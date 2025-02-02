Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy into Perth

Tractors were driven through Perth today in the latest Scottish protest over the so-called “family farm tax”.

It was originally meant to take place last weekend but was postponed due to the havoc wreaked by Storm Eowyn.

Farmers throughout the UK continue to highlight their fears for proposed changes to inheritance tax reliefs, warning they threaten the viability of family farms.

Today’s event in Perth saw tractors congregate at both Huntingtower and East Dron.

They left these locations at around 11.30am to travel to Edinburgh Road.

Farmers were then free to speak to members of the public and local politicians.

The UK Government plans to slash valuable inheritance tax reliefs for farmers from April 2026. It claims the changes will affect just over one-quarter of all UK farms.

But a recent study by the Agriculture and Horticulture Development Board revealed the controversial changes will affect more than 75% of Scottish farms larger than about 123 acres.

Photographer Richard Wilkins captured the powerful scenes as farmers stood united in protest.