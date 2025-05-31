Thousands expected at next week’s Angus Show

Final preparations are taking place for the 2025 Angus Show which takes place next Saturday.

Brechin Castle Showground is the venue for the first major agricultural event in the area this year.

Angus Show always draws in a huge turnout of farmers and the general public.

Event secretary Arlene Alston told us previous editions have typically attracted 4,000 to 5,000 people.

This year’s livestock competitions feature 200 sheep, 70 cattle and 300 horses.

Major Suffolk sheep event at Angus Show

Among the highlights is the Suffolk Sheep Society’s Scottish branch national show.

More than 100 top-class Suffolks from as far south as Annan and Fraserburgh in the north will go under the watchful eye of Alastair Barkley of the Blackbrae flock in Northern Ireland.

Inter-breed beef and sheep titles will be judged on a points system.

Strong lineup of livestock judges

Meanwhile, the champion of champions award, which was introduced for the first time last year, will be judged by Blackface breeders Ian and Patsy Hunter, of Dalchirla, Crieff.

A strong line-up of other judges from throughout the country will head up the individual breed sections.

Stuart Campbell, of the Cladich fold, will be travelling from Argyll to judge the Highland Cattle.

And Rachel Buckle, of Carluke, South Lanarkshire, will judge the Beltex sheep.

Champion sheep took supreme title in 2024

Last year saw the sheep champion named supreme winner.

David Leggat tapped out the one-crop Suffolk ewe from Finn Christie, of Inverurie.

It beat a Charolais from Robert Young, of Mornity, Perthshire, and a Clydesdale from Jim and Louise Greenhill, of Letham, Angus, to the top title.

There is a packed programme of events lined up for the main ring at next week’s show.

These include the Stannage Stunt Team, while truck and vintage vehicle shows are also shaping up well, with 150 tractors and implements entered.

Angus Show livestock judges

Aberdeen-Angus: Gabriella Massie, Blelack Farm, Aboyne

Commercial cattle: Gavin Ross, Wardhead, Strichen

Simmental: Iain Green, Corskie, Garmouth

Charolais: Stuart Wilson, Shiel Farm, Alford

Highland cattle: Stuart Campbell, Argyll

Limousin and any other continental breed: Jim Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly

Any other native breed: Calum Clark, Home Farm Rattray, Peterhead

North Blackface: David Nicoll, Craigniech Farm, Comrie

South Blackface: Ian Houston, Culbae Farm, Newton Stewart

Beltex: Rachel Buckle, Birniehall Farm, Carluke

Cross sheep: Alan Rae, Mains of Orchardtown, Udny

Suffolk: Alastair Barkley, Dunloy, Ballymena

Texel: Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly

Any other native breed: Raymond Aitken, Alford

Any other breed: Jimmy Bell, Birniehall Farm, Alford

Heavy horses ridden and Harness and in-hand horse: Peter Tennant

Shetland ponies: John Watson

Highland ponies: Robin Stewart

All you need to know about Angus Show

Where is it happening?

The show will be held at the Brechin Castle Showground, Haughmuir, Brechin

What time does it start and end?

Gates will be open from 8am, with activities running until late afternoon

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

“Skip the queue” adult tickets are available online for £15 plus a 75p booking fee via the angusshow.com website

Children aged 13-16 years and OAPs can get theirs online for £5 plus the 0.75 booking fee

Tickets will also be available at the gate, priced £15 for adults, £6 for children aged 13-16 and £6 for OAPs

Children aged 12 and under can get in free

There will be cash and card facilities to pay at the gate on show day

Where can I park?