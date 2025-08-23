Angus ‘hemprepreneur’ hosts ‘wonder crop’ open day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Angus ‘hemprepreneur’ hosts ‘wonder crop’ open day

Ali Easson and her husband, John, welcomed guests on to their farm near Kirriemuir to discuss 'no brainer'.

Ali and John Easson in their crop of hemp, near Kirriemuir
Ali and John Easson in their crop of hemp, near Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Keith Findlay

Are there enough uses for hemp to make growing the crop on an industrial scale in Scotland viable?

That was the key question on everyone’s minds at an open day held on a farm near Kirriemuir earlier this week.

Most left the event convinced there is enough demand for commercially grown hemp.

But it needs a critical mass of growers – many more than there are just now – to make it work.

Fledgling business Hemp it Up is run by Ali and John Easson on their farm near Kirriemuir

Ali and John Easson organised and hosted the event at their family farm at Barns of Airlie.

It’s from there Ali runs her fledgling hemp seed oils business, Hemp it Up.

In July 2022 she started selling cold-pressed extra virgin hemp seed oil at local farmers’ markets.

A few years later she and her husband expanded the range.

And they bought a mill to produce protein powders from the seed pressing by-product.

Some of the hemp oils produced for Ali Easson's Hemp it Up brand.
Some of the hemp oils produced for Ali Easson’s Hemp it Up brand. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They also started infusing their oil with roasted garlic, chillies and a mix of herbs to “introduce more flavour to reach a wider audience”. Hemp soaps are another sideline.

Ali and John are part of the Scottish Hemp Growers Group, a small band of people dedicated to cultivating this zero-waste, carbon emissions-free, alternative crop.

Angus farmer Martin Cessford’s been growing hemp for about five years

Also at this week’s event was Angus-based hemp grower Martin Cessford.

Martin told us he’s been growing hemp for about five years.

Like Ali and John, he’s supporting the work of Aberdeen University’s Rowett Institute in researching how hemp products have practical applications across multiple industries.

As well as human and animal food and nutrition, there are market opportunities in the construction, agricultural and horticultural sectors, among others.

To highlight just one example, hemp-based material offers a practical and more environmentally friendly alternative to the kind of plastic sheeting widely used on farms.

Martin Cessford with a sample of insulation material made from hemp.
Martin Cessford with a sample of insulation material made from hemp. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The varieties Martin now grows under licence produce much better yields than those he used at the outset.

As with any nascent industry, there’s a steep learning curve.

Martin told us he’s working with partners including hemp seed distributor Elsoms, SAC Consulting – part of Scotland’s Rural College – and Jedburgh-based insulation specialist IndiNature for help in getting his crop into multiple markets.

Dearth of hemp growers

But it’s no easy task as a dearth of hemp growers means the Scottish supply chain does not yet have the critical mass required to meet potential demand, he said.

Many of the people who started out on the hemp-growing journey around the same time as Martin have since given up.

And yet the potential for hemp means it could be an ideal alternative crop for arable farmers facing the current weather-related challenges of barley production, he said.

Different stages of fibre-based products that can be made from part of the hemp crop, including as an alternative to plastic sheeting and insulation materials - all of which are biodegradable.
Different stages of fibre-based products that can be made from part of the hemp crop, including as an alternative to plastic sheeting and insulation materials – all of which are biodegradable. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Martin’s hemp farm spans more than 12 acres of Angus countryside. He plans to increase this during the next year.

The exact location is kept secret because hemp is a variety of cannabis.

Despite containing only a tiny fraction of the psycho-active constituent of marijuana, misinformation about hemp remains a problem.

Scottish minister hails hemp as ‘wonder crop’

But advocates for an industrial hemp industry say taking advantage of the opportunities offered by the crop may have huge benefits for our environment, economy and health.

Government ministers on both sides of the border, including Scottish Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon at this year’s Royal Highland Show, have even hailed hemp as a “wonder crop”.

Martin was also keen to highlight its environmental credentials. Hemp is an efficient sequestrator of carbon emissions, while products made from the crop can be completely biodegradable, he said.

Hemp crop near Kirriemuir.
Hemp crop near Kirriemuir. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

He added: “We currently grow carrots under black polythene, which is expensive to get rid of.”

A hemp-based alternative would not have to go to landfill, so would be cheaper, he said.

Other industrial hemp projects currently on the go in Scotland are focused on climate change mitigation, and soya and peat replacement.

Critical mass vital for nascent hemp sector

But it all boils down to critical mass, Martin said, adding: “We need more people growing it.”

Ali agreed, saying the potential is huge but more hemp growers are needed to help create a viable new industy in Scotland.

And highlighting some of the other challenges the current small band of growers face, she said lack of awareness and even artificial intelligence are creating major hurdles.

Visitors on the visit to Barns of Airlie Farm.
Visitors on the hemp farm visit. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Because of its cannabis association, online bots can lead to hemp websites being taken down, while even getting a bank account with the name “hemp” in it can be problematic, Ali explained.

But she added: “Growing hemp is a bit of a no-brainer. It ticks so many boxes.”

Rowett researchers document benefits of developing hemp industry in Scotland

Earlier this year, the Rowett published a policy proposing hemp “cake” as a home-grown alternative to soya in livestock feed, offering “multiple benefits”.

The document added: “All parts of the hemp plant can be used for a range of high-value products and carbon offset solutions.”

Scientists say industrial-scale hemp production can boost our food security

It went on: “Decreasing reliance on (imported) soya will increase Scotland’s food security.”

The Rowett is also looking at the potential for using a hemp-based product as a
locally produced alternative to coconut fibre (coir) and peat in Scotland’s valuable soft fruit sector.

Imported coir has emerged as the preferred growing medium in recent years.

Ali and John Easson with Wendy Russell and Madalina Neacsu from the Rowett Institute.
From left, Ali and John Easson, with Wendy Russell and Madalina Neacsu from the Rowett Institute. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Madalina Neacsu is involved in both of these research projects and was among those at the Barns of Airlie open day on Monday.

The demand for industrial hemp is certainly out there, Madi told us but added: “We need to build the supply chain.”

More from Farming

Strathardle Show
All you need to know about Strathardle Show
Beth Farmer
Meet Kinross shepherd who turned her back on career in curling
Kinross Show
All you need to know about Kinross Show
Chloe McEwan
Mearns Young Farmer Chloe McEwan has show pedigree
Aberfeldy Show
All you need to know about Aberfeldy Show
Perth Show 2025. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
22 best pictures from Perth Show
Rachael and Tom Cratchley clinking two bottles of milk in field with Jersey cows and calves behind them
Gloagburn vending machine to sell Jersey milk from next door's cows
Newburgh farmer Andrew Morris
Star-filled Perth welcome party for Great Scone Palace Challenge
Braco Show
Charolais heifer is judge's topper at Braco Show in Perthshire
Bankhead Farm
West Fife farm with 'stunning' views of Firth on sale at £1.8 million

Conversation