28 best pictures from Angus Show

Angus Show attracted thousands of people to Brechin Castle.

Many were there with animals competing in the the livestock and equine competitions.

These featured around 200 sheep, 70 cattle and 300 horses.

Among the highlights was the Suffolk Sheep Society’s Scottish national show.

But there was much more to see and do.

A packed programme of entertainments in the main ring included the Stannage Stunt Team.

Meanwhile, truck and vintage vehicle competitions showcased 150 tractors and agricultural implements.

Courier photographer Steven MacDougall mingled with the crowds to capture all the best bits at Angus Show.