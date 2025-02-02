Farming Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy into Perth It was meant to happen last weekend but had to be postponed due to Storm Eowyn. Farmers stand united in protest, with tractors and bold messages leading the charge through Perth and beyond. Image: Richard Wilkins By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries February 2 2025, 5:05pm February 2 2025, 5:05pm Share Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy into Perth Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/farming/5173397/tractors-travel-in-convoy-into-perth-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Tractors were driven through Perth today in the latest Scottish protest over the so-called “family farm tax”. It was originally meant to take place last weekend but was postponed due to the havoc wreaked by Storm Eowyn. Farmers throughout the UK continue to highlight their fears for proposed changes to inheritance tax reliefs, warning they threaten the viability of family farms. Today’s event in Perth saw tractors congregate at both Huntingtower and East Dron. They left these locations at around 11.30am to travel to Edinburgh Road. Farmers were then free to speak to members of the public and local politicians. The UK Government plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for farmers from April 2026. It claims the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms. But a recent study by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board revealed the controversial changes will affect more than 75% of Scottish farms larger than about 123 acres. Photographer Richard Wilkins captured the powerful scenes as farmers stood united in protest. Willie Fenton and his son Leo travelled from Guildtown to take part in the Tractor Run. Image: Richard Wilkins Henry Morrison from Aberfeldy. Image: Richard Wilkins Perthshire farmers with Martin Kennedy president of the National Farmers Union Scotland and Robert Bell, chair, NFU Scotland East Central, gathered at Huntingtower, Perth, before heading into the town centre. Image: Richard Wilkins Martin Kennedy president of NFU Scotland and hill livestock farmer in Highland Perthshire. Image: Richard Wilkins Alex Mackenzie and sister Amber, Orchill Home Farm, Auchterarder, took part in the Tractor Run. Image: Richard Wilkins Young farmers stand proud, leading the charge in today’s protest. Image: Richard Wilkins Each tractor carries a message: protest signs speak for the farmers. Image: Richard Wilkins A strong message. Image: Richard Wilkins Drew Kennedy and James Cunningham, travelled from Tom of Cluny Farm, Aberfeldy, to take part in the Tractor protest. Image: Richard Wilkins Tractors lined up with bold, clear protest messages on display. Image: Richard Wilkins Farmers show their strength and pride as they rally for change. Image: Richard Wilkins Farmers protest in Perth over proposed tax reforms. Image: Richard Wilkins Tractors head along the A85 into Perth. Image: Richard Wilkins Scottish farmers drive A85 route in protest against tax changes. Image: Richard Wilkins Farmers finally take to the roads after Storm Eowyn’s delay. Image: Richard Wilkins Tractors line the streets of Perth. Image: Brian Henderson
