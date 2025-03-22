St Andrews butcher named best in Scotland

Balgove Larder in St Andrews was named champion butcher at the Scottish Countryside Alliance Awards.

The butchery is central to a farm shop and stocks a wide range of pork, lamb, beef and game.

The Countryside Alliance Awards celebrate the best rural businesses across the UK.

They honour people and businesses going the extra mile for their customers and communities.

Balgove Larder and other Scottish winners unveiled at evening reception in Edinburgh

A public vote decided the regional winner for each of the categories.

The announcement was made at an evening reception hosted by the Countryside Alliance at the National Museum of Scotland in Edinburgh.

All the UK winners, including Balgove Larder, will be invited to the grand final at the House of Lords on June 18.

Balgove Larder co-founder Will Docker said: “We’re thrilled beyond words.

“We owe it all to our customers for their support and votes, not to mention our butchers for all their hard work and dedication day in, day out. They’re award-winning stars.

“It’s a testament to the entire team at Balgove who play a huge part in showcasing our butchery through preparing, serving and beefing-up our butchery products.”

Will added: “This award is such a pleasure to accept as the importance of Scottish sourcing and quality are paramount for us at Balgove.”

Balgove Larder celebrates 15th year

Founded in 2010, Balgove Larder is a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

By converting former farm buildings, the Strathtyrum Estate-based business has developed The Farm Shop, The Steak Barn, The Butchery, The Garden Shed, The Homestore and The Cafe.

Careful sourcing is key to it all, with traditionally reared meat coming from Balgove Larder’s own farms as well as whole carcasses from other farms across Scotland.

As well as meat, the butchery produces hearty ready meals which are available to buy at the counter and through an online shop.

There are also regular butchery masterclasses for customers to learn how best to prepare and enjoy their favourite meats.