How Briarlands Farm near Stirling became one of country’s best-loved visitor attractions

Over the past two decades Briarlands Farm has become one of Scotland’s best-loved visitor attractions.

Families travel from miles around to enjoy tractor rides, animal feeding, giant jumping pillows, mazes and even football golf.

As well as traditional farm animals, Briarlands is home to alpacas, giant tortoises, guinea pigs, rabbits and donkeys.

And its Farmer’s Den cafe, which serves home-cooked lunches and baking, is always busy.

The farm park at Blair Drummond, near Stirling – open seven days a week from February until December – now keeps the small adjoining farm afloat.

Last year it welcomed a record 82,000 people through its gates and this year the number is expected to rise, helped by a huge 12,000 visitors over the recent school Easter holidays alone.

Owners Robin and Mary Inglis plough their heart and soul into the business and are keen to highlight how diversification saved their third-generation family farm.

Criticism can be daunting

“Had the farm park not opened in 2006, I am certain we wouldn’t still be farming the land today,” beef farmer Robin admitted.

He added: “It can be hard to make ends meet if you have a small farm, and diversifying gave Briarlands a new, growing revenue stream.

“Like many farmers, we weren’t used to being people-facing, and opening yourself up to criticism can be daunting – but it has definitely been worth it.

“Not only do our visitors have fun, they can hop in the tractor trailer and get an insight into what a farm is really like.”

Briarlands’ profits have increased year-on-year and the couple have just invested more than £50,000 in new play equipment.

However, Robin revealed 2025 will be the last year the site offers seasonal strawberry picking.

The farm park started out as just few pieces of play equipment for visitors to the farm’s strawberry tunnels between June and September.

But while the park grew “far beyond the family’s expectations”, running costs for berry farming rocketed and this part of the business has become untenable.

Briarlands is a real family business

Robin, 59, keeps 60 Simmental cross cattle and grows hay. He took over the running of Briarlands in 2016 after his older brother, John Inglis, died from cancer aged just 50.

Robin undertakes much of the maintenance work at the farm park himself, alongside his day-to-day farm work.

The lush green grass at the site is his “pride and joy” and he makes sure paths around the park are smooth and wide enough for prams and wheelchairs.

Meanwhile, Mary, 53, manages the farm park and cafe team, comprising five full-time and 20 part-time staff.

A real family undertaking, the couple’s oldest daughter, Lucy, 24, is the kitchen manager and 21-year-old Janey – an accountancy student – helps out during her university holidays.

Robin continued: “When the farm park first opened we hoped it would be popular, but we had no idea just how popular.

“Now, the farm park makes more than five times as much as the farm itself – and it is growing year-on-year.

“We rarely get a day off but as farmers we are quite used to that.

“Hearing the happy shouts of children each day and seeing families making memories makes it all worthwhile.”

Mary added: “Everything we do at the farm park is for our visitors.

“We want it to be accessible and enjoyable for children and their parents, carers and grandparents.

“We have invested in a host of new equipment this year and are keen to keep making improvements when and where we can.”

Tractor weekend and pumpkin patch

Briarlands has just enjoyed its busiest Easter on record, helped by good weather.

At the end of this month it will hold its popular Tractor Weekend, where visitors can see the working area of the farm and climb aboard a range of farm vehicles.

Robin will also give hay bale wrapping demonstrations – which always draw a crowd.

Tractor Weekend, which takes place twice a year by popular demand, is just one of a host of events at Briarlands.

The farm park also holds lamb feeding days in early spring, a pumpkin patch in the autumn and a Bonfire Night celebration.

Meanwhile, Christmas on the Farm events are usually booked up weeks in advance.

The events are overseen by deputy outside manager Greig Sloss.

Father-of-two Greig, 43, left a career in the banking sector to join the Briarlands team four years ago as he was keen to spend more time outdoors, away from a desk.

Greig said: “I wanted a complete career change and it’s the best thing I ever did.

“Robin and Mary really welcomed me into the team, and gave me freedom to get creative and run with an idea, which is brilliant.

“I have young kids myself and had visited the farm park many times. To be able to be part of it is wonderful.

“Recent investment in the farm park indicates to the staff and our visitors that Briarlands is here to stay for many years.

“I started without any farm experience, but I feel quite at home now and can drive a tractor and handle all the animals.”

Why Briarlands Farm is stopping strawberry picking

Like many businesses, Briarlands has seen running costs increase dramatically over the past year.

However, thanks to the farm park, Robin and Mary are confident their business will continue for years to come.

Addressing the decision to close the pick-your-own strawberries operation, Robin said rising costs for fruit growers had made it increasingly difficult.

He added: “It wasn’t an easy decision, but it had to be done.

“It is a huge undertaking to grow strawberries and the overheads have increased dramatically.

“I would wake at night worrying about irrigation and the tunnels are starting to get old.

“We want to focus on the farm park and the animals, and hope people understand why we had to do it.”