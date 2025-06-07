All you need to know about Alyth and District Agricultural Show

The summer agricultural event season is in full swing and thousands of people are expected to descend on a field in Perthshire for one of the next bumper instalments.

Alyth and District Agricultural Show is on at Bogles Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowrie, next Saturday (June 14) from 8.30am-6.30pm.

Visitors will find cattle, sheep, horses, donkeys, vintage tractors, trade and food/drink stands, children’s activities, Highland dancing, a dog show and a pipe band in full flow.

Show’s roots go back about 80 years

Alyth Show started in the 1940s, later becoming Alyth and District Agricultural Show.

It grew steadily over the years and in the late 80s was deemed to be too large for its site at Diamond Jubilee Park, Alyth .

So, it moved to a local field in 1990 and was then rotated between different farms.

The annual event has been held at Bogles Field, Blairgowire, most years since 2013.

This year’s show president, Peter Mitchell, told us about a new addition to the roster.

He said: “We are delighted to be hosting a display of around 15 Caterpillars (agricultural machinery) at this year’s show to celebrate 100 years of Caterpillar.

“Some of the models will be competing in our vintage section and parade.

“But many will be on display to provide an amazing showcase of these magnificent machines in their centenary year.”

Pooches can be entered into the 2pm “companion” dog show, including pedigree and novelty classes, any time up until 1pm.

Peter added: “We also take on-the-day entries for our horse sections.

“And in our unaffiliated show jumping classes, we have five classes catering for all ages and abilities, with entries taken on the day also.”

Entries received so far

Show secretary Gail Robertson said there were already 45 entries in the cattle classes, 160 for sheep categories, 80 in the horse, pony and donkey sections and 55 for vintage tractors, implements and engines.

Schedules and entry forms can be found online at alythshow.co.uk/mainshow

Agricultural competition judges

Cattle

Any other breed (AOB), continental – Jimmy Mills

Charolais – Colin Fordyce

Beef Shorthorn – Kenny Mair

Simmentals – Colin Fordyce

AOB native – Graeme Mather Jr

Cross – Rory Hood

Highland – Jim Ogston

Interbreed and young handlers – Willie McLaren

Sheep

Cross – Craig McPherson

AOB – Euan Dunbar

Bluefaced Leicester – Lindsay Currie

Suffolk – Tom Howden

Texel – Melissa Buchan

South type Blackface – Robert Paterson

North type Blackface – Mairi Paterson

Interbreed, pairs and young handlers – Hector Campbell

Horses

Heavy – Peter Keron

Harness – Peter Keron

Shetland ponies – Nicky Marshall

Highland ponies – Mary McCall Smith

In-hand and under saddle – Alison Blackburn

Local ponies/novelty – Alexandra Ramsay

Mountain and moorland (in-hand/part-bred/under saddle) – Shonah Wood

Veteran in-hand and under saddle – Danielle Mitchell

Coloureds – Danielle Mitchell

Donkey – Lizanne Kempsell

Overall horse/pony – Karen Wotherspoon

Other

Dog show – Fiona Donald

Vintage tractors – John Farquhar

Key info about Alyth & District Agricultural Show

Where is it?

Bogles Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowrie.

How much is it to get in and where do I buy tickets?

Adults £10, OAP & over 12s £5, Under 12s get in free. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

Is there car parking?

Yes and it’s free