More food and farming day fun for kids in Fife and Kinross-shire

Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) food and farming days have been a big hit with youngsters across Scotland this spring.

The aim is to give every child in Scotland the chance to learn about food, farming and the countryside.

RHET says this will create a better understanding of the environmental, economic, and social aspects of rural Scotland.

Hundreds of kids enjoy a day on the farm

Recent events in Perth & Kinross and Fife saw hundreds of primary school pupils enjoying a day on the farm.

There were nearly 200 getting some valuable hands-on learning experience at Tillyochie Farm near Kinross.

Local schools taking part included Arngask, Fossoway, Portmoak, Kinross, Milnathort, Goodlyburn, and Cleish.

RHET’s Perth & Kinross team, supported by host farmers the Smith family, delivered sessions on topics including soil health, livestock care, food production and biodiversity.

The event also had the support of 21 volunteers, including people from the local community, as well as representatives from organisations such as Quality Meat Scotland and the Kilted Christmas Tree Company.

Farm visits leave ‘a lasting impression’

RHET Perth & Kinross project co-ordinator Tara Clark said: “These kinds of experiences leave a lasting impression on pupils.

“They help children form early connections with where their food comes from and the people who produce it – something that’s more relevant than ever these days.”

Portmoak Primary School pupil Sylvie said: “The trip made me feel happy because I got to find out a bit about cows.”

Tanvi said she “learned lots of new facts about animals”, while Gaia said: “Now I know how pine trees grow. It was a great experience.”

Super-strong hens

Meanwhile, Jacob said he was particularly impressed by the hens, adding: “Not even the strongest man in the world could break an egg with two fingers.”

Sophia and Mimi loved seeing the “cute” sheep and their lambs, while Phoebe was amazed to find out horses need groomed at 5am every day.

The farm’s Clydesdale horses found a new friend in Duncan, while the sheepdogs were a big hit with Sam.

Meanwhile, there were 135 younsgsters from three Fife primaries – Canmore and St Leonards RC in Dunfermline and Dalgety Bay – at a RHET food and farming day at Droverhall Farm, Crossgates,

Hosted by the Adam and Collier families and supported by a wide range of people and organisations,the educational sessions at Droverhall covered topics including beekeeping, vegetables, farm machinery, sheep shearing, beef cattle and cereals.