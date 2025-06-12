Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens

Greenheart Growers has a group of more than 40 volunteers in Kinghorn and supplies several top restaurants.

Greenheart Growers owner Andrew McGovern. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Greenheart Growers owner Andrew McGovern. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Dylan Lockhart

The deal was simple – clean up a neglected urban space in exchange for a place to grow.

Six years on and Greenheart Growers has a group of more than 40 volunteers in Fife and supplies several top restaurants.

Nestled on scenic shores of Kinghorn Loch, Greenheart is a hub for volunteers seeking farming experience under the guidance of owner Andrew McGovern.

The community-based growing project focuses on fresh local vegetables, flowers and herbs, even supplying some Michelin-starred restaurants.

Growing trust

38-year old Andrew started Greenheart in 2019 on one-tenth of an acre in his home city of Glasgow.

He said: “We started on land with weeds and waste up to your knees. But the demand outgrew the space and we had to move.”

In 2021 the operation moved to a half-acre site next to Kinghorn Loch.

The public can access the fresh produce through the farm shop or by signing up to a “veg box” scheme, where they get weekly supplies of seasonal vegetables delivered.

Restaurants supplied by the business include four Michelin-starred establishments in Edinburgh, Glasgow, and Fife.

Andrew McGovern presenting some of the fresh greens grown in the garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Andrew McGovern presenting some of the fresh greens grown in the garden. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

For chefs used to importing veg from England, the proximity and freshness are a game-changer.

“Michelin chefs in Scotland have wanted that for a long time,” Andrew said.

“They want to access the best and freshest produce, and we harvest and deliver on the same morning.

“These chefs want something very specific, on a specific day, for a certain number of weeks.

“It’s really exciting to develop products with them, like a new micro-green needed for a specific dish.”

“By the end of the year, I’d like to be working with 10 or more fine-dining restaurants.”

Greenheart Growers rooted in the Kinghorn community

Andrew sees the project as a response to modern challenges like social isolation, inactivity, and disconnection from nature.

What started with a handful of helpers has grown into a team of around 40 regular volunteers and three seasonal staff.

“People are indoors too much, disconnected from where food comes from,” he said.

Volunteers Claire Fisher, Jo Parrot, Alan Newton, Andy McGovern (owner) and Oscar Holden at Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Volunteers Claire Fisher, Jo Parrot, Alan Newton, Andy McGovern (owner) and Oscar Holden at Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Community gardens like ours bring people outside, give them purpose and rebuild that connection.

“The laughs we have, the time we spend together – that’s why people keep coming back.

“A lot of folks came out after the lockdowns just needing fresh air and community.

“Most are retirees, but the group includes a mix of ages and backgrounds.

“We asked for help, and the response was incredible. It’s become a real community hub.”

Hands on education

Education is a growing focus for Greenheart. It offers one-day intensive courses for all experience levels and is developing online learning resources.

“We’re designing an online course to give everyone the chance to learn about growing,” Andrew said.

“We’re also speaking with Kinghorn Primary School about a programme for children this season.

Claire Fisher, 43, and Jo Parrot, 63, planting seeds with Andy McGovern of Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Claire Fisher, 43, and Jo Parrot, 63, planting seeds with Andy McGovern of Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“It’s about building long-term skills and excitement around fresh food.”

Greenheart’s ambition is to become “Scotland’s market garden”, a model for high-quality local food production.

Andrew said: “If a chef in Scotland wants top-quality veg, their first thought should be Greenheart.

“There’s a gap in the market for premium local produce, and we’re working hard to fill it.

“We want to be the spark that others build on. To show what’s possible and inspire more people to grow locally, sustainably and together.”

