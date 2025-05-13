How Briarlands Farm near Stirling became one of country’s best-loved visitor attractions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Articles

How Briarlands Farm near Stirling became one of country’s best-loved visitor attractions

Briarlands Farm park welcomed a record 82,000 visitors from around the world last year.

Briarlands Farm bosses on go-karts
Briarlands Farm Park in Blair Drummond, Stirlingshire, was built to support the Inglis family's small beef farm. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DCT Media
By Kirsten Johnson

Over the past two decades Briarlands Farm has become one of Scotland’s best-loved visitor attractions.

Families travel from miles around to enjoy tractor rides, animal feeding, giant jumping pillows, mazes and even football golf.

As well as traditional farm animals, Briarlands is home to alpacas, giant tortoises, guinea pigs, rabbits and donkeys.

And its Farmer’s Den cafe, which serves home-cooked lunches and baking, is always busy.

Briarlands Farm Park team at sign
Briarlands Farm Park has been running for nearly two decades. L-r: Owners Robin and Mary Inglis, with deputy outside manager Greig Sloss. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DCT Media

The farm park at Blair Drummond, near Stirling – open seven days a week from February until December – now keeps the small adjoining farm afloat.

Last year it welcomed a record 82,000 people through its gates and this year the number is expected to rise, helped by a huge 12,000 visitors over the recent school Easter holidays alone.

Owners Robin and Mary Inglis plough their heart and soul into the business and are keen to highlight how diversification saved their third-generation family farm.

Criticism can be daunting

“Had the farm park not opened in 2006, I am certain we wouldn’t still be farming the land today,” beef farmer Robin admitted.

He added: “It can be hard to make ends meet if you have a small farm, and diversifying gave Briarlands a new, growing revenue stream.

“Like many farmers, we weren’t used to being people-facing, and opening yourself up to criticism can be daunting – but it has definitely been worth it.

“Not only do our visitors have fun, they can hop in the tractor trailer and get an insight into what a farm is really like.”

Briarlands’ profits have increased year-on-year and the couple have just invested more than £50,000 in new play equipment.

New play equipment
The new play equipment has already proven a worthwhile investment. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DCT Media

However, Robin revealed 2025 will be the last year the site offers seasonal strawberry picking.

The farm park started out as just few pieces of play equipment for visitors to the farm’s strawberry tunnels between June and September.

But while the park grew “far beyond the family’s expectations”, running costs for berry farming rocketed and this part of the business has become untenable.

Briarlands is a real family business

Robin, 59, keeps 60 Simmental cross cattle and grows hay. He took over the running of Briarlands in 2016 after his older brother, John Inglis, died from cancer aged just 50.

Robin undertakes much of the maintenance work at the farm park himself, alongside his day-to-day farm work.

The lush green grass at the site is his “pride and joy” and he makes sure paths around the park are smooth and wide enough for prams and wheelchairs.

Meanwhile, Mary, 53, manages the farm park and cafe team, comprising five full-time and 20 part-time staff.

A real family undertaking, the couple’s oldest daughter, Lucy, 24, is the kitchen manager and 21-year-old Janey – an accountancy student – helps out during her university holidays.

Robin continued: “When the farm park first opened we hoped it would be popular, but we had no idea just how popular.

“Now, the farm park makes more than five times as much as the farm itself – and it is growing year-on-year.

“We rarely get a day off but as farmers we are quite used to that.

“Hearing the happy shouts of children each day and seeing families making memories makes it all worthwhile.”

Briarlands Farm Park welcomed 82,000 visitors last year. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DCT Media

Mary added: “Everything we do at the farm park is for our visitors.

“We want it to be accessible and enjoyable for children and their parents, carers and grandparents.

“We have invested in a host of new equipment this year and are keen to keep making improvements when and where we can.”

Tractor weekend and pumpkin patch

Briarlands has just enjoyed its busiest Easter on record, helped by good weather.

At the end of this month it will hold its popular Tractor Weekend, where visitors can see the working area of the farm and climb aboard a range of farm vehicles.

Robin will also give hay bale wrapping demonstrations – which always draw a crowd.

Tractor Weekend, which takes place twice a year by popular demand, is just one of a host of events at Briarlands.

The farm park also holds lamb feeding days in early spring, a pumpkin patch in the autumn and a Bonfire Night celebration.

Meanwhile, Christmas on the Farm events are usually booked up weeks in advance.

Greig Sloss
Greig Sloss left a career in banking to join the Briarlands Farm team. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DCT Media

The events are overseen by deputy outside manager Greig Sloss.

Father-of-two Greig, 43, left a career in the banking sector to join the Briarlands team four years ago as he was keen to spend more time outdoors, away from a desk.

Greig said: “I wanted a complete career change and it’s the best thing I ever did.

“Robin and Mary really welcomed me into the team, and gave me freedom to get creative and run with an idea, which is brilliant.

“I have young kids myself and had visited the farm park many times. To be able to be part of it is wonderful.

“Recent investment in the farm park indicates to the staff and our visitors that Briarlands is here to stay for many years.

“I started without any farm experience, but I feel quite at home now and can drive a tractor and handle all the animals.”

Why Briarlands Farm is stopping strawberry picking

Like many businesses, Briarlands has seen running costs increase dramatically over the past year.

However, thanks to the farm park, Robin and Mary are confident their business will continue for years to come.

Briarlands Farm owner, farmer Robin Inglis, in Mildred the tractor
Farmer Robin Inglis admits he found it hard to be public-facing at first. Image: Kirsten Johnson/DCT Media

Addressing the decision to close the pick-your-own strawberries operation, Robin said rising costs for fruit growers had made it increasingly difficult.

He added: “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it had to be done.

“It is a huge undertaking to grow strawberries and the overheads have increased dramatically.

“I would wake at night worrying about irrigation and the tunnels are starting to get old.

“We want to focus on the farm park and the animals, and hope people understand why we had to do it.”

More from Business & Environment

Spex Pistols forced to rebrand by The Sex Pistols
Dundee shop rebrands after legal threat from punk legends the Sex Pistols
6
RT Shepherd & Sons has been liquidated and its assets sold to another Fife bagpipe manufacturer. Image: Supplied
Fife bagpipe maker sold as 50-year-old firm liquidated
Plunkie Farm, Star of Markinch, plans a cafe with home-cooked meals
Fife farm plans new cafe offering Sunday roasts and fortnightly street food
The derelict Watts of Cupar building is boarded up.
Former Cupar nightclub could be transformed into bar, restaurant, shops and coffee drive-thru
Jonathan Reeve, Maureen King, Lee Fotheringham, Kenny Falconer, Robert Burness and Josh Burt of Voigt Architects at the new District 10 office in Dundee. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Arbroath architects to build success with new Dundee office
A new family home could replace a derelict cottage near Brechin. Image: Building Design Services
Angus Planning Ahead: Derelict family home bid and tearoom house permission
The Brook Street chain.
Costa confirms Broughty Ferry cafe will reopen after refurb
3
Arbroath's £14m active travel scheme will be completed this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Angus Council’s rebel coalition embroiled in tourism and active travel row
9
Co-owner James Glen with drivers Gary Dent and Stuart Smith standing in front of two taxis.
St Andrews couple went from single taxi to company with 17 drivers
Nicole Gemine (right) and Kelly Mann in their Blairgowrie food truck, The Wagon
Two friends set to open Blairgowrie's first street food truck that will 'cater for…

Conversation