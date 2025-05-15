Everything’s coming up roses for Fife farmer Alex Nelson

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Everything’s coming up roses for Fife farmer Alex Nelson

She supplies home-grown, seasonal flowers under her brand name, Jack Blooms.

Alex Nelson, who runs a peonie rose business on her mixed family farm near Strathmiglo
Alex Nelson, who runs a peonie rose business on her mixed family farm near Strathmiglo. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
By Erika Hay

There are few things nicer in life than receiving a delivery of flowers through the front door.

If these flowers are grown and packed in Scotland, even better.

Fourth generation dairy farmer Alex Nelson is doing her bit for flower growing in Scotland.

She runs a peony rose and dahlia business at Easter Upper Urquhart Farm near Strathmiglo in Fife.

Alex explained that more than 85% of cut flowers sold in the UK are imported.

She is, therefore, proud to be able to supply Scottish-grown, seasonal flowers under her brand name, Jack Blooms.

Alex Nelson with some roses.
Alex planted her first flowers during a Covid lockdown in 2020. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

In 2014, following a degree in geography at Aberdeen University, Alex, the eldest of four girls, came home to work on the family farm with her mum and dad, Ben and Susan Jack.

The farm is a traditional mixed enterprise, with dairy, arable and sheep.

Although Alex had always helped out during holidays, there was a lot to learn. The herd of 350 Holstein cows is milked three times a day by a team of three dairymen, with help from relief milkers.

Fife farmer’s ‘flying herd’

It’s a “flying herd”, meaning all the replacement heifers are bought in and the cows are bulled with an Aberdeen-Angus, with the calves being sold to finishers.

It is also one of the Glasgow Vet School herds and the farm team works closely with staff and students, learning from their expertise.

Meanwhile the students learn from the Jack family’s dairy system.

Alex said: “Dairying is very intense, it is relentless work seven days a week, 365 days a year.”

The family also run 1,000 cross ewes, which lamb outside in May, with the help of local contract shepherds. The Suffolk cross lambs are finished on grass and turnips alongside bought-in Blackfaces in time for the Easter market.

Idea came during Covid lockdown

As if she was not busy enough, and with her 2020 wedding postponed due to Covid, Alex was looking for something else to do during lockdown.

Her grandad, Colin Grahame, grew prize-winning dahlias, so she decided to put up a small polytunnel and, with lots of Facetime instruction from Colin, she started growing flowers to sell locally.

Peonies cope well with Scottish climate

From this inauspicious start, Alex thought it would be interesting to grow flowers commercially on a field scale. She settled on peonies because they are robust flowers which cope well with the Scottish climate, can be grown outside and are perennial.

There is also a well-established market for the flowers with retailers.

Alex said: “I really wanted to have something within the business that was mine, from idea to implementation. I did a lot of research and decided peonies were a great diversification to add to our farm calendar.”

The initial peonies were planted in 2020, with the first small harvest in 2022 – too late, unfortunately for Alex’s 2021 wedding to Angus Nelson.

It has been a steep learning curve since then, she told us.

Alex's latest crop of peonie roses
Alex’s latest crop of peonie roses will be ready for pre-order at the end of this month. Image: Erika Hay

She has, with the help of skilled workers on the farm, developed a planter and picking rig and also purchased a second-hand processor, which sorts the flowers into bunches of five, with equal length stems, ready to be transported south to the distribution centre.

Alex continued: “We usually start picking around the second week in June for 10 to 14 days.

“But there are so many variables with the weather – every year there is a different challenge to meet the tight specification.”

Alex gets satisfaction from giving young people a chance to work on farm

She employs local people on holiday from school or university to de-bud and pick.

“One of the great things to come out of this is giving young people the opportunity to work on a farm,” Alex said, adding: “This has led to some coming back to help with milking or other jobs. I am very proud of my young team.”

Most of the flowers are transported to a packhouse in England, where they are distributed to various retailers, but in 2023, Alex developed her Jack Blooms boxes.

flowers and box.
The boxes were introduced in 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

She said: “I wanted to add value, but also to create a brand and a more luxury arm to the business.”

The flowers are picked in bud and packed, 10 stems at a time, in boxes before being posted out to customers who order on her website. Because they are robust flowers which happily survive several days without water, peony roses are ideal for this market and can be pre-ordered from May 30.

The dahlias, however, are best sold at local farm shops and retailers.

Flowers on the farm
Alex’s flowers are a growing enterprise on the family farm. Image: Erika Hay

Alex took a break from growing dahlias when her daughter, Sibella, was born last year but has recently been cleaning out her tunnels to plant some more for this season.

Managing a toddler, dairy farm, staff rotas and a flower business keeps her very busy.

But she is showing no signs of slowing down and at the time of writing was planning to travel to Norfolk to pick peonies and see if she can find ways of improving her business.

Fife farmer says ‘demand is there’

She said: “Growing flowers in Scotland extends the season for home-grown UK flowers, so the demand is there.

“In the future, I would like to try out different varieties to find out what is possible to grow successfully in our climate.”

Conversation