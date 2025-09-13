Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party night

Farmers and celebrities have gone head-to-head in a series of races at the Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party.

The action took place at Perth Racecourse, in advance of today’s main event in the grounds of the palace.

The weekend’s activities, which also include a black-tie ball, are organised by Scottish agricultural charity RSABI.

Last night’s “Only Fools, No Horses” races featured some of the cast and crew of TV soap Emmerdale.

Well-kent local faces taking part included Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith.

As well as cheering on their favourites, event-goers enjoyed a buffet supper and exclusive musical performance from the Emmerdale crew, all while helping RSABI.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford, was there to capture all the best moments.