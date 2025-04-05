100+ kids from Perth and Kinross primary schools enjoy farming day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

100+ kids from Perth and Kinross primary schools enjoy farming day

Youngsters explored farming life up close, and learned where their food comes from.

By Keith Findlay
Primary school pupils from across Perth and Kinross enjoyed a day out at Rossie on the Earn.
Primary school pupils from across Perth and Kinross enjoyed a day out at Rossie on the Earn. Image RHET Perth & Kinross

More than 100 children from four Perth and Kinross primary schools swapped classrooms for the countryside when they visited Rossie on the Earn.

They all enjoyed a great day out in the heart of Strathearn Valley.

Pupils from Forgandenny, Dunbarney, Goodlyburn and Pitcairn primary schools took part in the interactive and educational food and farming day.

It was organised by the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Perth & Kinross Countryside Initiative.

School trip pupils at Rossie on the Earn.
The children all had a great time at Rossie on the Earn. Image: RHET Perth & Kinross

Important lessons about farming life

The day offered pupils the chance to explore farming life up close, learn where their food comes from and how it’s produced.

They also heard about the important role of farmers in managing land sustainably.

From meeting animals and discovering their care to exploring crops and soil health, the youngsters were immersed in a hands-on experience bringing the countryside to life.

School trip to Rossie on the Earn
The pupils came away from the event knowing a lot more about life on a farm. Image: RHET Perth & Kinross

For many of the children, it was their first time setting foot on a working farm and an unforgettable opportunity to connect with the land.

RHET was able to run the event thanks to funding from the Scottish Government.

Pupils were ‘buzzing with curiosity’

Tara Clark, project co-ordinator, RHET Perth & Kinross, said: “Rossie on the Earn provided a brilliant setting for this memorable day.

“The children were buzzing with curiosity, and it was a joy to see them so engaged.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Rossie for their warm welcome and for supporting outdoor learning in such a meaningful way.”

Pitcairn Primary School teacher Emma Naughton said: “This was a fantastic, well-organised event and all my pupils thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

School trip to Rossie on the Earn
The children found out how to milk dairy cows. Image: RHET Perth & Kinross

Meanwhile, school pupils across Perth and Kinross have also been taking part in RHET potato projects across the region.

A total of 135 classes were given compost fertiliser kits and Rocket seed potatoes to grow a crop in their classroom or playground.

ISJ Horticulture, garden suppliers of seed potatoes, in Almondbank, is sponsoring the scheme.

Pupils will manage each crop, ensuring the growing plants get plenty of water and sunshine.

Last year's potato challenge winners from Letham Primary School in Perth
Last year’s potato challenge winners from Letham Primary School in Perth. Image: RHET Perth & Kinross

By the end of the summer term, the class with the heaviest crop will be awarded a cup.

Last year’s winner was Letham Primary School in Perth.

Letham’s pupils are keen to retain the cup this year but competition is sure to be intense.

ISJ Horticulture business manager Miriam Methven will choose the winners.

Miriam Methven and "tattie professor" John Marshall at ISJ Horticulture.
Miriam Methven and “tattie professor” John Marshall at ISJ Horticulture. Image: RHET Perth & Kinross

RHET’s local project co-ordinator, Tara, told us there are “lots of exciting learning and creative exercises”, as well as stories and recipe ideas in the competition schedule.

Meanwhile, Auchtermuchty man John Marshall, who has devoted his life to tatties, travelling the world to plant spuds, has already visited 60 classes across the region.

He has visited schools from Kinloch Rannoch to Meigle and Kinross with his mobile model farm and bags of props.

John Marshal planting potatoes in Machu Picchu, Peru, in 2018.
John Marshal planting potatoes in Machu Picchu, Peru, in 2018. Image: John Marshall

Tara said: “The enthusiasm John has been greeted with is amazing.

“He feels this bodes well for future industry participants in producing this incredible crop.”

What does RHET do?

RHET was launched in 1999 to create opportunities for every child in Scotland to learn about food, farming and the countryside.

It organises farm and estate visits for schools and also arranges classroom speakers who can explain the environmental, economic and social realities of living and working in the countryside.

RHET also produces school curriculum-linked resources, available free for teachers.

Its Perth & Kinross Countryside Initiative is run by volunteers from the local farming and education communities.

More from Farming

United Auctions' boardroom team of, l-r, Richard Henderson, Donald Young, Christopher Sharp, Peter Wood, David Brown and John Roberts.
Stirling-based United Auctions now owned by its employees
Strathearn Vintage Ploughing Association annual match winner Scott Alexander.
Laurencekirk tractor driver wins Strathearn ploughing match
welly boots standing in field
Why EQ Accountants’ advice stands out for farmers
Perth Racecourse
Key farming issues in focus at upcoming breakfast event near Perth
Rachel Ross, chief executive designate, Elevator, presents Tom Porter with his award.
£10k boost for young Angus agritech entrepreneur
A night to remember at the Mearns Young Farmers annual dinner dance. Image: Paul Reid
Gallery: Mearns Young Farmers dance night away in Edzell
Venison donated to chef Mark Balfour at social enterprise Giraffe in Perth.
National park and Perthshire farmers team up for deer 'larders'
Dee Ward, chairman of Scottish Land & Estates.
Angus landowner hits out over inheritance tax changes
5
Fife farmer Carole Brunton
Fife farmer hopes breast cancer journey will inspire others to get checked
Graham Ritchie has died aged 73. Image: James Glen
Graham Ritchie: Former Fife councillor and farmer dies aged 73

Conversation