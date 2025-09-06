East region member James Kennedy is ‘totally hooked’ on Young Farmers

Each month, we catch up with a member of the Scottish Association of Young Farmers Clubs (SAYFC). This time we hear from the agri and rural affairs vice-chairman, James Kennedy.

What’s your background?

I was originally born in Northern Ireland. My parents decided to move to Scotland in 2011 to farm just outside Haddington in East Lothian. We farm a mixed arable and suckler beef enterprise across two farms.

What do you do for an occupation?

I spend the majority of my time working in the arable side of the business. I attended SRUC in Edinburgh, but due to unforeseen circumstances, I returned home after one year.

However, with me being focused on the arable enterprise, I returned and completed my BASIS Certificate in Crop Protection two years later.

Are you an office bearer in Young Farmers or have you been previously?

I am currently the SAYFC Agri and Rural Affairs vice-chairman.

Since joining the East Lothian JAC committee when I was 17, I have held a few roles at club level, namely two years as club chairman.

This was the starting blocks for my progression within SAYFC, holding the role of Lothian and Peeblesshire district chair and more latterly, East region chair.

Why did you join Young Farmers?

A few friends who I went to school with were involved within my local club and encouraged me to come along to a new members night a number of years ago.

Once I got the taste of Young Farmers, I was totally hooked.

East Lothian JAC is one of the smallest clubs in Scotland.

I was thrown in at the deep end very fast, competing regularly at district and other club events – particularly at sport.

What has been your most memorable moment as a Young Farmer so far?

Two years ago, as part of the East Lothian JAC (ELJAC) clay pigeon team, three of us competed at national clays and won for the first time as a club in a number of years.

The achievement of this is an extremely memorable point in my Young Farmers time.

However, being part of the development of ELJAC over the last four years tops it.

When my office bearer time in the club began, the club did not have a huge number of active members.

Myself and the rest of our committee have worked tirelessly since, pushing the club in every way we can and aiming to provide as many opportunities for the growing number of members which the club has gained in recent years.

We have seen members compete at national, regional and district levels with a more reckoning force than ever before. I hope to see the club continue to grow from strength to strength.

Favourite time of year in the agricultural calendar?

Harvest. The culmination of the previous cropping year for me cannot be beaten.

We get to see the fruits of our labours being harvested, after all of the work that we have put in over the past 12 months – there’s nothing more rewarding.

Even though this year has been a very mixed bag, with some good and some poorer yields and the challenges of spring malting barley, it still is the best time of the year.

If you could change something in the world, what would it be?

Agricultural policy makers and farmers working closer together across the sector, from grassroot levels of engagement with SAYFC right through to national lobbying from NFU Scotland.

How has Young Farmers impacted your life?

When I joined as a club member at 16, I never realised the potential in which I could push myself within Young Farmers.

The number of people who I have met right across Scotland – and the rest of the UK – has been mind blowing.

I’ve made connections which I will never loose, whether that be through competitions and events, conferences or committees.

What are your life ambitions?

I aim to continue working alongside my family at home, while looking into new opportunities and overcoming all the challenges that agriculture will face in the upcoming years.

There is no question that the sector is under ever increasing pressure from both environmental and food security worries.

I would also love to travel.

I have never been out with Europe, so I am keen to venture further abroad in the next few years to see what we as Scottish farmers can learn from the rest of the world.

Why would you encourage somebody to join SAYFC?

The opportunities within the organisation are endless.

Members can compete and engage at a variety of competitions and levels right across Scotland and further afield.

Whether that be stock judging at the Royal Highland Show, learning about other parts of the sector with agri conferences, competing in the inaugural East Cabaret competition or seeing the rest of the world with the international travel opportunities.

There really is something for everyone regardless of whether you have come from a farming background or not.