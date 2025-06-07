Farming 40 best pictures from West Fife Show Crowds flocked to Easter Bucklyvie Farm, Crossgates, for the agricultural event. Orla Burton with grandad Brian Weatherup with Madeline Holstein at the West Fife Show in Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson By Keith Findlay & Steve Brown June 7 2025, 6:09pm June 7 2025, 6:09pm Share 40 best pictures from West Fife Show Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/farming/5262958/best-pictures-from-west-fife-show/ Copy Link 0 comment Crowds flocked to Easter Bucklyvie Farm, Crossgates, for West Fife Show. Now in its 257th year, the popular event is a mix of farming tradition, hands-on activities and rural entertainment. Visitors at this year’s show enjoyed a wide variety of attractions. These included livestock competitions featuring cattle, sheep, goats and horses. Farming enthusiasts were able to get up close to a wide range of tractors and machinery, thanks to support from regional dealerships and vintage exhibitors. There was a packed programme of entertainment, spanning everything from sheep shearing and milking demonstrations to a children’s tractor zone and baby animal tent. Meanwhile, a dog show delivered an afternoon of wagging tails and thrilled spectators. Courier photographer Steven Brown was on hand to capture all the best moments at West Fife Show. Champion of Champions winner, Brian Weatherup and Holstein dairy cow, Parkend Chief Sherri at the West Fife Show in Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rosie Rough waves her flag. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lucy Wason (13) and Elizabeth Flynn (13) from Kinross enjoy ice creams. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Beth Thomson with the Overall Beef Champion ‘Beath up Beat’ from Hilton Farm in Kelty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Facepainted fans watch the stunt bike show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Big beasts in the ring. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Reuben Buchanan (3) from Burntisland in the RHET picture tractor frame. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Harris Paterson (4) from Cowdenbeath enjoys getting close to the sheep. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Scott Wilson performs mountain bike stunts for the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Beth Fairley from Airdrie performing the Goat Milking Demonstration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Cow cuddles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Pigs get a well earned feed after the pig race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rosie Rough from Kirkcaldy in the Lochgelly Station Fire Engine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Viewing the sheep. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Erin Sammutt with daughter Sophia Sammutt (4) from Cluny drawing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Oliver Milne (4) from Dunfermline with his new tractor face paint. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Scott Wilson performs mountain bike stunts for the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Adam Jeffrey from Dunfermline and the fire hose. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Lauren Beattie from Stirling with the Ewe Lamb, Carlaustan Incredible, Dutch Spotted Sheep. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Fashionable John Thomson from Buckhaven with wife Sandra. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ashley Hare from Zoolab demonstrates creepy crawlies to Calan Robertson from Rosyth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Maya Mole with mum Lara Mole from Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson 19 Month old Myles with Gordon, Mairi and Brogan Gilfillan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Demonstration on bee keeping. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Morlich the Sprocker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Ashley Hare from Zoolab demonstrates creepy crawlies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Kids make butter at the demonstration in the RHET tent. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Crowds enjoy the various tents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson People watch on as the judging for Champion of Champions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson 46th Fife Scout Group fundraising for summer camp in Austria 2026 but also winning 2nd in the Small Stands in Show competition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Euan Milne with Reserve Interbreed Champion, Border Leicester Ewe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Axe throwing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Rachel Campbell with Champion Goat at the West Fife Show in Crossgates for the Champion of Champions final. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Things are close at the judging for the Champion of Champions final. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Conversation