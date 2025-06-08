Farming 28 best pictures from Angus Show The big event at Brechin Castle attracted thousands of people. Families pitched up to enjoy Angus Show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay & Steve MacDougall June 8 2025, 10:50am June 8 2025, 10:50am Share 28 best pictures from Angus Show Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/farming/5262951/angus-show-2025-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Angus Show attracted thousands of people to Brechin Castle. Many were there with animals competing in the the livestock and equine competitions. These featured around 200 sheep, 70 cattle and 300 horses. Among the highlights was the Suffolk Sheep Society’s Scottish national show. But there was much more to see and do. A packed programme of entertainments in the main ring included the Stannage Stunt Team. Meanwhile, truck and vintage vehicle competitions showcased 150 tractors and agricultural implements. Courier photographer Steven MacDougall mingled with the crowds to capture all the best bits at Angus Show. City of Brechin Pipe Band in the main ring. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lord Simon Ramsay opens the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lilligh from Forfar alongside her cousins Qwinn and Laird from Little Brechin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Katie with her cousin Rhudi from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Vintage tractors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Sheep shearing demonstration. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Adele Stalker with daughter Emelia Stalker, her cousin Nala Thomson, and Kira Thomson all from Montrose. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Lynneanne Cameron with Goldenwood Royal Saphire (M&M In hand Mare or Gelding, 4 years and over). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Allan Smith (from Inverkeilor) alongside his 1938 Morris 8 – which got 2nd place in Classic Cars. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Gemma Pitkethly (of Soltyre, Brechin) alongside her extended family. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson With a genius transport solution is Kev Whitecross from Brechin with his two sons and two niece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson 183 Cacie Ann Gibson and 158 Karys Mollison during the sword dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Amber Cryle from Edzell Woods came prepared for the weather. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Artemis Burton on Myreton Guardian (Shetland – Young Handler 16 years and Under). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Horses in the ring. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Blair Fisher (from Inverurie) and Ellie Soutar (from Forfar) during the sword dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson City of Brechin Pipe Band in the main ring. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Angus Show 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Vintage tractors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Crowds enjoy the displays. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Rain’s on! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Blair Fisher from Inverurie during the sword dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Angus Show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson Feeling a bit wild is Harry Durward from Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
