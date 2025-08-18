Meet Kinross shepherd who turned her back on career in curling

Turning her back on a professional curling career has helped Kinross shepherd Beth Farmer have a clean sweep of her wellbeing.

For someone who recently turned 25, Beth has managed to fit an awful lot into her life.

She’s from a farming family and there is no skirting around her hugely apt surname.

She was out lambing when her call-up for the Scottish national curling team came in 2022.

Positive Covid tests for established players created an opportunity for the young farmer.

Beth went from lambing to World Women’s Curling Championships in Canada

Within 24 hours, she was landing in Canada for the World Women’s Curling Championships.

“Of course, it was a really exciting time,” recalled Beth.

She told us she took up the sport because of her aunt marrying into a keen curling family.

“I used to go to the local rink with my cousins as I was growing up,” she explained.

She then started competing and getting picked for extra coaching.

Beth, who grew up on a Kinross farm, was on a pathway towards the 2026 Olympics.

But she took the bold decision to step off the rollercoaster of elite competition.

Asked why, she said: “The general public probably has no idea the kind of pressure athletes at that level are under.

“It’s hard for everyone, but working within farming it was so difficult to keep other job options going alongside.

Farming’s a job that you are either all in, or all out. You can’t just be dipping your toe in when there is livestock involved”

“Coaches kept encouraging us to keep up with careers remotely – jumping on a laptop between training sessions – but you can’t really do that when you are a shepherd.

“We were training five days a week during the day and that just couldn’t work with the farming lifestyle. Farming’s a job that you are either all in, or all out.

No regrets for sheep farmer Beth

Beth has no regrets about returning to shepherding full-time.

She said: “It was like a huge weight was lifted off my shoulders.

“I still keep up with friends who curl at elite level. But leaving that world behind has opened up all sorts of new opportunities and I am so much happier.”

Throwing herself into the Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs (SAYFC) movement has helped plug the gap left by Beth’s exit from competitive sport.

She is currently chairwoman of Kinross Junior Agricultural Club.

And last year she was runner-up in the prestigious SAYFC young farmer of the year competition.

Farmstrong Scotland’s wellbeing mission is worthy cause close to Beth’s heart

Her club has named Farmstrong Scotland as its chosen worthy cause for this year.

The charity’s focus on physical, mental and social wellbeing is something Beth, who has switched from freelance shepherding to working full-time at Parks of Aldie Farm, Kinross, is keen to promote.

She added: “Rather than the girl who curls, I now want to be known for just being me.

“It’s been exciting to figure out who that is.

“Stepping up in Young Farmers has been a big help in making that transition.”

Beth secured a place on an SAYFC study tour and come November will be jetting off on a two-week learning trip to Texas.

Long-distance runner Beth encourages others to follow in her footsteps

Closer to home, she has put her love of running to good use.

Earlier this year she completed the Inverness Half Marathon to raise funds for SAYFC’s Big Build campaign to create a new national headquarters.

She also encouraged local YFC members to “Run to Norfolk” in aid of Farmstrong.

Beth said: “It’s been great to see people, some of whom haven’t run before, or who said they hated it, coming out and getting behind this Farmstrong fundraiser.”

Beth determined to help tackle Covid’s lasting impact

She strongly believes the Covid pandemic had a negative impact on all young people.

Doing whatever she can to help is “really important to me”, she said, adding: “Like a lot of people, I heard about the farmers from New Zealand who came over to Scotland to talk about Farmstrong.

“Two of the things they spoke about – connectivity and exercise – really work for my own wellbeing.”

She explained: “With curling being a team sport, I always had company when I was playing or training.

“However, once I went back to shepherding I had to push myself out of my own space.

“I’ve met people from all walks of life… and we are like a wee family. Rather than learning from team coaches, I’m learning from people from all sorts of different backgrounds and it’s great to talk about other things.

‘Enjoy the here and now’

“Ambition-wise, I just want to take every opportunity that comes my way and keep learning – maybe making it to head shepherd one day.

“Of course, I would love my own farm, but I’ve learnt from curling that you can spend all your time fixed on the future and forget to enjoy the here and now.”

Beth’s three tips for better wellbeing: