All you need to know about West Fife Show

It's one of Scotland's longest-running agricultural events and takes place in Crossgates on Saturday June 7.

By Keith Findlay
Animal stars at a previous West Fife Show.
Animal stars at a previous West Fife Show. Image: Holyrood PR

West Fife Show is back next month, with organisers expecting thousands of people to attend one of Scotland’s longest-running agricultural events.

It takes place at Easter Bucklyvie Farm, Crossgates, on Saturday June 7.

Now in its 257th year, the show is a mix of farming tradition, hands-on activities and rural entertainment.

Visitors can expect a wide variety of attractions, including the ever-popular livestock competitions featuring cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

Chance to get up close to tractors

Meanwhile, farming enthusiasts can also enjoy up-close access to tractors and machinery, thanks to support from regional dealerships and vintage exhibitors.

Adding to the day’s buzz will be a packed entertainment programme, with everything from sheep shearing and milking demonstrations to a children’s tractor zone and baby animal tent.

The much-loved dog show also returns, welcoming four-legged friends to compete in an afternoon of wagging tails and delighted spectators.

West Fife Show
The livestock competitions are always a big draw at West Fife Show. Image: Holyrood PR

A craft marquee will spotlight local makers and producers, offering everything from handmade gifts to artisan foods.

Music, food trucks and bouncy castles promise plenty of other options for younger visitors and their families.

Keenly-fought tug o' war contest at a previous West Fife Show
Keenly-fought tug o’ war contest at a previous West Fife Show. Image: Holyrood PR

Celebration of West Fife’s agricultural roots

A spokesperson for West Fife Show said: “The show has evolved across generations, but at its heart it remains a celebration of our agricultural roots.

“Whether you’re a seasoned farmer or a family on a summer day out, there’s something here for everyone.

“Events like ours thrive, thanks to dedicated volunteers and supportive partners.

“Having Cala Homes (East) on board once again makes a real difference to what we can offer.”

West Fife Show
There’s always a big turnout at West Fife Show. Image: Holyrood PR

Housebuilder Cala is in its seventh consecutive year as a key sponsor of the show.

Derek Lawson, strategic land director, Cala Homes (East), said: “Events like West Fife Show are vital in celebrating the vibrancy of rural Scotland. We’re proud to continue our longstanding support.

‘Great day out for all ages’

“This show brings together everything that’s special about country life – from livestock to local crafts, food to family fun – and it offers a great day out for all ages, while promoting pride in the local community.”

Cala’s continued backing of West Fife Show complements its growing presence in the region, with recent investment and development in nearby Aberdour through the Inchcolm Green project.

West Fife Show essential info

When is it?

Saturday June 7, 8.30am-5pm.

Where is it?

Easter Bucklyvie Farm, Crossgates, Fife.

How much is it to get in?

£10 online via tickettailor.com at or £12 at the gate for adults, kids 14 and under get in free.

Is there car parking?

Yes, and it’s free

Is the show suitable for disabled visitors?

Bearing in mind tit is held in a field, people must make their own assessment as to how easy it will be for them to navigate the area. There are no steep hills but, depending on the weather, the ground may be muddy in certain areas – which may make it less accessible for disabled visitors.

What if it rains?

The show will go on. You just need to remember to bring your jacket and a pair of wellies. If it’s been wet on the lead up to the show, then show organisers recommend wearing boots or old shoes as it could still be soggy underfoot even if it’s dry on the day.

