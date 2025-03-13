Key farming issues in focus at upcoming breakfast event near Perth

Farmers and landowners trying to navigate myriad challenges can hear experts explain some of the key issues at an early morning event near Perth next week.

Legal and tax planning specialist Turcan Connell is hosting the Post Budget Farming Breakfast.

And it has pulled together a strong line-up of speakers.

Expert insights at Perthshire farming breakfast

They’ll each make their own presentation and then take questions from the audience in a panel discussion.

Perth Racecourse, just a few miles from the Fair City, is the place to be from 8am to 9.30am on Tuesday.

Turcan Connell is holding three farming breakfasts in all, with the first taking place today at Thainstone Exchange, near Inverurie.

And the Strathdearn community hub in Tomatin, near Inverness, will host another on Wednesday.

They come in the wake of Holyrood approving the Scottish Government’s financial plan for 2025-26.

Guests at the Perth Racecourse event will hear from Turcan Connell duo Graeme Gass and Murray Soutar, Nick Ainscough of property consultancy Galbraith, and James Buchanan from the National Farmers’ Union Scotland.

Graeme, a partner in Turcan Connell, said: “Farmers and landowners have been grappling in recent years with land reform political uncertainty.

“And as a result of the 2024 Autumn Budget there is now tax policy uncertainty.

“The reform to the inheritance tax regime from April 2026 means that, right now, there are tax and succession challenges for all scales and sizes of land-based rural business.”

Face-to-face opportunity for all at next week’s Perth Racecourse farming breakfast

He added: “These changes have affected many of our clients.

“Alongside our event partners, we want to provide farmers and landowners with the opportunity to meet face-to -face to answer questions on the upcoming changes.

“As well as discussing inheritance tax changes based on the policy announcements to date, with our event partners we will be considering what’s happening in government, land reform and valuations.”

Lots of big issues to discuss

With controversial inheritance tax changes, land reform and support payments all on the minds of farmers and crofters just now, there’s no shortage of big issues to discuss.

The event is not far off, so anyone wishing to attend should register soon via SurveyMonkey at surveymonkey.com/r/8997C72

Who are the farming breakfast speakers?

Graeme Gass

He’s a specialist in succession planning and asset protection for high net-worth families, with a special interest in issues arising out of the ownership and management of landed estates and family businesses. He’s also interested in art and heritage assets.

Good advice involves not just understanding and solving immediate issues, but also “finding a solution that fits the wider context and longer term position”. the Turcan Connell partner told us. Advice must come from an informed position and be workable, he added.

Murray Soutar

Also a partner in Turcan Connell, Murray acts for the owners and managers of land across Scotland. He helps them with a wide variety of rural property work.

He is mainly engaged in the purchase and sale of landed estates, farms and forestry.

But he also routinely advise clients on transactions involving agricultural tenancies, salmon fishing rights and option agreements, among others.

Murray, who grew up on a family farm in Angus told us he has a special interest in tax in the rural sector.

And he has a “genuine interest” in wider countryside and rural affairs.

Nick Ainscough

Senior associate Nick joined the rural department of Galbraith in 2023, having latterly worked as a director on a significant landed estate in south-west Scotland.

He is an experienced land agent and chartered surveyor, providing asset management, professional consultancy, agency and valuation services across rural Scotland.

James Buchanan

He heads up NFU Scotland’s member services team, with responsibilities for regional staff, customer care and sales.

The son of a farm manager, James boasts a wealth of experience and agricultural knowledge. He’s worked in Scottish agriculture for more than 20 years.

As director of member services at the union, he ensures its regional network continues to run smoothly, while also driving recruitment and boosting member benefits.