. Image: Richard Wilkins
Tractors lined up with bold, clear protest messages on display. Image: Richard Wilkins
Farmers show their strength and pride as they rally for change. Image: Richard Wilkins
Farmers protest in Perth over proposed tax reforms. Image: Richard Wilkins
Tractors head along the A85 into Perth. Image: Richard Wilkins
Scottish farmers drive A85 route in protest against tax changes. Image: Richard Wilkins
Farmers finally take to the roads after Storm Eowyn’s delay. Image: Richard Wilkins
Tractors line the streets of Perth. Image: Brian Henderson

