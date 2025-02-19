Fife farmer hopes breast cancer journey will inspire others to get checked

As a busy mum and farmer, Carole Brunton wasn’t used to putting her own needs first.

But after finding a lump in her breast a few years ago she realised how important it is for women to prioritise their health.

Carole, who owns and runs Balmonth Farm near Anstruther, Fife, with husband Ian, is now urging other women in the industry to “act quickly, regardless how busy life is”.

Women in Agriculture Scotland chairwoman and RSABI trustee Carole was just 49 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

It was a year before she was eligible for NHS mammogram screening.

She found the lump just as one of her daughters was preparing to leave for university,

Although she struggled to find the time to make a GP appointment, she is glad she did.

‘Bottom of the pile’

After undergoing a mastectomy she was given the all-clear within weeks.

Now, as part of an awareness-raising campaign run by RSABI, Carole is keen to share her story to inspire and encourage others to follow her example.

In a video released by the agricultural charity last week, she says: “Women are involved in all aspects of running a farm business, but too often they can fail to prioritise their own health, particularly at very busy times of the farming calendar.

“As a mum and a wife, on a farm, you put yourself at the bottom of the pile.

“Please don’t neglect your health, because you have such an important part to play.

“Very often you are the gel that keeps the whole thing together, so it’s vital for women to get out there and look after themselves.”

Carole wants to stress how important it is to openly discuss any health concerns, rather than bottling them up, and to allow friends and family to support you.

Highlighting the importance of prioritising regular health check-ups, she says: “It takes just 10 minutes to go and have a mammogram.

“Too many people don’t take advantage of this service which is routinely offered to women over 50.

I can’t praise the NHS enough for what they did for me. We’re so lucky that we’ve got that service, so use it.”

“If you find a lump, or anything you are worried about, please phone your doctor – they are absolutely brilliant.

"If you find a lump, or anything you are worried about, please phone your doctor – they are absolutely brilliant.

"I can't praise the NHS enough for what they did for me, from being diagnosed on October 1 to being cleared by the end of December."

Fife farmer says hardest part was telling kids she had breast cancer

The mother-of-three, whose son, Alistair, also works on the family farm, adds: “The initial fear for me was ‘what’s going to happen?’. I had three kids, a husband, a farm and felt a bit of panic initially.

“And then, with my sensible head on, I knew I just had to get on with it.

“When it came down to the mastectomy, I was actually quite relieved because it was getting rid of the lump completely.

“The worst thing was telling the kids but once it was out in the open it got easier because everyone supports you.”

Further information on breast cancer can be found at breastcanceruk.org.uk, macmillan.org.uk and coppafeel.org. RSABI has a 24/7 Helpline, 0808 1234 555, and webchat via rsabi.org.uk