Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away in Edzell

The Young Farmers of Mearns Junior Agricultural Club (JAC) held their annual dinner dance at the weekend.

It took place at the Panmure Arms, Edzell.

A total of 110 members and guests enjoyed a three-course meal and dancing to DJ Chris Hutchinson.

Mears JAC secretary Joanne Thow said the best part was “seeing everyone, no matter what their age, mixing together as a club and a having a fun time”.

Many of the Young Farmers will soon be caught up in the peak calving and lambing season on family farms.

Busy time ahead for many Young Farmers

So, this was an ideal chance to let their hair down before the hard work starts

The fun and laughter continued long into the night and photographer Paul Reid was there to capture the best moments for us.