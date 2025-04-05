100+ kids from Perth and Kinross primary schools enjoy farming day

More than 100 children from four Perth and Kinross primary schools swapped classrooms for the countryside when they visited Rossie on the Earn.

They all enjoyed a great day out in the heart of Strathearn Valley.

Pupils from Forgandenny, Dunbarney, Goodlyburn and Pitcairn primary schools took part in the interactive and educational food and farming day.

It was organised by the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Perth & Kinross Countryside Initiative.

Important lessons about farming life

The day offered pupils the chance to explore farming life up close, learn where their food comes from and how it’s produced.

They also heard about the important role of farmers in managing land sustainably.

From meeting animals and discovering their care to exploring crops and soil health, the youngsters were immersed in a hands-on experience bringing the countryside to life.

For many of the children, it was their first time setting foot on a working farm and an unforgettable opportunity to connect with the land.

RHET was able to run the event thanks to funding from the Scottish Government.

Pupils were ‘buzzing with curiosity’

Tara Clark, project co-ordinator, RHET Perth & Kinross, said: “Rossie on the Earn provided a brilliant setting for this memorable day.

“The children were buzzing with curiosity, and it was a joy to see them so engaged.

“We’re incredibly grateful to the team at Rossie for their warm welcome and for supporting outdoor learning in such a meaningful way.”

Pitcairn Primary School teacher Emma Naughton said: “This was a fantastic, well-organised event and all my pupils thoroughly enjoyed themselves.”

Meanwhile, school pupils across Perth and Kinross have also been taking part in RHET potato projects across the region.

A total of 135 classes were given compost fertiliser kits and Rocket seed potatoes to grow a crop in their classroom or playground.

ISJ Horticulture, garden suppliers of seed potatoes, in Almondbank, is sponsoring the scheme.

Pupils will manage each crop, ensuring the growing plants get plenty of water and sunshine.

By the end of the summer term, the class with the heaviest crop will be awarded a cup.

Last year’s winner was Letham Primary School in Perth.

Letham’s pupils are keen to retain the cup this year but competition is sure to be intense.

ISJ Horticulture business manager Miriam Methven will choose the winners.

RHET’s local project co-ordinator, Tara, told us there are “lots of exciting learning and creative exercises”, as well as stories and recipe ideas in the competition schedule.

Meanwhile, Auchtermuchty man John Marshall, who has devoted his life to tatties, travelling the world to plant spuds, has already visited 60 classes across the region.

He has visited schools from Kinloch Rannoch to Meigle and Kinross with his mobile model farm and bags of props.

Tara said: “The enthusiasm John has been greeted with is amazing.

“He feels this bodes well for future industry participants in producing this incredible crop.”

What does RHET do?

RHET was launched in 1999 to create opportunities for every child in Scotland to learn about food, farming and the countryside.

It organises farm and estate visits for schools and also arranges classroom speakers who can explain the environmental, economic and social realities of living and working in the countryside.

RHET also produces school curriculum-linked resources, available free for teachers.

Its Perth & Kinross Countryside Initiative is run by volunteers from the local farming and education communities.