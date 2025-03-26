Laurencekirk tractor driver wins Strathearn ploughing match

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Laurencekirk tractor driver wins Strathearn ploughing match

By Keith Findlay
Strathearn Vintage Ploughing Association annual match winner Scott Alexander.
Image; Strathearn Vintage Ploughing Association

Laurencekirk tractor driver Scott Alexander won the overall prize at Strathearn Vintage Ploughing Association (SVPA)’s annual match.

Scott is a regular in this competition, as well as the many other matches he attends.

Reserve overall in the Strathearn match was debutant Neil Ramsay, a farm manager from Earlston in the Scottish Borders.

Where was the ploughing match?

The event was hosted by Scott Brown and his family at East Fordun Farm, Auchterarder, Perthshire.

It attracted 74 competitors and £500 was raised from spectators at the gate for the Browns’ chosen charity, Children’s Hospices Across Scotland.

David McLaren from Bankfoot.
Image: Strathearn Vintage Ploughing Association

Ploughing contestants in this and similar events are allocated a plot of land, varying in size depending on size of their plough.

They are judged on their “feering”, ploughing and finish.

Their ploughs are pulled by vintage and modern tractors, as well as horses.

The Strathearn event got under way early in the morning and ended mid-afternoon.

Ploughing appeal for young and old alike

The furthest travelled ploughman came from Campbeltown. The youngest was a 15-year-old old from St Andrews.

At the other end of the scale, one of the judges was in his nineties.

George Mitchell of SVPA said: “We had excellent conditions for the match due to the dry weather we’ve had. We also had a good turnout of spectators.”

Long-standing tradition

SVPA’s annual competition is a long-standing tradition in the area, featuring keen competition and showcasing the skills of local and visiting ploughmen.

The association behind it is one of the constituent members of the Scottish Ploughing Championships.

Ploughing matches take place across the country, culminating in a big national event.

This year’s “Scottish” will be held on October 24-25 at Arbikie Highland Estate, near Montrose.

Colin Prentice, from Drumlithie, and Sandy Blackie from Kirriemuir in actions at the Strathearn event.
Image: Strathearn Vintage Ploughing Association

Results

Horse

  • Feering: 1 B Duncan
  • Ploughing: 1 B Duncan
  • Finish: 1 B Duncan

Horticulture

  • Feering: 1 T Tweedie 2 B Smith 3 D Robertson
  • Ploughing: 1 C Prentice 2 T Tweedie 3 D Robertson 4 B Smith 5 A Walker
  • Finish: 1 T Tweedie 2 A Walker 3 B Smith

Trailing

  • Feering: 1 G Melville 2 D Stewart 3 E Bennie
  • Ploughing: 1 D Stewart 2 R Smart 3 E Bennie 4 J Donald 5 G Pryde
  • Finish: 1 D Stewart 2 R Smart 3 G Pryde

10-inch

  • Feering: 1 J McKechnie 2 C Manson 3 J Griffin
  • Ploughing: 1 J McIndoe 2 J Griffin 3 G Harrow 4 J McKechnie 5 S Greenhill
  • Finish: 1 J McKechnie 2 D McCulloch 3 J Griffin

12-inch A

  • Feering: 1 D Grieg 2 R Philips 3 W Brown
  • Ploughing: 1 D Grieg 2 R Philips 3 R Scott 4 W Brown 5 L Bryce
  • Finish: 1 R Philips 2 D Grieg 3 R Scott

12-inch B

  • Feering: 1 D McLaren 2 G Scougall 3 H Harrison
  • Ploughing: 1 L Galloway 2 B Henderson 3 H Harrison 4 G Scougall 5 D Thomson
  • Finish: 1 G Scougall 2 L Galloway 3 D McLaren
  • Overall winner of 12-inch A and B: D Grieg

Novice

  • Feering: 1 Mitchell 2 J Sinski 3 M Harvey
  • Ploughing: 1 C Mitchell 2 J Sinski 3 L Fernie 4 J Mathison 5 M Gow
  • Finish: 1 C Mitchell 2 L Fernie 3 D Mcloed

Hydraulic conventional

  • Feering: 1 J Sivewright 2 W Grieve 3 G Hepburn
  • Ploughing: 1 G Hepburn 2 W Grieve 3 J Sivewright 4 J Hamilton 5 W Fenton
  • Finish: 1 W Grieve 2 J Sivewright 3 G Hepburn

Handtrip

  • Feering: 1 D McKendrick 2 B Richardson 3 S Fowler
  • Ploughing: 1 N Ramsay 2 C Crawford 3 S Fowler 4 W McIntosh 5 B Richardson
  • Finish: 1 W McIntosh 2 C Crawford 3 N Ramsay

Butts

  • Feering: 1 A Greenhill 2 D Carnegie 3 S Alexander
  • Ploughing: 1 S Alexander 2 D Carnegie 3 A Greenhill 4 M Melville
  • Finish: 1 D Carnegie 2 S Alexander 3 A Greenhill

Multi-furrow

  • Feering: 1 D Taylor 2 S Eccles 3 G Douglas
  • Ploughing: 1 D Taylor 2 S Eccles 3 S Gannon 4 G Douglas 5 J Dunn
  • Finish: 1 S Eccles 2 D Taylor 3 E Mitchell

Other prizes

  • Under 21: C Mitchell
  • Straightest rig: D Carnegie
  • Best ins and outs: W Grieve
  • Best turnout: R Smart
  • Best mounted plough: B Richardson
  • Reserve overall: N Ramsay
  • Best overall: S Alexander

Conversation