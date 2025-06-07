40 best pictures from West Fife Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

40 best pictures from West Fife Show

Crowds flocked to Easter Bucklyvie Farm, Crossgates, for the agricultural event.

Orla Burton with grandad Brian Weatherup with Madeline Holstein at the West Fife Show in Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Orla Burton with grandad Brian Weatherup with Madeline Holstein at the West Fife Show in Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay & Steve Brown

Crowds flocked to Easter Bucklyvie Farm, Crossgates, for West Fife Show.

Now in its 257th year, the popular event is a mix of farming tradition, hands-on activities and rural entertainment.

Visitors at this year’s show enjoyed a wide variety of attractions.

These included livestock competitions featuring cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

Farming enthusiasts were able to get up close to a wide range of tractors and machinery, thanks to support from regional dealerships and vintage exhibitors.

There was a packed programme of entertainment, spanning everything from sheep shearing and milking demonstrations to a children’s tractor zone and baby animal tent.

Meanwhile, a dog show delivered an afternoon of wagging tails and thrilled spectators.

Courier photographer Steven Brown was on hand to capture all the best moments at West Fife Show.

Champion of Champions winner, Brian Weatherup and Holstein dairy cow, Parkend Chief Sherri at the West Fife Show in Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rosie Rough waves her flag. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lucy Wason (13) and Elizabeth Flynn (13) from Kinross enjoy ice creams. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Beth Thomson with the Overall Beef Champion ‘Beath up Beat’ from Hilton Farm in Kelty. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Facepainted fans watch the stunt bike show. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Big beasts in the ring. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Reuben Buchanan (3) from Burntisland in the RHET picture tractor frame. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Harris Paterson (4) from Cowdenbeath enjoys getting close to the sheep. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scott Wilson performs mountain bike stunts for the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Beth Fairley from Airdrie performing the Goat Milking Demonstration. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cow cuddles. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pigs get a well earned feed after the pig race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rosie Rough from Kirkcaldy in the Lochgelly Station Fire Engine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Viewing the sheep. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Erin Sammutt with daughter Sophia Sammutt (4) from Cluny drawing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Oliver Milne (4) from Dunfermline with his new tractor face paint. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Scott Wilson performs mountain bike stunts for the crowds. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Adam Jeffrey from Dunfermline and the fire hose. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lauren Beattie from Stirling with the Ewe Lamb, Carlaustan Incredible, Dutch Spotted Sheep. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fashionable John Thomson from Buckhaven with wife Sandra. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ashley Hare from Zoolab demonstrates creepy crawlies to Calan Robertson from Rosyth. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Maya Mole with mum Lara Mole from Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
19 Month old Myles with Gordon, Mairi and Brogan Gilfillan. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Demonstration on bee keeping. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Morlich the Sprocker. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Ashley Hare from Zoolab demonstrates creepy crawlies. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Heavy horse and cart. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Kids make butter at the demonstration in the RHET tent. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Crowds enjoy the various tents. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
People watch on as the judging for Champion of Champions. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
46th Fife Scout Group fundraising for summer camp in Austria 2026 but also winning 2nd in the Small Stands in Show competition. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Euan Milne with Reserve Interbreed Champion, Border Leicester Ewe. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Axe throwing. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Rachel Campbell with Champion Goat at the West Fife Show in Crossgates for the Champion of Champions final. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Things are close at the judging for the Champion of Champions final. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

More from Farming

Champion Aberdeen-Angus bull Mosston Muir Excalibur at the 2019 event in Blairgowrie.
All you need to know about Alyth and District Agricultural Show
Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience
PAM hopes to revitalise the popularity of Angus farmers' markets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New group ploughing ahead with plan to revitalise Angus farmers’ markets
A Royal Highland Education Trust food and farming day in Crossgates, Fife.
More food and farming day fun for kids in Fife and Kinross-shire
Angus Show
Thousands expected at Angus Show
Robert Graham at family farm
How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m…
2
Animal stars at a previous West Fife Show.
All you need to know about West Fife Show
Agritech entrepreneur Tom Porter, of Carnoustie, is presented with his latest Scottish Edge award by Marjory Sweeney, of Scottish Enterprise. Image: Tom Porter
Angus agritech entrepreneur among latest Scottish Edge winners
Youngsters learn about red meat at Balgove Larder
Hundreds more Fife schoolkids enjoy learning about farming life
Action from the Forfar charity match. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Tayside farmers take to the football field for charity

Conversation