World-famous Stirling Bull Sales are back

A top-quality display of 670 pedigree bulls and females from nine breeds will be on show and sale at the world-famous Stirling Bull Sales tomorrow, Monday and February 16-17.

Held under the auspices of the national pedigree breed societies and conducted by United Auctions, the sales are sponsored by Galbraith.

The first two days will feature Aberdeen-Angus, Beef Shorthorn, Lincoln Red, Hereford and Limousin cattle.

The Simmental, Salers, Luing and Charolais breeds will be showcased later this month.

Well-known pedigree cattle breeder John MacGregor returns as a judge

Many of those attending will recognise experienced local pedigree breeder John MacGregor, of Allanfauld, Kilsyth. He will be returning to the show ring as a judge, presiding over the Charolais pre-sale show on Monday February 17.

The February Bull Sales will culminate with the sale of the 2023 crop of 15 pedigree Charolais heifers from the Harestone herd of N&R Barclay, Insch, Aberdeenshire.

United Auctions group sales director John Roberts said: “Beef prices have been at record level, which has strengthened store cattle trade, and we anticipate this to be replicated at the pedigree trade at the Stirling Bull Sales.

“It’s also great to see the second official Luing breed society sale at the Stirling Bull Sales more than doubling the number of Luing bulls forward.”

Stirling agri-business showcase

United Auctions will host a “unique” business event during the bull sales.

It is intended to showcase the city of Stirling as a thriving hub for agri-business.

It will also shine a spotlight on the vital role Stirling Agricultural Centre (SAC) plays in supporting the region’s economy, as well as wider agricultural and rural community.

Scotland’s top livestock auctioneers will bring together key figures from industry-leading companies based at SAC, alongside representatives from the Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce to discuss ongoing efforts to sustain Stirling’s prosperity and support its agricultural heritage.

SAC serves as the headquarters for United Auctions.

It is also home to businesses such as Galbraith, Johnston Carmichael, Ledingham Chalmers and NFU Mutual.

A total of 15 tenants occupy more than 50,000sq ft of office space and rural and outdoor services, providing essential support to farmers and organisations that underpin Scotland’s agricultural economy.

More than 900 years as a royal burgh

The business event at noon on February 17 follows Stirling’s celebration of 900 years as a royal burgh in 2024.

This year marks the 160th anniversary of the bull sales.

Since the event relocated to Stirling in 2009, the city has played host to the sale of more than 25,000 pedigree bulls and cemented its reputation as a world-class destination for agricultural events.

Collaboration between the agricultural sector and local businesses has created an ecosystem that not only supports the industry but also elevates Stirling’s profile nationally and internationally.

United Auctions group director Christopher Sharp said: “Stirling’s central location, excellent transport links and vibrant business network make it a unique environment for agri-business to thrive.

“Stirling Agricultural Centre is a prime example of collaboration and investment driving business growth, benefitting both the agricultural sector and wider community.

“We’re proud to contribute to Stirling’s success as an important agricultural hub.”

Forth Valley Chamber of Commerce president and chief executive Lynn Harris said: “Stirling Agricultural Centre doesn’t just support the agricultural industry – it creates a ripple effect across Stirling’s economy.

“By drawing visitors, creating jobs and strengthening Stirling’s reputation as a centre of excellence, it plays a vital role in keeping our region dynamic and prosperous.”