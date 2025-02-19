Fife farmer hopes breast cancer journey will inspire others to get checked

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife farmer hopes breast cancer journey will inspire others to get checked

Carole Brunton was diagnosed a year before she was eligible for NHS mammogram screening and is urging other farming women to prioritise their health.

Fife farmer Carole Brunton
Fife farmer Carole Brunton is sharing her breast cancer story to push others to put their health first. Image: RSABI
By Kirsten Johnson

As a busy mum and farmer, Carole Brunton wasn’t used to putting her own needs first.

But after finding a lump in her breast a few years ago she realised how important it is for women to prioritise their health.

Carole, who owns and runs Balmonth Farm near Anstruther, Fife, with husband Ian, is now urging other women in the industry to “act quickly, regardless how busy life is”.

Women in Agriculture Scotland chairwoman and RSABI trustee Carole was just 49 when she was diagnosed with breast cancer.

It was a year before she was eligible for NHS mammogram screening.

She found the lump just as one of her daughters was preparing to leave for university,

Although she struggled to find the time to make a GP appointment, she is glad she did.

‘Bottom of the pile’

After undergoing a mastectomy she was given the all-clear within weeks.

Now, as part of an awareness-raising campaign run by RSABI, Carole is keen to share her story to inspire and encourage others to follow her example.

In a video released by the agricultural charity last week, she says: “Women are involved in all aspects of running a farm business, but too often they can fail to prioritise their own health, particularly at very busy times of the farming calendar.

See Carole’s Instagram video here.

“As a mum and a wife, on a farm, you put yourself at the bottom of the pile.

“Please don’t neglect your health, because you have such an important part to play.

“Very often you are the gel that keeps the whole thing together, so it’s vital for women to get out there and look after themselves.”

RSABI trustee Carole is supporting a women’s health in farming campaign. Image: RSABI

Carole wants to stress how important it is to openly discuss any health concerns, rather than bottling them up, and to allow friends and family to support you.

Highlighting the importance of prioritising regular health check-ups, she says: “It takes just 10 minutes to go and have a mammogram.

“Too many people don’t take advantage of this service which is routinely offered to women over 50.

I can’t praise the NHS enough for what they did for me. We’re so lucky that we’ve got that service, so use it.”

“If you find a lump, or anything you are worried about, please phone your doctor – they are absolutely brilliant.

“I can’t praise the NHS enough for what they did for me, from being diagnosed on October 1 to being cleared by the end of December. We’re so lucky that we’ve got that service, so use it.”

Fife farmer says hardest part was telling kids she had breast cancer

The mother-of-three, whose son, Alistair, also works on the family farm, adds: “The initial fear for me was ‘what’s going to happen?’. I had three kids, a husband, a farm and felt a bit of panic initially.

“And then, with my sensible head on, I knew I just had to get on with it.

“When it came down to the mastectomy, I was actually quite relieved because it was getting rid of the lump completely.

“The worst thing was telling the kids but once it was out in the open it got easier because everyone supports you.”

Further information on breast cancer can be found at breastcanceruk.org.uk, macmillan.org.uk and coppafeel.org. RSABI has a 24/7 Helpline, 0808 1234 555, and webchat via rsabi.org.uk

Conversation