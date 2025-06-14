10 pictures from a very wet Stirling Agricultural Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

10 pictures from a very wet Stirling Agricultural Show

The event went ahead as planned at Blairlogie despite the rain.

Stirling Show was hit by the weather.
Stirling Show was hit by the weather.
By Keith Findlay

Waterproofs and wellies were the order of the day at Stirling Agricultural Show.

The elements were certainly unkind, but that didn’t keep the event from going ahead at Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie.

Those hardy souls who ventured out in the rain still had plenty to see and do.

Cows, sheep, horses, vintage tractors, trade stands, a craft and lifestyle tent, kids’ play corner and amusements defied the bad weather.

Trade exhibitors included Gordon Construction,with one member of is “hard core team” posted on Facebook they were “here till the end”.

The Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there with his camera.

More from Farming

Greenheart Growers owner, Andrew (Andy) McGovern at Greenheart Growers in Kinghorn. Image: Steve Brown/DC
Fife micro-farm grows from city roots to Michelin-starred kitchens
Families pitched up to enjoy Angus Show. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
28 best pictures from Angus Show
Stirling Agricultural Show
All you need to know about Stirling Agricultural Show
Orla Burton with grandad Brian Weatherup with Madeline Holstein at the West Fife Show in Crossgates. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
40 best pictures from West Fife Show
Champion Aberdeen-Angus bull Mosston Muir Excalibur at the 2019 event in Blairgowrie.
All you need to know about Alyth and District Agricultural Show
Claire, Maggie, Farmer John and James Picken. Image: Claire Picken
Fife farm with luxury lodging to launch rural spa experience
PAM hopes to revitalise the popularity of Angus farmers' markets. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
New group ploughing ahead with plan to revitalise Angus farmers’ markets
A Royal Highland Education Trust food and farming day in Crossgates, Fife.
More food and farming day fun for kids in Fife and Kinross-shire
Angus Show
Thousands expected at Angus Show
Robert Graham at family farm
How dairy boss Robert Graham grew Stirling business from 7 milk vans to £155m…
3

Conversation