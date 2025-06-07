All you need to know about Alyth and District Agricultural Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
All you need to know about Alyth and District Agricultural Show

There's a wide range of entertainment planned for the event in Blairgowrie on Saturday June 14.

Champion Aberdeen-Angus bull Mosston Muir Excalibur at the 2019 event in Blairgowrie.
Champion Aberdeen-Angus bull Mosston Muir Excalibur at the 2019 event in Blairgowrie. Image: Wullie Marr Photography
By Keith Findlay

The summer agricultural event season is in full swing and thousands of people are expected to descend on a field in Perthshire for one of the next bumper instalments.

Alyth and District Agricultural Show is on at Bogles Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowrie, next Saturday (June 14) from 8.30am-6.30pm.

Visitors will find cattle, sheep, horses, donkeys, vintage tractors, trade and food/drink stands, children’s activities, Highland dancing, a dog show and a pipe band in full flow.

Show’s roots go back about 80 years

Judging of the Blackface sheep at the 1979 Alyth Show
Judging of the Blackface sheep at the 1979 Alyth Show. Image: R Fawcett

Alyth Show started in the 1940s, later becoming Alyth and District Agricultural Show.

It grew steadily over the years and in the late 80s was deemed to be too large for its site at Diamond Jubilee Park, Alyth .

So, it moved to a local field in 1990 and was then rotated between different farms.

The annual event has been held at Bogles Field, Blairgowire, most years since 2013.

Getting ready for the sheep judging at last year's Alyth & District Agricultural Show.
Getting ready for the sheep judging at last year’s Alyth and District Agricultural Show. Image: Alyth Show

This year’s show president, Peter Mitchell, told us about a new addition to the roster.

He said: “We are delighted to be hosting a display of around 15 Caterpillars (agricultural machinery) at this year’s show to celebrate 100 years of Caterpillar.

“Some of the models will be competing in our vintage section and parade.

“But many will be on display to provide an amazing showcase of these magnificent machines in their centenary year.”

Action from the dogs' obstacle race at a past show
Action from the dogs’ obstacle race at a past show. Image: Wullie Marr

Pooches can be entered into the 2pm “companion” dog show, including pedigree and novelty classes, any time up until 1pm.

Peter added: “We also take on-the-day entries for our horse sections.

“And in our unaffiliated show jumping classes, we have five classes catering for all ages and abilities, with entries taken on the day also.”

Entries received so far

Show secretary Gail Robertson said there were already 45 entries in the cattle classes, 160 for sheep categories, 80 in the horse, pony and donkey sections and 55 for vintage tractors, implements and engines.

Schedules and entry forms can be found online at alythshow.co.uk/mainshow

A Highland coo at the 2024 Alyth & District Agricultural Show.
A Highland coo at the 2024 Alyth and District Agricultural Show. Image: Alyth Show

Agricultural competition judges

Cattle

  • Any other breed (AOB), continental – Jimmy Mills
  • Charolais – Colin Fordyce
  • Beef Shorthorn – Kenny Mair
  • Simmentals – Colin Fordyce
  • AOB native – Graeme Mather Jr
  • Cross – Rory Hood
  • Highland – Jim Ogston
  • Interbreed and young handlers – Willie McLaren

Sheep

  • Cross – Craig McPherson
  • AOB – Euan Dunbar
  • Bluefaced Leicester – Lindsay Currie
  • Suffolk – Tom Howden
  • Texel – Melissa Buchan
  • South type Blackface – Robert Paterson
  • North type Blackface – Mairi Paterson
  • Interbreed, pairs and young handlers – Hector Campbell
Alyth Show
Prize-winner in last year’s horse and pony competitions. Image: Alyth Show

Horses

  • Heavy – Peter Keron
  • Harness – Peter Keron
  • Shetland ponies – Nicky Marshall
  • Highland ponies – Mary McCall Smith
  • In-hand and under saddle – Alison Blackburn
  • Local ponies/novelty – Alexandra Ramsay
  • Mountain and moorland (in-hand/part-bred/under saddle) – Shonah Wood
  • Veteran in-hand and under saddle – Danielle Mitchell
  • Coloureds – Danielle Mitchell
  • Donkey – Lizanne Kempsell
  • Overall horse/pony – Karen Wotherspoon

Other

  • Dog show – Fiona Donald
  • Vintage tractors – John Farquhar
Alyth Show rosettes
Who will win the rosettes this year? Image: Alyth Show

Key info about Alyth & District Agricultural Show

Where is it?

Bogles Field, Essendy Road, Blairgowrie.

How much is it to get in and where do I buy tickets?

Adults £10, OAP & over 12s £5, Under 12s get in free. Tickets can be bought at the gate.

Is there car parking?

Yes and it’s free

Conversation