New bursaries honouring Kinross farmer George Lawrie help fund Texas trip

A new bursary scheme honouring Scottish Agronomy stalwart George Lawrie will help two young farmers go on a study trip to Texas.

James Hay, of Culfargie Estates, near Perth and Cammy Smith, of Kilted Farming in Kinross-shire, have each been awarded £1,000.

The pair will put it towards their US learning adventure.

A third bursary, also for £1,000, will help Zach Reilly, of Kirriemuir, pay for his Worshipful Company of Farmers’ Advanced Course in agricultural business management.

Who is George Lawrie?

George is a well-kent face in Scottish agriculture. He has farming interests in the Kinross area.

Earlier this year we reported on his prestigious award for outstanding contribution to the rural and agricultural community north of the border. He was presented with the British Empire Medal at a special ceremony in Perth.

George and his wife launched an arables partnership in the late 1980s.

It was also around this time he became a founder member of Tayforth Machinery Ring.

He’s a former treasurer for NFUS and been involved with Scottish Agronomy for more than 30 years.

His impressive CV also includes many years as a front of house manager for the T in the Park music festival.

Why is Scottish Agronomy launching bursary scheme in honour of George?

The new bursary scheme has been launched to mark his retirement as company secretary for farmer-owned cooperative Scottish Agronomy.

It is aimed at young people aged under 30 to support education, further training or travel for specific learning journeys.

Texan trip looms for James and Cammy

James and Cammy are heading for Texas in November .

Their two-week study tour is organised by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ agriculture and rural affairs committee, along with the Agricultural University of Texas.

The pair will visit entrepreneurial and diversified enterprises in agriculture and industry.

They’ll also meet supply chain companies and agricultural dignitaries.

James is interested in gaining insights on how businesses are adapting to political change and financially planning around this.

He’s also keen to find out what UK agriculture can learn from the efficiencies of an unsupported agricultural industry as financial support for farming diminishes in the UK.

Meanwhile, Cammy wants to find out more about the large-scale farming businesses beyond cattle ranching.

Zach is an agronomist at Scottish Agronomy, which offers independent advice to Scottish crop growers.

All three George Lawrie bursary recipients will share their learnings at Scottish Agronomy’s annual aonference in February.

George said: “I’m really excited about the opportunities this bursary is providing.

“I have always been passionate about giving young folk a chance to progress up the ladder.

“These will be incredible experiences for Cammy, James and Zach that will make a real impression on them and guide their future thinking.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what they gain from the different experiences.”

Scottish Agronomy boss hails George’s dedication to helping young people

Scottish Agronomy managing director Adam Christie said: “In all of George’s many roles, be they professional or personal, there has been a common theme.

“He has been dedicated to giving young people the very best opportunities to get involved in agriculture, and develop and thrive to the best of their abilities.

“As such, the Scottish Agronomy board believed it was appropriate to mark George’s contribution to the industry by awarding a bursary in his name.”