All you need to know about Fife Show

Fife Show will kick off a busy summer season of Scottish agricultural events next Saturday.

And there’s been an increase in entries for all the heavy horse, sheep and cattle sections.

The event takes place in the grounds of Kinloss House, near Cupar.

Gates will be open to members of the public at 8.30am and the show usually runs until around 5pm.

Around 10,000 people have attended each of the past three annual events.

Weather omens promising for Fife Show

Show president David Aglen, farm manager at Balbirnie Home Farms, Cupar told us the weather omens were looking good.

Work on the fields started eariler this week and all the main equipment will go in this weekend, he said.

He added: “It’s been lovely and sunny, and all the forecasts suggest it will stay dry all next week.

“If the weather does play ball for us, it’s sure to be anther great event.”

David – now in his second year of a three-year stint as president – said the recent dry spell would help make sure there isn’t a quagmire on the day, even if there is any rain.

And with farmers having suffered no weather-related disruption to spring chores this year they’ll all enjoy the chance to enjoy the show with all the other visitors, he added.

Show organiser Elaine Millar told us the heavy and light horse sections had 187 and 321 entries respectively. Cattle classes have 146 entries, with 376 received for sheep.

Horse of the Year Show qualifiers

There are two Horse of the Year Show qualifying competitions. There are nine entries for the driven championship and 13 for the ridden event, with competitors coming from across the UK. These classes are open to Clydesdales, Shires, Percherons and Suffolk Punch horses.

Showjumping entries are still open but there are also Royal Highland Show qualifiers.

Other highlights of this year’s event include The Sheep Show and 3SIXTY bike team.

The Game Fair Ring will have gundogs, bloodhounds, raptors and the dog show, which can be entered in advance or on the day.

Meanwhile, the main ring is the place to see which animal will be crowned champion of champions..

A Young Farmers’ tug o’ war and Cupar and District Pipe Band will both help to keep the crowds entertained. There will also be parades of livestock and vintage vehicles.

Family fun for all at 2025 Fife Show

The Game Fair area will have numerous activities going on throughout the day, including demonstrations of falconry, ferret racing gun dogs and angling.

Elsewhere, family-oriented activities in the Kids Countryside tent, home produce and craft tents, trade stands and an abundance of catering options will keep everyone busy.

Fife Show Q&As

Where does the show take place?

The show is held just outside Cupar at Kinloss House. The postcode to use is KY15 4PE, then follow the signs.

What time does it start and finish?

Gates are open to members of the public at 8.30am and the show normally runs until around 5pm, or whenever the last event ends.

How much does it cost to get into the show?

Admission is free for children under 16, when accompanied by an adult.The adult tickets cost £15, including VAT and booking fee, if purchased online. You can buy them at fifeshow.com/book-your-tickets until 6pm on Wednesday. Tickets at the gate on show day cost £20, including VAT. And if you become a member of Fife Agricultural Association, you’ll get into the show for free.

Is there car parking?

Yes and it’s free. Officials will be there to guide you to a spot just a short walk away from the entrances. If you have a Blue Badge, show it to the parking attendants on your way into the field and you’ll be directed to disabled parking near the main entrance.

Is the show suitable for disabled visitors?

All visitors are welcome but the event takes place in fields, so people must make their own assessment as to how easy it will be for them to navigate there way around. If the weather is wet, conditions may be muddy. There’s an accessibility statement available via the Fife Show website.

If I leave the event, can I come back in?

Yes, but make sure you’re wearing your show wristband or have your hand stamped in order to avoid having to pay again.

What events does the show have?

Its all there on the A Day at Fife Show section of the website. This has lots of useful information about what’s happening and where.

Can I bring my dog?

Yes, and there’s even a dog show to enter them in. But bear in mind the show will get very busy, with people and animals. Make sure you know if your dog is comfortable in this kind of environment. Dogs must be kept on a short lead at all times within the showfields, and owners must clean up after them. Dogs should not be left in cars.

Are refreshments available?

Yes, there will be lots of stalls selling all kinds of food, drink and snacks. “Prepare to go home feeling full,” say the show organisers.

What if it rains?

Some of the exhibits are in tents but the main ring and most of the action takes place outside, whatever the weather. The official advice is to “bring your jacket and a pair of wellington boots, and you’ll be all set”.

