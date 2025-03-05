£10k boost for young Angus agritech entrepreneur

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

£10k boost for young Angus agritech entrepreneur

His app is designed to help ease the audit burden on UK farmers and growers

By Keith Findlay
Rachel Ross, chief executive designate, Elevator, presents Tom Porter with his award.
Rachel Ross, chief executive designate, Elevator, presents Tom Porter with his award. Image: Tom Porter

A young agritech entrepreneur from Angus has bagged £10,000 of funding to help him achieve his goal of giving farmers more control over their compliance requirements.

Tom Porter, of Carnoustie, was presented with the regional EDGE award – part of a Scotland-wide scheme supporting young entrepreneurs – at a ceremony in Dundee.

It comes just weeks after the 24-year-old launched his downloadable app, AgriAudit.

What does it do?

The technology is designed to help ease the audit burden on UK farmers and growers.

By minimising the time spent searching for, printing, and uploading documents, AgriAudit eliminates duplication throughout the audit process.

Users can prepare for their audits from a central dashboard, and there is a tracker to monitor progress towards each one.

How did the business start?

The idea took off after Tom was given responsibility for audits on the family farm.

He quickly realised how complex, demanding, and time-consuming the task can be.

His app is suitable for growers in all areas of agriculture, including fruit and vegetable production.

The AgriAudit app.
The AgriAudit app. Image: Tom Porter

Among 12 regional EDGE finalists, AgriAudit and Dundee-based Konglomerate Games were each awarded £10,000. The funding recognises their potential to make a significant impact in their respective industries.

Tom is a student in the MDS graduate scheme, a leadership development programme designed for university leavers with leadership potential.

‘Huge milestone’

He said: “Winning this regional EDGE award is a huge milestone for AgriAudit.

“This support will allow us to refine our platform and reach more farmers, ensuring they have the tools they need to manage audits with confidence.”

Tom’s dad, James, produces soft fruit, as well as potatoes, barley, wheat and beans at East Scryne Farm.

James Porter on the farm at East Scryne
James Porter on the farm at East Scryne. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

The regional EDGE (Dundee and Angus) competition is backed by business support group Elevator.

Welcoming guests at the ceremony, held at the headquarters of media group DC Thomson, Elevator chief executive-designate Rachel Ross highlighted the importance of supporting ambitious, high-growth businesses in the region.

Her sentiments were echoed by her fellow competition judges, Scott Mathieson, Mary Ballantyne, and David Romilly, who had the challenging task of selecting the winners.

More from Farming

A night to remember at the Mearns Young Farmers annual dinner dance. Image: Paul Reid
Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away in Edzell
Venison donated to chef Mark Balfour at social enterprise Giraffe in Perth.
National park and Perthshire farmers team up for deer 'larders'
Dee Ward, chairman of Scottish Land & Estates.
Angus landowner hits out over inheritance tax changes
5
Fife farmer Carole Brunton
Fife farmer hopes breast cancer journey will inspire others to get checked
Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73
Dr Kyle Lifson at desk
Stirlingshire GP says NHS not fit for farmers
3
Farmers stand united in protest, with tractors and bold messages leading the charge through Perth and beyond. Image: Richard Wilkins
Gallery: Tractors travel in convoy into Perth
Tractors on the road during a recent protest in Dundee
Postponed Perth tractor run happening today
Stewart Brown
Friends and family mourn loss of first John Deere dealer in Angus
Overall male champion Harestone Eurostart in the auction ring at last year's Stirling Bull Sales.
World-famous Stirling Bull Sales are back

Conversation