28 best pictures from Angus Show

The big event at Brechin Castle attracted thousands of people.

Families pitched up to enjoy Angus Show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay & Steve MacDougall

Angus Show attracted thousands of people to Brechin Castle.

Many were there with animals competing in the the livestock and equine competitions.

These featured around 200 sheep, 70 cattle and 300 horses.

Among the highlights was the Suffolk Sheep Society’s Scottish national show.

But there was much more to see and do.

A packed programme of entertainments in the main ring included the Stannage Stunt Team.

Meanwhile, truck and vintage vehicle competitions showcased 150 tractors and agricultural implements.

Courier photographer Steven MacDougall mingled with the crowds to capture all the best bits at Angus Show.

City of Brechin Pipe Band in the main ring. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lord Simon Ramsay opens the event. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lilligh from Forfar alongside her cousins Qwinn and Laird from Little Brechin. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Katie with her cousin Rhudi from Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vintage tractors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Sheep shearing demonstration. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Adele Stalker with daughter Emelia Stalker, her cousin Nala Thomson, and Kira Thomson all from Montrose. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Lynneanne Cameron with Goldenwood Royal Saphire (M&M In hand Mare or Gelding, 4 years and over). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Allan Smith (from Inverkeilor) alongside his 1938 Morris 8 – which got 2nd place in Classic Cars. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Gemma Pitkethly (of Soltyre, Brechin) alongside her extended family. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
With a genius transport solution is Kev Whitecross from Brechin with his two sons and two niece. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
183 Cacie Ann Gibson and 158 Karys Mollison during the sword dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Amber Cryle from Edzell Woods came prepared for the weather. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Artemis Burton on Myreton Guardian (Shetland – Young Handler 16 years and Under). Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Horses in the ring. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blair Fisher (from Inverurie) and Ellie Soutar (from Forfar) during the sword dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
City of Brechin Pipe Band in the main ring. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus Show 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Vintage tractors. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoy the displays.  Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Rain’s on! Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Stunt show by Stannage Stunt Team. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Blair Fisher from Inverurie during the sword dance. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Angus Show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Feeling a bit wild is Harry Durward from Forfar. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

