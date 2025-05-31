More food and farming day fun for kids in Fife and Kinross-shire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

More food and farming day fun for kids in Fife and Kinross-shire

Hundreds of primary school pupils enjoyed a day on the farm.

By Keith Findlay
A Royal Highland Education Trust food and farming day in Crossgates, Fife.
A Royal Highland Education Trust food and farming day in Crossgates, Fife. Image: RHET

Royal Highland Education Trust (RHET) food and farming days have been a big hit with youngsters across Scotland this spring.

The aim is to give every child in Scotland the chance to learn about food, farming and the countryside.

RHET says this will create a better understanding of the environmental, economic, and social aspects of rural Scotland.

Hundreds of kids enjoy a day on the farm

Recent events in Perth & Kinross and Fife saw hundreds of primary school pupils enjoying a day on the farm.

There were nearly 200 getting some valuable hands-on learning experience at Tillyochie Farm near Kinross.

Local schools taking part included Arngask, Fossoway, Portmoak, Kinross, Milnathort, Goodlyburn, and Cleish.

RHET’s Perth & Kinross team, supported by host farmers the Smith family, delivered sessions on topics including soil health, livestock care, food production and biodiversity.

The RHET food and farming day at Tillyochie Farm near Kinross
The RHET food and farming day at Tillyochie Farm near Kinross. Image: RHET Perth & Kinross

The event also had the support of 21 volunteers, including people from the local community, as well as representatives from organisations such as Quality Meat Scotland and the Kilted Christmas Tree Company.

Farm visits leave ‘a lasting impression’

RHET Perth & Kinross project co-ordinator Tara Clark said: “These kinds of experiences leave a lasting impression on pupils.

“They help children form early connections with where their food comes from and the people who produce it – something that’s more relevant than ever these days.”

Getting to grips with some new skills at Tillyochie Farm.
Getting to grips with some new skills at Tillyochie Farm. Image: RHET Perth & Kinross

Portmoak Primary School pupil Sylvie said: “The trip made me feel happy because I got to find out a bit about cows.”

Tanvi said she “learned lots of new facts about animals”, while Gaia said: “Now I know how pine trees grow. It was a great experience.”

Super-strong hens

Meanwhile, Jacob said he was particularly impressed by the hens, adding: “Not even the strongest man in the world could break an egg with two fingers.”

Sophia and Mimi loved seeing the “cute” sheep and their lambs, while Phoebe was amazed to find out horses need groomed at 5am every day.

The farm’s Clydesdale horses found a new friend in Duncan, while the sheepdogs were a big hit with Sam.

Sheep shearing demonstration at Droverhall Farm, Crossgates.
Sheep shearing demonstration at Droverhall Farm, Crossgates. Image: RHET Fife Countryside Initiative
Lessons in farming life.
Lessons in farming life. Image: RHET Fife Countryside Initiative

Meanwhile, there were 135 younsgsters from three Fife primaries – Canmore and St Leonards RC in Dunfermline and Dalgety Bay – at a RHET food and farming day at Droverhall Farm, Crossgates,

Hosted by the Adam and Collier families and supported by a wide range of people and organisations,the educational sessions at Droverhall covered topics including beekeeping, vegetables, farm machinery, sheep shearing, beef cattle and cereals.

