All you need to know about Stirling Agricultural Show

Up to 3,000 people are expected at Stirling Agricultural Show next weekend.

Organisers say it is “shaping up to be another great day out”.

Billed as a “fun day out for the whole family”, the show will feature entertainment of all kinds as well as the traditional livestock competitions.

Everything takes place at Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie, near Stirling, from 8.30am-6pm on Saturday (June 14).

Sponsored by Caledonian Marts, the event’s agricultural highlights include the Hampshire Down Scottish national show.

Competition schedules and entry forms are available at stirlingshow.co.uk

Show chairman Dexter Logan said: “This year’s show is shaping up to be another great day out.

“Livestock entries are coming in thick and fast and we’ve got the largest entry of trade stands in recent years.

“There is sure to be plenty to see and do. Fingers crossed the weather is on our side to make it a day to remember.”

Show secretary Jen Murphy told us there are 70 entries for the cattle classes.

More than 300 sheep are entered, including 85 for the Hampshire Down show alone.

Add in 45 horses in the Clydesdale sections and 160 in the “light” equine categories, and it’s sure to be a challenging day for competition judges.

Entry numbers are on a par with previous years, but there are more trade and craft stands at the show this year, Jen said.

Tasked with choosing the overall champion of champions is Scottish agriculture veteran Ken Fletcher, of Ruthwell, near Dumfries.

Jen said members of the show organising committee were now crossing their fingers for a dry day.

“If it’s not, then people will just have to don their wellies,” she added.

Show’s history shrouded in mystery

Asked about the history of the annual show, she said no-one was really sure how far back it went.

She added: “This is something we’re not sure of and it’s been bugging us for a while.

i”I anyone can tell us anything, please let us know. Our event is certainly well-established.”

Stirling Show Q&A

Where is it exactly?

It’s at Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie, near Stirling.

What times dies it start and end?

It’s on from 8.30am-6pm.

How much do tickets cost and where can I get them?

Adults are £10 and child 12 and under get in for free. Tickets are available either at the gate or online, with a 50p booking fee, at stirlingshow.co.uk/tickets/

What about the show catalogue?

It costs £3 and is available either on the day or online at stirlingshow.co.uk/tickets/

Is there parking?

Yes and it’s free.

What is there to do and see at Stirling Agricultural Show?

Livestock competitions, children’s rides, face painting, a wide range of catering, separate bar area, trade stands, a craft and lifestyle tent, food and drink stands, main ring entertainment including Les Amis d’Onno Equine Stunt Team, a vintage tractor display, livestock grand parade, shearing and crook-making demonstrations and more.

Stirling Agricultural Show livestock and horse/pony judges

Cattle

Aberdeen-Angus – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas

Shorthorn – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas

Charolais – Anne McPherson, Blackford Farm, Inverness

Simmental – Anne McPherson, Blackford Farm, Inverness

Britush Blue – Anne McPherson, Blackford Farm, Inverness

Limousin – Ali Jackson, Maulcastle Farm, Annan

Cross – Ali Jackson, Maulcastle Farm, Annan

Highland – Alan Telford, Dairy Cottage, Coldstream

Belted Galloway – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas

Any other breed – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas

Sheep

Blackface – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly

Bluefaced Leicester – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly

Commercial and Scotch Mule – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly

Texel – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly

Blue Texel – Stuart Wood, Woolhillock Croft, Westhill

Beltex – Michael Rattray, West Park Farm, Auchterarder

Any other continental breed – Michael Rattray, West Park Farm, Auchterarder

Any other breed – Michael Rattray, West Park Farm, Auchterarder

Shetland – Andrew Bain, Boggs Holding, East Lothian

Hampshire Down (Scottish national show) – Stephen Short, Highcliffe, Halifax

Zwartble – David Miskelly, Corrybrae, Alford

Poll Dorset (Scottish national show) – Jessica Odgers, Thorney Bank Farm, Burnley

Ryeland – Andrew Hunter-Blair, Nether Cleugh Farm, Dairy

Clydesdale horse

In-hand – William Hanna, Glenstall Road, Co Antrim

Ridden (Scone Palace qualifier) – Ailsa Noble, Peggyslea Farm, Penicuik

Driven (Hoys qualifier) – Edith Gunn, Hawthorn House, East Lothian

Light horse and pony

Ridden horse – Gayle Ledger

Pony – Ali Chaffe

Mountain and moorland, including Shetland and Highland – Helen Lee

Veteran – Anne Brewster

Coloured Horse and Pony Society & Traditional Gypsy Cob Association – Jo-Anne Simpson

Hunter – Lindsay MacDonald

Ex-racehorses – Reece McLeod

Working hunter: Linda Stronach

Arena Event – Sheena Gray/Liz Paterson

Other and overall