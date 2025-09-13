All smiles for Forfar breeder at record-breaking Kelso Ram Sales

It was a memorable day for Andrew Adam from Newhouse of Glamis, Forfar, when he topped the Bluefaced Leicester trade at £22,000 at Kelso Ram Sales.

The annual event met a bumper trade, with £4.8 million grossed on the day.

A total of 3,411 ram lambs sold to an average of £1,427.02, up £198.84 on the year for 157 more sold.

Mr Adam, who runs the 14-ewe flock with his brother James, alongside the family’s pedigree Limousin, Charolais and Aberdeen-Angus cattle, was selling at the event for the first time.

They also achieved the overall champion award which sold to the McClymont family, Kirkstead, Yarrow.

Topping the trade on the day across all breeds were the Texels, with nine hitting the five-figure mark and a top price of £32,000.

This was Cambwell Hotshot, one of 12 shearlings sold by the Laird family from Cambwell, Biggar.

It sold to Angela Nairey, for the Meinsprideflock in Lancashire.

Suffolks met a steady trade and produced a new record price for a shearling

when John Elliot’s pen leader sold for £22,000 to the Campbells of Glenrath, Peebles.

Leading the Beltex trade was Dunrod Knockout, a shearling ram which sold at £7,500 from Cameron Cormack’s 15-ewe Dunrod flock at Jedburgh.

He was knocked down jointly to James Wannop, Morecombe and Harry Wood, Dutton.

Border Leicesters topped at £3,200 from Sandy and Alex Watson’s Intock flock, originally from Crieff but now based in the Scottish Borders, to Sue Martyn, Cornwall.

Cross-bred tups also met a sound trade, and topped at £4,500 from the Ingram family, Logie Durno, Inverurie, to Stuart Robson, Galashiels.

