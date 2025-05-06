More than 120 excited primary school pupils from across Highland Perthshire learned about farming practices on a day out at Findynate Estate near Aberfeldy.

The event was organised by the Perth and Kinross branch of the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET).

Hosted by Matthiji and Marion Geerdink, the day gave young learners a hands-on opportunity to explore Scotland’s countryside and understand more about estate life,.

They were also able to try their hand at a range of traditional country skills.

9 ‘interactive stations’ covered wide range of farming and rural life topics at Highland Perthshire event

There were engaging and educational activities across nine “interactive stations”.

One of these was focused on agricultural hardware, with the primary five pupils all having the chance to explore some of the big machines that keep farms running.

Another was devoted to sheep and wool.

The children also got to find out about pig farming, responsible angling and the links between field and fork.

Other topics included forestry, moorlands and, courtesy of the Game and Wildlife Conservation Trust, local wildlife and conservation.

Meanwhile, a rifle range gave the youngsters a supervised introduction to countryside sports.

Kinloch Rannoch Primary School teacher Leanne Cusack said: “It was a great day out for the children.

“It gave them hands-on experience with things we can’t recreate as well in school.”

Immersive experience

The immersive experience wouldn’t have been possible without the support of dedicated volunteers and contributors.

Ballintaggart, of Grandtully, provided lunches for the volunteers, ensuring they were well-fuelled throughout the busy day.

What is the Royal Highland Education Trust?

RHET aims to bring the working countryside and its practices closer to young people across Scotland.

Through farm visits, classroom talks, and estate days like the one at Findynate Estate, the charity helps connect the next generation with the land as well as rural industries that are vital to Scotland’s heritage and future.

It connects more than 70,000 children and young people a year with farmers, creating a wider understanding of the environmental, economic, and social realities of Scottish rural life.