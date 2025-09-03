New bursaries honouring Kinross farmer George Lawrie help fund Texas trip

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
New bursaries honouring Kinross farmer George Lawrie help fund Texas trip

A total of three cash awards, each worth £1,000, have been awarded under new Scottish Agronomy scheme.

By Keith Findlay
George Lawrie, who has been involved with Scottish Agronomy for more than 30 years.
A new bursary scheme honouring Scottish Agronomy stalwart George Lawrie will help two young farmers go on a study trip to Texas.

James Hay, of Culfargie Estates, near Perth and Cammy Smith, of Kilted Farming in Kinross-shire, have each been awarded £1,000.

The pair will put it towards their US learning adventure.

A third bursary, also for £1,000, will help Zach Reilly, of Kirriemuir, pay for his Worshipful Company of Farmers’ Advanced Course in agricultural business management.

Who is George Lawrie?

George is a well-kent face in Scottish agriculture. He has farming interests in the Kinross area.

Earlier this year we reported on his prestigious award for outstanding contribution to the rural and agricultural community north of the border. He was presented with the British Empire Medal at a special ceremony in Perth.

George with his British Empire Medal certificate.
George and his wife launched an arables partnership in the late 1980s.

It was also around this time he became a founder member of Tayforth Machinery Ring.

He’s a former treasurer for NFUS and been involved with Scottish Agronomy for more than 30 years.

His impressive CV also includes many years as a front of house manager for the T in the Park music festival.

Why is Scottish Agronomy launching bursary scheme in honour of George?

The new bursary scheme has been launched to mark his retirement as company secretary for farmer-owned cooperative Scottish Agronomy.

It is aimed at young people aged under 30 to support education, further training or travel for specific learning journeys.

Texan trip looms for James and Cammy

James and Cammy are heading for Texas in November .

Their two-week study tour is organised by the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs’ agriculture and rural affairs committee, along with the Agricultural University of Texas.

The pair will visit entrepreneurial and diversified enterprises in agriculture and industry.

They’ll also meet supply chain companies and agricultural dignitaries.

James Hay, of Culfargie Estates.
James is interested in gaining insights on how businesses are adapting to political change and financially planning around this.

He’s also keen to find out what UK agriculture can learn from the efficiencies of an unsupported agricultural industry as financial support for farming diminishes in the UK.

Cammy Smith, of Kilted Farming
Meanwhile, Cammy wants to find out more about the large-scale farming businesses beyond cattle ranching.

Zach is an agronomist at Scottish Agronomy, which offers independent advice to Scottish crop growers.

All three George Lawrie bursary recipients will share their learnings at Scottish Agronomy’s annual aonference in February.

Scottish Agronomy bursary recipient Zach Reilly
George said: “I’m really excited about the opportunities this bursary is providing.

“I have always been passionate about giving young folk a chance to progress up the ladder.

“These will be incredible experiences for Cammy, James and Zach that will make a real impression on them and guide their future thinking.

“I’m looking forward to hearing what they gain from the different experiences.”

Scottish Agronomy boss hails George’s dedication to helping young people

Scottish Agronomy managing director Adam Christie said: “In all of George’s many roles, be they professional or personal, there has been a common theme.

“He has been dedicated to giving young people the very best opportunities to get involved in agriculture, and develop and thrive to the best of their abilities.

“As such, the Scottish Agronomy board believed it was appropriate to mark George’s contribution to the industry by awarding a bursary in his name.”

