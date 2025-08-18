All you need to know about Strathardle Show

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Business & Environment Farming

All you need to know about Strathardle Show

We've get all the key information on Saturday's big event in Kirkmichael, Perthshire.

By Keith Findlay
Strathardle Show
Sheep farmers prepare exhibits for judging at a past Strathardle Show. Image: Strathardle Show

The142nd Strathardle Highland Gathering and Agricultural Show will generate plenty of excitement in Kirkmichael, Perthshire, on Saturday.

East of Scotland Highland Cattle Cub’s own annual show is part of the overall event.

Strathardle Agricultural Show secretary David Houstoun told us the presence of some top quality Highland coos “should add an extra buzz”.

The club show used to take place at Forfar Market until its closure,” he said, adding: “They have struggled to get a suitable (new) venue

“This event will run separately alongside our own cattle show.”

Strathardle Show
Spectators at a past Strathardle Show. Image: Strathardle Show

Everyone loves a Highland coo

The Highlanders will provide a “great attraction” to the many tourists who attend Strathardle Agricultural Show, David said.

He added: “We had a couple of Highlanders there last year and the tourists just loved being able to see them so close up.”

The HIghland cattle will also deliver a welcome boost to the overall livestock numbers.

Sheep exhibits at a previous Strathardle Show
Sheep exhibits at a previous show. Image: Strathardle Show

David explained: “We usually get a great turnout of sheep but the cattle numbers have decreased over the past few years.

“There are fewer cattle in the area and fewer people to look after them.

“Our livestock entries are from a confined show area and most of the livestock will not have been shown before.

“With the show being one of the last in the season, the prime lambs and spring calf classes are usually very strong.”

Strathardle Show
2024 show winners: Rowan Dempster shows her Highland cattle calf from the Teaghlach fold.

David Leggat will deliver showring commentary for the morning judging, which is due to get under way at 9.30am.

The ever-popular home industries competion also takes place on Saturday morning.

“We now have open classes for the many visitors who make an annual pilgrimage to Strathardle, the show secretary said.

Strathardle Show
Cattle exhibits at a previous show. Image: Strathardle Show

He added: “There are classes for baking, preserves, desserts, savouries and sweets, as well as for garden produce and handicrafts. There are separate classes for primary and secondary children.”

Afternoon highlights will include the annual Highland Gathering, a tug o’ war contest and vehicle show.

Strathardle Show
Strathardle Highland Gathering and Agricultural Show is a highlight of the local events calendar. Image Strathardle Show

‘Great turnout of dancers’

Highland dancing starts at 11am and will go on until late in the afternoon.

David Houstoun said this part of the show always enjoys a “great turnout”.

He added: “Unlike the (confined)  livestock competitors, they come from far and wide, with many from overseas.”

Afternoon events “encourage crowd participation”, he said, adding: “It is a great day to catch up with friends past and present.”

Strathardle Show
Sheep pens at a previous Strathardle Show. Image: Strathardle Show

Who are the livestock judges?

  • Cattle: Ian Michie Ballechin, Pitlochry
  • Crossbred sheep: Steven Nicholson, Kinclaven Farm, Stanley
  • Prime lambs: Katrina Kennedy, Lurgan Farm, Aberfeldy
  • Blackface sheep, north type: Gregor McPherson, South Cobbinshaw, West Calder
  • Blackface sheep, south type: Duncan MacGregor, Burnhead Farm, Kilsyth

 

Strathardle Show Q&As

Where is Strathardle Show taking place?

Bannerfield. Kirkmichael, Perthshire.

What time does it start?

The Gathering starts at 9.30am, with events runnning until late afternoon.

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £10, Under 16s free. Purchase at the gate.

What else is happening at the show and when?

The dog show starts at noon.

The local heavyweight competition starts at 10.30am, with the “open” commencing at 1pm.

Kids fancy dress is at 1.15pm.

Piping competition starts at 1pm.

There’s also track and sack racing, pillow fights, bale rolling, dog racing, musical wheelbarrows and a tilt-the-bucket competition.

