Gallery: Farming Yesteryear 2025 showcases vintage agriculture at Scone Palace

Farming Yesteryear celebrated agriculture through the years in the beautiful Scone Palace Parklands on Sunday.

Presented by the Scottish Vintage Tractor and Engine Club (SVTEC) with permission of The Earl of Mansfield, the event featured hundreds of vintage tractors, stationary engines, motorbikes, bicycles, and steam engines, offering visitors a nostalgic journey through farming history.

The event also showed working demonstrations of vintage agricultural machinery, including ploughing, combining, and threshing, giving attendees a first-hand look at traditional farming techniques.

Photographer Ethan Williams went along to capture the day.