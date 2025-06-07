40 best pictures from West Fife Show

Crowds flocked to Easter Bucklyvie Farm, Crossgates, for West Fife Show.

Now in its 257th year, the popular event is a mix of farming tradition, hands-on activities and rural entertainment.

Visitors at this year’s show enjoyed a wide variety of attractions.

These included livestock competitions featuring cattle, sheep, goats and horses.

Farming enthusiasts were able to get up close to a wide range of tractors and machinery, thanks to support from regional dealerships and vintage exhibitors.

There was a packed programme of entertainment, spanning everything from sheep shearing and milking demonstrations to a children’s tractor zone and baby animal tent.

Meanwhile, a dog show delivered an afternoon of wagging tails and thrilled spectators.

Courier photographer Steven Brown was on hand to capture all the best moments at West Fife Show.