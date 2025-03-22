St Andrews butcher named best in Scotland

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

St Andrews butcher named best in Scotland

Balgove Larder in St Andrews was crowned champion at the Scottish Countryside Alliance Awards.

By Keith Findlay
Balgove Larder co-founder Will Docker with the butchery award.
Balgove Larder co-founder Will Docker with the butchery award. Image: Craig Heaslip/Sound Bite PR

Balgove Larder in St Andrews was named champion butcher at the Scottish Countryside Alliance Awards.

The butchery is central to a farm shop and stocks a wide range of pork, lamb, beef and game.

The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate the best rural businesses across the UK.

They honour people and businesses going the extra mile for their customers and communities.

Balgove Larder and other Scottish winners unveiled at evening reception in Edinburgh

A public vote decided the regional winner for each of the categories.

The announcement was made at an evening reception hosted by the Countryside Alliance at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

All the UK winners, including Balgove Larder, will be invited to the grand final at the House of Lords on June 18.

Balgove Larder's team celebrate their butchery award success. in Edinburgh.
Balgove Larder’s team celebrate their butchery award success in Edinburgh. Image: Craig Heaslip Photography/Sound Bite PR

Balgove Larder co-founder Will Docker said: “We’re thrilled beyond words.

“We owe it all to our customers for their support and votes, not to mention our butchers for all their hard work and dedication day in, day out. They’re award-winning stars.

“It’s a testament to the entire team at Balgove who play a huge part in showcasing our butchery through preparing, serving and beefing-up our butchery products.”

Will added: “This award is such a pleasure to accept as the importance of Scottish sourcing and quality are paramount for us at Balgove.”

Balgove Larder celebrates 15th year

Founded in 2010, Balgove Larder is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

By converting former farm buildings, the Strathtyrum Estate-based business has developed The Farm Shop, The Steak Barn, The Butchery, The Garden Shed, The Homestore and The Cafe.

Balgove Larder steak pie preparation
Balgove Larder steak pie preparation. Image: Sound Bite PR

Careful sourcing is key to it all, with traditionally reared meat coming from Balgove Larder’s own farms as well as whole carcasses from other farms across Scotland.

As well as meat, the butchery produces hearty ready meals which are available to buy at the counter and through an online shop.

There are also regular butchery masterclasses for customers to learn how best to prepare and enjoy their favourite meats.

