Calf born during ’10 out of 10′ farm visit by pupils from Fife high school

The Whiteford family of Hilltarvit Mains, Fife, opened their farm to 270 Bell Baxter High School pupils to give them an insight into beef production.

The educational farm tour, held over two days, was arranged by Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Fife Countryside Initiative. It focused on cattle-raising from birth to market.

Lucy Whiteford, of Hilltarvit Mains, near Cupar, said: “The high welfare standards, traceability, care, time and hard work that goes into producing the best beef is not always fully comprehended.

Informed decisions about eating beef

“It is so important for children to understand where their beef comes from, so they can make an informed decision about whether they choose to eat it – or not.”

Bell Baxter High depute head Brian Harris agreed, adding: “The pupils had a great experience.

“They were within touching distance of the cattle and one group was lucky enough to see a calf being born, then take it’s first steps.”

Thanking hosts John and Lucy Whiteford, Mr Harris said: “How well they care for their animals was clear throughout the two-day visit. We hope their passion for animal welfare, while producing a sustainable, quality product, will inspire some of our young people to consider a career in farming.”

Pupils’ perspective

But what did the pupils think?

We asked two of them, Liam Barr and Brogan Smith.

Liam said: “My family have a farm, so I knew what I was going to see. It was good seeing how other people look after their cattle.”

Brogan Smith gave the visit “eight out of 10 but only because the bus journey”.

He added: “The farm part was 10 out of 10. I learned a lot about how well the farmer takes care of the cattle throughout their lives. They told us about what the cattle get to eat and how they plan for the whole year.

“When I get meat from the shops, It’ll make me think about where it comes from.”

‘Crucial’ exercise

RHET project co-ordinator Carole Brunton said: It’s crucial young people receive factual information about the food they consume, and understand the importance of eating locally sourced products.”

Launched in 1999, RHET works with volunteers to provide free educational and experiential learning opportunities linked to the Curriculum for Excellence.