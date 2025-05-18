Hundreds more Fife schoolkids enjoy learning about farming life

More young people across Fife have been getting out and about learning about farming and rural life in general.

Recent events organised by the Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) Fife Countryside Initiative have included a food and farming day at Balgove Larder, just outside St Andrews.

A total of 135 P6 pupils from five local primary schools took part in hands-on sessions covering a wide range of of topics.

Fife pupils enjoy finding out about many different aspects of farming and rural life

The primary schools were Canongate, Greyfriars, Lawhead, Strathkinness and Leuchars.

Stephen Hall, of Fife Bloodhounds, led one of the most popular sessions – and his dogs quickly gained many new friends.

The youngsters also learned about beekeeping from a local expert, Alistair Black.

Farmer Angela Mill told them all about cereals, while other presentations covered cattle, butchery, fire-lighting and cookery, soils, vegetables, pigs and machinery.

Will Docker and Henry Cheape launched their Balgove Larder business in 2010.

They provided staff to run some of the food and farming day sessions, while an enthusiastic team of volunteers also helped to make sure the visit was enjoyed by all.

Lots going on at Bell Baxter High too

Meanwhile, Quality Meat Scotland (QMS) and Edinburgh Rugby supported another RHET Fife Countryside Initiative event at Bell Baxter High School in Cupar, this week.

Hundreds of S2 pupils took part in sessions covering red meat, cookery, rugby, nutrition, fitness and animal health. QMS cookery demonstrations in the school kitchens were a big hit.

RHET Fife Countryside Initiative hosts food & farming events, farm visits and provide classroom speakers throughout the area.