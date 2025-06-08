All you need to know about Stirling Agricultural Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

All you need to know about Stirling Agricultural Show

Thousands are expected to descend on Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie, near Stirling, for Saturday's big event.

By Keith Findlay
Stirling Agricultural Show
Horses and riders at last year's Stirling Agricultural Show, with the iconic Wallace Monument in the background. Image: Stirling Show

Up to 3,000 people are expected at Stirling Agricultural Show next weekend.

Organisers say it is “shaping up to be another great day out”.

Billed as a “fun day out for the whole family”, the show will feature entertainment of all kinds as well as the traditional livestock competitions.

Everything takes place at Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie, near Stirling, from 8.30am-6pm on Saturday (June 14).

Big day for Hampshire Down sheep at Stirling Agricultural Show

Sponsored by Caledonian Marts, the event’s agricultural highlights include the Hampshire Down Scottish national show.

Competition schedules and entry forms are available at stirlingshow.co.uk

Show chairman Dexter Logan said: “This year’s show is shaping up to be another great day out.

“Livestock entries are coming in thick and fast and we’ve got the largest entry of trade stands in recent years.

“There is sure to be plenty to see and do. Fingers crossed the weather is on our side to make it a day to remember.”

Livestock entries are coming in thick and fast and we’ve got the largest entry of trade stands in recent years.” Dexter Logan, chairman, Stirling Agricultural Show

Show secretary Jen Murphy told us there are 70 entries for the cattle classes.

More than 300 sheep are entered, including 85 for the Hampshire Down show alone.

Add in 45 horses in the Clydesdale sections and 160 in the “light” equine categories, and it’s sure to be a challenging day for competition judges.

Stirling Agricultural Show
Sheep judging at the 2024 Stirling Agricultural Show Image: Katie Stevenson Photography

Entry numbers are on a par with previous years, but there are more trade and craft stands at the show this year, Jen said.

Tasked with choosing the overall champion of champions is Scottish agriculture veteran Ken Fletcher, of Ruthwell, near Dumfries.

Jen said members of the show organising committee were now crossing their fingers for a dry day.

“If it’s not, then people will just have to don their wellies,” she added.

Stirling Agricultural Show
Spectators at last year’s Stirling Agricultural Show. Organisers are hoping for another sunny day this time. Image: Katie Stevenson Photography

Show’s history shrouded in mystery

Asked about the history of the annual show, she said no-one was really sure how far back it went.

She added: “This is something we’re not sure of and it’s been bugging us for a while.

i”I anyone can tell us anything, please let us know. Our event is certainly well-established.”

Stirling Agricultural Show
Aerial view of last year’s Stirling Agricultural Show. Image: Stirling Show

Stirling Show Q&A

Where is it exactly?

It’s at Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie, near Stirling.

What times dies it start and end?

It’s on from 8.30am-6pm.

How much do tickets cost and where can I get them?

Adults are £10 and child 12 and under get in for free. Tickets are available either at the gate or online, with a 50p booking fee, at stirlingshow.co.uk/tickets/

Stirling Agricultural Show
Beefy lineup for the cattle judges at last year’s event. Image: Stirling Show

What about the show catalogue?

It costs £3 and is available either on the day or online at stirlingshow.co.uk/tickets/

Is there parking?

Yes and it’s free.

What is there to do and see at Stirling Agricultural Show?

Livestock competitions, children’s rides, face painting, a wide range of catering, separate bar area, trade stands, a craft and lifestyle tent, food and drink stands, main ring entertainment including Les Amis d’Onno Equine Stunt Team, a vintage tractor display, livestock grand parade, shearing and crook-making demonstrations and more.

Stirling Agricultural Show livestock and horse/pony judges

Cattle

  • Aberdeen-Angus – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas
  • Shorthorn – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas
  • Charolais – Anne McPherson, Blackford Farm, Inverness
  • Simmental – Anne McPherson, Blackford Farm, Inverness
  • Britush Blue – Anne McPherson, Blackford Farm, Inverness
  • Limousin – Ali Jackson, Maulcastle Farm, Annan
  • Cross – Ali Jackson, Maulcastle Farm, Annan
  • Highland – Alan Telford, Dairy Cottage, Coldstream
  • Belted Galloway – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas
  • Any other breed – James Rea, Grange Cottage, Castle Douglas

Sheep

  • Blackface – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly
  • Bluefaced Leicester – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly
  • Commercial and Scotch Mule – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly
  • Texel – Sandy Hunter, Wedderburn, Huntly
  • Blue Texel – Stuart Wood, Woolhillock Croft, Westhill
  • Beltex – Michael Rattray, West Park Farm, Auchterarder
  • Any other continental breed – Michael Rattray, West Park Farm, Auchterarder
  • Any other breed – Michael Rattray, West Park Farm, Auchterarder
  • Shetland – Andrew Bain, Boggs Holding, East Lothian
  • Hampshire Down (Scottish national show) – Stephen Short, Highcliffe, Halifax
  • Zwartble – David Miskelly, Corrybrae, Alford
  • Poll Dorset (Scottish national show) – Jessica Odgers, Thorney Bank Farm, Burnley
  • Ryeland – Andrew Hunter-Blair, Nether Cleugh Farm, Dairy

Clydesdale horse

  • In-hand – William Hanna, Glenstall Road, Co Antrim
  • Ridden (Scone Palace qualifier) – Ailsa Noble, Peggyslea Farm, Penicuik
  • Driven (Hoys qualifier) – Edith Gunn, Hawthorn House, East Lothian

Light horse and pony

  • Ridden horse – Gayle Ledger
  • Pony – Ali Chaffe
  • Mountain and moorland, including Shetland and Highland – Helen Lee
  • Veteran – Anne Brewster
  • Coloured Horse and Pony Society & Traditional Gypsy Cob Association – Jo-Anne Simpson
  • Hunter – Lindsay MacDonald
  • Ex-racehorses – Reece McLeod
  • Working hunter: Linda Stronach
  • Arena Event – Sheena Gray/Liz Paterson

Other and overall

  • Vintage tractor – Jack Findlay, Craigquarter Farm, Stirling
  • Stick-making – Ian McConchie, Dumyat Road, Alva
  • Dog show – Stephanie White
  • Beef judge and young handlers’ classes – Andrew McNee, Woodend Farm, West Lothian
  • Sheep judge and young handlers’ classes – Andrew Baillie, Carstairs Mains, Lanark
  • Overall champion of champions – Ken Fletcher, Strathearn, Ruthwell
  • Trade/craft stands and novelty competition – Fiona Fletcher, Strathearn, Ruthwell
  • Home industries – Sheena Lamont, Sycamore Avenue, Bo’ness

More from Farming

Families pitched up to enjoy Angus Show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
28 best pictures from Angus Show
Orla Burton with grandad Brian Weatherup with Madeline Holstein at the West Fife Show in Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
40 best pictures from West Fife Show
Champion Aberdeen-Angus bull Mosston Muir Excalibur at the 2019 event in Blairgowrie.
All you need to know about Alyth and District Agricultural Show
Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience
PAM hopes to revitalise the popularity of Angus farmers' markets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New group ploughing ahead with plan to revitalise Angus farmers’ markets
A Royal Highland Education Trust food and farming day in Crossgates, Fife.
More food and farming day fun for kids in Fife and Kinross-shire
Angus Show
Thousands expected at Angus Show
Robert Graham at family farm
How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m…
2
Animal stars at a previous West Fife Show.
All you need to know about West Fife Show
Agritech entrepreneur Tom Porter, of Carnoustie, is presented with his latest Scottish Edge award by Marjory Sweeney, of Scottish Enterprise. Image: Tom Porter
Angus agritech entrepreneur among latest Scottish Edge winners

Conversation