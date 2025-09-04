Perthshire farmer’s concerns as maltsters ‘don’t want’ spring barley

A Perthshire farmer believes market specification in spring barley is becoming tighter because the maltsters don’t want the product.

Thousands of farmers all over the country have large quantities of grain still lying in their sheds unable to be sold into the whisky market.

Last year’s harvest was one of the wettest on records and this year’s dry weather has reduced grain size and quality.

But with copious amounts of grain carried over from last year’s harvest, growers can only presume that specifications are set by maltsters to control the volume coming in.

One of Scotland’s largest grain buyers wrote to growers in July saying it would be picking up only 70% of the contracted tonnage due to a lack of storage space.

The Perthshire farmer who wants to remain anonymous said: “Our yields in spring barley have been fairly good this year but we’ve suffered high screenings.

“Normally, if you are close to spec, your grain is accepted with a deduction. This year, there seems to be no leeway, driven by the fact that the maltsters don’t want it.”

Aberdeenshire grower James Farquharson, who farms in the Turriff and Rothienorman area, has reported his family’s earliest harvest yet.

Winter barley, oilseed rape and wheat all performed well, he said.

Spring barley results have been better than expected on many Scottish farms. But growers have suffered poor margins.

James explained: “Machine, fertiliser and labour costs are increasing every year but the price we are receiving is going down.

“None of the grain markets are where they should be. We are supplying a market that isn’t there.”

Agronomist says the figures in malting barley ‘don’t add up’

Agrii agronomist John Mason, who covers the Black Isle, Easter Ross and Caithness, said north growers have had good yields of winter barley, wheat and oilseed rape.

But spring barley screenings (undersized grains) have reached highs of 40% and generally ranged from 12% to 30%, he said.

He continued: “A mix in weather patterns throughout the growing season encouraged secondary growth because the crop was thin.

“When the weather turned dry again, the crop turned quickly.

“There was physically no time for the crop to fill out, resulting in smaller grains.”

Some of John’s customers are growing more oilseed rape or wheat after reducing their spring barley acreage. Others are considering putting cover crops in and leaving a break, or looking to source oat contracts.

John told us his biggest fear lies in the price of fertiliser and chemicals.

He explained: “Growers can’t be paying £400 to £500 per tonne for fertiliser and only receiving £150 to £160 for malting barley, or £130 for feed barley.

“It doesn’t matter how efficient a business can be. These figures don’t add up.”

New figures show majority of UK farmers feeling anxious about extreme weather events

New research by the Energy & Climate Intelligence Unit shows 98% of UK farmers have faced extreme weather events in the past five years.

More than nine in 10 farmers (92%) admitted it made them feel anxious, with in excess of one-third (34%) describing themselves as “very anxious”.

But nearly two-thirds (60%) said they felt depressed, with 6% “very depressed”.

Fewer than a quarter (24%) of these farmers have sought help, while more than two in five (43%) were worried they wouldn’t make enough money to continue farming during periods of extreme weather.