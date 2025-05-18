Hundreds more Fife schoolkids enjoy learning about farming life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Hundreds more Fife schoolkids enjoy learning about farming life

Royal Highland Education Trust events at Balgove Larder, near St Andrews, and Bell Baxter High School were a big hit with pupils.

By Keith Findlay
Youngsters learn about red meat at Balgove Larder
Youngsters learn about red meat at Balgove Larder. Image: RHET Fife Countryside Initiative

More young people across Fife have been getting out and about learning about farming and rural life in general.

Recent events organised by the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Fife Countryside Initiative have included a food and farming day at Balgove Larder, just outside St Andrews.

A total of 135 P6 pupils from five local primary schools took part in hands-on sessions covering a wide range of of topics.

Youngsters get hands-on at Balgove.
Youngsters get hands-on at Balgove. Image: RHET Fife Countryside Initiative

Fife pupils enjoy finding out about many different aspects of farming and rural life

The primary schools were Canongate, Greyfriars, Lawhead, Strathkinness and Leuchars.

Stephen Hall, of Fife Bloodhounds, led one of the most popular sessions – and his dogs quickly gained many new friends.

The youngsters also learned about beekeeping from a local expert, Alistair Black.

Farmer Angela Mill told them all about cereals, while other presentations covered cattle, butchery, fire-lighting and cookery, soils, vegetables, pigs and machinery.

Another of the sessions at Balgove.
Another of the sessions at Balgove. Image: RHET Fife Countryside Initiative
This session was all about pigs.
This session was all about pigs. Image: RHET Fife Countryside Initiative

Will Docker and Henry Cheape launched their Balgove Larder business in 2010.

They provided staff to run some of the food and farming day sessions, while an enthusiastic team of volunteers also helped to make sure the visit was enjoyed by all.

Lots going on at Bell Baxter High too

Meanwhile, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Edinburgh Rugby supported another RHET Fife Countryside Initiative event at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, this week.

Hundreds of S2 pupils took part in sessions covering red meat, cookery, rugby, nutrition, fitness and animal health. QMS cookery demonstrations in the school kitchens were a big hit.

RHET Fife Countryside Initiative hosts food & farming events, farm visits and provide classroom speakers throughout the area.

Conversation