Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens

The deal was simple – clean up a neglected urban space in exchange for a place to grow.

Six years on and Greenheart Growers has a group of more than 40 volunteers in Fife and supplies several top restaurants.

Nestled on scenic shores of Kinghorn Loch, Greenheart is a hub for volunteers seeking farming experience under the guidance of owner Andrew McGovern.

The community-based growing project focuses on fresh local vegetables, flowers and herbs, even supplying some Michelin-starred restaurants.

Growing trust

38-year old Andrew started Greenheart in 2019 on one-tenth of an acre in his home city of Glasgow.

He said: “We started on land with weeds and waste up to your knees. But the demand outgrew the space and we had to move.”

In 2021 the operation moved to a half-acre site next to Kinghorn Loch.

The public can access the fresh produce through the farm shop or by signing up to a “veg box” scheme, where they get weekly supplies of seasonal vegetables delivered.

Restaurants supplied by the business include four Michelin-starred establishments in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Fife.

For chefs used to importing veg from England, the proximity and freshness are a game-changer.

“Michelin chefs in Scotland have wanted that for a long time,” Andrew said.

“They want to access the best and freshest produce, and we harvest and deliver on the same morning.

“These chefs want something very specific, on a specific day, for a certain number of weeks.

“It’s really exciting to develop products with them, like a new micro-green needed for a specific dish.”

“By the end of the year, I’d like to be working with 10 or more fine-dining restaurants.”

Greenheart Growers rooted in the Kinghorn community

Andrew sees the project as a response to modern challenges like social isolation, inactivity, and disconnection from nature.

What started with a handful of helpers has grown into a team of around 40 regular volunteers and three seasonal staff.

“People are indoors too much, disconnected from where food comes from,” he said.

“Community gardens like ours bring people outside, give them purpose and rebuild that connection.

“The laughs we have, the time we spend together – that’s why people keep coming back.

“A lot of folks came out after the lockdowns just needing fresh air and community.

“Most are retirees, but the group includes a mix of ages and backgrounds.

“We asked for help, and the response was incredible. It’s become a real community hub.”

Hands on education

Education is a growing focus for Greenheart. It offers one-day intensive courses for all experience levels and is developing online learning resources.

“We’re designing an online course to give everyone the chance to learn about growing,” Andrew said.

“We’re also speaking with Kinghorn Primary School about a programme for children this season.

“It’s about building long-term skills and excitement around fresh food.”

Greenheart’s ambition is to become “Scotland’s market garden”, a model for high-quality local food production.

Andrew said: “If a chef in Scotland wants top-quality veg, their first thought should be Greenheart.

“There’s a gap in the market for premium local produce, and we’re working hard to fill it.

“We want to be the spark that others build on. To show what’s possible and inspire more people to grow locally, sustainably and together.”