All you need to know about Strathardle Show

The142nd Strathardle Highland Gathering and Agricultural Show will generate plenty of excitement in Kirkmichael, Perthshire, on Saturday.

East of Scotland Highland Cattle Cub’s own annual show is part of the overall event.

Strathardle Agricultural Show secretary David Houstoun told us the presence of some top quality Highland coos “should add an extra buzz”.

The club show used to take place at Forfar Market until its closure,” he said, adding: “They have struggled to get a suitable (new) venue

“This event will run separately alongside our own cattle show.”

Everyone loves a Highland coo

The Highlanders will provide a “great attraction” to the many tourists who attend Strathardle Agricultural Show, David said.

He added: “We had a couple of Highlanders there last year and the tourists just loved being able to see them so close up.”

The HIghland cattle will also deliver a welcome boost to the overall livestock numbers.

David explained: “We usually get a great turnout of sheep but the cattle numbers have decreased over the past few years.

“There are fewer cattle in the area and fewer people to look after them.

“Our livestock entries are from a confined show area and most of the livestock will not have been shown before.

“With the show being one of the last in the season, the prime lambs and spring calf classes are usually very strong.”

David Leggat will deliver showring commentary for the morning judging, which is due to get under way at 9.30am.

The ever-popular home industries competion also takes place on Saturday morning.

“We now have open classes for the many visitors who make an annual pilgrimage to Strathardle, the show secretary said.

He added: “There are classes for baking, preserves, desserts, savouries and sweets, as well as for garden produce and handicrafts. There are separate classes for primary and secondary children.”

Afternoon highlights will include the annual Highland Gathering, a tug o’ war contest and vehicle show.

‘Great turnout of dancers’

Highland dancing starts at 11am and will go on until late in the afternoon.

David Houstoun said this part of the show always enjoys a “great turnout”.

He added: “Unlike the (confined) livestock competitors, they come from far and wide, with many from overseas.”

Afternoon events “encourage crowd participation”, he said, adding: “It is a great day to catch up with friends past and present.”

Who are the livestock judges?

Cattle: Ian Michie Ballechin, Pitlochry

Crossbred sheep: Steven Nicholson, Kinclaven Farm, Stanley

Prime lambs: Katrina Kennedy, Lurgan Farm, Aberfeldy

Blackface sheep, north type: Gregor McPherson, South Cobbinshaw, West Calder

Blackface sheep, south type: Duncan MacGregor, Burnhead Farm, Kilsyth

Strathardle Show Q&As

Where is Strathardle Show taking place?

Bannerfield. Kirkmichael, Perthshire.

What time does it start?

The Gathering starts at 9.30am, with events runnning until late afternoon.

How much are the tickets and where do I buy them?

Adults £10, Under 16s free. Purchase at the gate.

What else is happening at the show and when?

The dog show starts at noon.

The local heavyweight competition starts at 10.30am, with the “open” commencing at 1pm.

Kids fancy dress is at 1.15pm.

Piping competition starts at 1pm.

There’s also track and sack racing, pillow fights, bale rolling, dog racing, musical wheelbarrows and a tilt-the-bucket competition.