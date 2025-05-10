Calf born during ’10 out of 10′ farm visit by pupils from Fife high school

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Calf born during ’10 out of 10′ farm visit by pupils from Fife high school

270 youngsters took part in the educational outing to Hilltarvit Mains over two days.

By Keith Findlay
Farmer Ian Brunton explains the importance of beef farming at Hilltarvit Mains Farm
Farmer Ian Brunton explains the importance of beef farming at Hilltarvit Mains Farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The Whiteford family of Hilltarvit Mains, Fife, opened their farm to 270 Bell Baxter High School pupils to give them an insight into beef production.

The educational farm tour, held over two days, was arranged by Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Fife Countryside Initiative. It focused on cattle-raising from birth to market.

Lucy Whiteford, of Hilltarvit Mains, near Cupar, said: “The high welfare standards, traceability, care, time and hard work that goes into producing the best beef is not always fully comprehended.

A budding young farmer at Hilltarvit Mains
A budding young farmer at Hilltarvit Mains. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Informed decisions about eating beef

“It is so important for children to understand where their beef comes from, so they can make an informed decision about whether they choose to eat it – or not.”

Bell Baxter High depute head Brian Harris agreed, adding: “The pupils had a great experience.

“They were within touching distance of the cattle and one group was lucky enough to see a calf being born, then take it’s first steps.”

Farmer Lucy Whiteford takes pupils through the process of rearing beef cattle
Farmer Lucy Whiteford takes pupils through the process of rearing beef cattle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cattle at Hilltarvit Mains Farm.
Cattle at Hilltarvit Mains Farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Bell Baxter High pupils at Hilltarvit Mains Farm.
Pupils went on a jourmey from farm to fork. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Thanking hosts John and Lucy Whiteford, Mr Harris said: “How well they care for their animals was clear throughout the two-day visit. We hope their passion for animal welfare, while producing a sustainable, quality product, will inspire some of our young people to consider a career in farming.”

Pupils’ perspective

But what did the pupils think?

We asked two of them, Liam Barr and Brogan Smith.

Liam said: “My family have a farm, so I knew what I was going to see. It was good seeing how other people look after their cattle.”

Bell Baxter High pupils visit Hilltarvit Mains Farm.
Farmer Ian Brunton explains the importance of beef farming Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
A two-hour-old calf feeds from its mum at Hilltarvit Mains Farm. Image
A two-hour-old calf feeds from its mum at Hilltarvit Mains Farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
John Whiteford describes what's involved in rearing beef cattle.
John Whiteford describes what’s involved in rearing beef cattle. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Brogan Smith gave the visit “eight out of 10 but only because the bus journey”.

He added: “The farm part was 10 out of 10. I learned a lot about how well the farmer takes care of the cattle throughout their lives. They told us about what the cattle get to eat and how they plan for the whole year.

“When I get meat from the shops, It’ll make me think about where it comes from.”

Brogan Smith, 14, from Cupar, on the farm.
Brogan Smith, 14, from Cupar, on the farm. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

‘Crucial’ exercise

RHET project co-ordinator Carole Brunton said: It’s crucial young people receive factual information about the food they consume, and understand the importance of eating locally sourced products.”

Launched in 1999, RHET works with volunteers to provide free educational and experiential learning opportunities linked to the Curriculum for Excellence.

Conversation