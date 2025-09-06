Video: Q&A with Perthshire-bound Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler

Emmerdale actor Nicola Wheeler is no stranger to farming or the mental health battles facing many of those toiling away in modern-day agriculture.

Which is why she’s so looking forward to coming up to Perthshire next week for RSABI’s Great Scone Palace Challenge.

She’ll be there with other members of the Emmerdale cast and crew to help raise money for the agricultural charity.

The fun and games are due to take place on Friday and Saturday (September 12–13).

Activities will kick off with an “Only Fools, No Horses” welcome party at Perth Racecourse on Friday night.

RSABI is promising “an evening of great fun and food plus entertainment”.

Action-packed schedule

Emmerdale stars will compete against local farmers and social media influencers in a series of races.

The next day’s main event will see teams of five, including Emmerdale stars, go head-to-head in a series of competitive but fun events.

An action-packed schedule includes a tractor pull, an obstacle course, with a round bale theme, and mystery maze challenge.

And it will all take place against the stunning backdrop of Scone Palace.

Emmerdale cast band to perform

Following the main event on Saturday, Scone Palace will host an exclusive celebration ball.

This will feature performances from the Emmerdale cast band, a charity auction, live music, dancing and “an opportunity to celebrate”.

Nicola, 51, has been in the role of Nicola Black (previous surnames Blackstock and De Souza) since 2001. Her character was named best bitch at the 2006 British Soap Awards.

In advance of Nicola’s trip north for the Great Scone Palace Challenge, I put a few questions to her to find out more about her background and knowledge of farming.

Nicola Wheeler Q&A

Where are you from?

“A small town in Lancashire called Nelson.”

Can you tell me about any farming experience?

“My friend has a family-owned and run sheep farm in Donegal (Ireland).

“We visited towards the end of the lambing season a few years ago. I helped birth a lamb. He was ginormous. The mum definitely needed help.

“It was wonderful to watch all the lambs on their first run out into the field. The jobs on the farm were never-ending.”

Does Emmerdale help to highlight real-life farming challenges?

“They’ve always made use of the Sugdens’ farm (the focal point of the ITV show during the 1970s and 80s) in the past.

“Moira (Dingle) still runs a farm and Emmerdale has highlighted the financial ups and downs of running one, as well as the medical issues that can occur with livestock.”

Why is it so important for yourself and others in the Emmerdale team to be supporting RSABI?

“RSABI is a great and much-needed support to the farming community.

“Running a farm takes time and dedication. Whilst often rewarding, it can also be a lonely and stressful vocation.

“As a rural soap, our little team at Emmerdale are keen to raise awareness and make sure farmers know they’re not on their own. Help and advice is available, from financial or legal to emotional support.”

What are you looking forward to most about the Great Scone Palace Challenge?

“The Great Scone Palace Challenge will be great fun for all.

“I really want to get people lost in the maze and I’ve joined my local gym in preparation for the ‘Sugdens’ tractor pull’. Maybe I’ll do it solo, ha ha.

“Of course, the highlight will be in the evening. The Emmerdale band are amazing and luckily for everyone attending the ball, I won’t be singing.

“I’ve never been to a ball in a palace. Let’s hope we all don’t lose a shoe.”

Who’s competing in the Great Scone Palace Challenge?

RSABI’s Great Scone Palace Challenge is being held in association with Scottish legal firm Gillespie Macandrew.

As well as Nicola, the Emmerdale stars heading for Perthshire also include Olivia Bromley, Katie Hill, Lawrence Robb, Jack Downham, Mark Charnock and Lisa Riley.

Lisa Riley, aka Mandy Dingle, ‘can’t wait’

Lisa, who plays Mandy Dingle in the soap, said: “I can’t wait for our trip to Scone Palace.

“We get such a warm welcome from our friends in Scotland. Fingers crossed for a fabulous weekend of fun and it’s all for such a great cause.”

Meanwhile, the business and organisation teams lining up to take part are:

Agricar

Algo

Bidwells

The Scottish Farmer

RSABI Health Hut (Health Hut Hustlers)

Women in Agriculture Scotland

Bell Ingram (Saved by the Bell Ingram)

Dalscone (Keeping up with the Cowdashians)

Galbraith

Gillespie Macandrew (two teams)

Police Scotland/Scottish Partnership Against Rural Crime (Paw Patrol)

NFU Mutual Perth (Mutal Motor’vators)

Blackhall & Powis

SP Energy Networks Land & Planning (two teams)

Johnston Carmichael

Scottish Association of Young Farmers’ Clubs

Winning teams will recieve their prizes from the Emmerdale stars.

The challenge promises to be a truly memorable day, bringing together people from across the farming community, all while raising funds to help RSABI continue to provide vital support to the industry,” Pauline Macmillan, RSABI

All the cash raised will help RSABI to provide crucial financial, practical and emotional support services for people in Scottish agriculture.

Pauline Macmillan, head of fundraising, RSABI, said: “We are hugely grateful to every team who has signed up for the Great Scone Palace Challenge and for the fantastic fundraising efforts we have seen already.

“The challenge promises to be a truly memorable day, bringing together people from across the farming community, all while raising funds to help RSABI continue to provide vital support to the industry.

“We encourage everyone to get behind the teams by donating and showing them your support.”

Gillespie Macandrew land and rural business partner Lois Newton said: “It will be fantastic to see the teams take on the challenges in the stunning setting of Scone Palace, and raise funds as well as awareness for the important work that RSABI does.

“We look forward to connecting with familiar faces as well as new contacts at what promises to be a very special day for the sector.”

Welcome party and ball ticket details

Tickets for the welcome party at Perth Racecourse on Friday night are available via Eventbrite. These cost £38.62, including fees and tax.

There is also limited ticket availability for the Saturday night ball.

Briefs for this event are priced at £150 each, To find out more email nicola.youngson@rsabi.org.uk

Meanwhile, celebrity chef Tom Aikens has donated an auction prize of a table for two, with 10-course taster menu, at his Michelin-starred Muse restaurant in London.

This and other exclusive prizes will be up for grabs at the ball.

Tom said was keen to support RSABI because he is “very much about farm to plate” and supporting farmers.

Who are RSABI?

RSABI campaigns include its #KeepTalking mental health initiative. This encourages people across the Scottish agricultural community to look out for each other.

The charity offers free practical, financial, and emotional support, including counselling services, 24/7. This can be accessed on 0808 1234555 or through a confidential webchat service at rsabi.org.uk

Scone Palace chose RSABI as its 2025 charity of the year.

It is supporting next month’s Great Scone Palace Challenge with logistics and costs.