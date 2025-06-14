Farming 10 pictures from a very wet Stirling Agricultural Show The event went ahead as planned at Blairlogie despite the rain. Stirling Show was hit by the weather. By Keith Findlay June 14 2025, 4:39pm June 14 2025, 4:39pm Share 10 pictures from a very wet Stirling Agricultural Show Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/farming/5268983/10-pictures-from-a-very-wet-stirling-agricultural-show/ Copy Link 0 comment Waterproofs and wellies were the order of the day at Stirling Agricultural Show. The elements were certainly unkind, but that didn’t keep the event from going ahead at Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie. Those hardy souls who ventured out in the rain still had plenty to see and do. Cows, sheep, horses, vintage tractors, trade stands, a craft and lifestyle tent, kids’ play corner and amusements defied the bad weather. Trade exhibitors included Gordon Construction,with one member of is “hard core team” posted on Facebook they were “here till the end”. The Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there with his camera.
Conversation