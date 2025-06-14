10 pictures from a very wet Stirling Agricultural Show

Waterproofs and wellies were the order of the day at Stirling Agricultural Show.

The elements were certainly unkind, but that didn’t keep the event from going ahead at Gogar Mains Farm, Blairlogie.

Those hardy souls who ventured out in the rain still had plenty to see and do.

Cows, sheep, horses, vintage tractors, trade stands, a craft and lifestyle tent, kids’ play corner and amusements defied the bad weather.

Trade exhibitors included Gordon Construction,with one member of is “hard core team” posted on Facebook they were “here till the end”.

The Courier photographer Kenny Smith was there with his camera.