Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party night

There were fun and games galore at Perth Racecourse

By Keith Findlay

Farmers and celebrities have gone head-to-head in a series of races at the Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party.

The action took place at Perth Racecourse, in advance of today’s main event in the grounds of the palace.

The weekend’s activities, which also include a black-tie ball, are organised by Scottish agricultural charity RSABI.

Last night’s “Only Fools, No Horses” races featured some of the cast and crew of TV soap Emmerdale.

Well-kent local faces taking part included Perthshire farmer and comedian Jim Smith.

As well as cheering on their favourites, event-goers enjoyed a buffet supper and exclusive musical performance from the Emmerdale crew,  all while helping RSABI.

The Courier photographer Kim Cessford, was there to capture all the best moments.

‘Bookies’ were taking bets.
Runners warming up for the race.
David Leggat (Race commentator) and George Walker Jnr.
George Walker explains the route to the runners.
Runners for the race are introduced to the crowd.
The crowd.
The Only Fools, No Horses race gets underway.
The Only Fools, No Horses race.
Third across the line – Will Murray.
Crossing the finish line.
First across the line is Jack Simpson.
The crowd cheers their favourites.
Second across the line was Ben Imrie.
Crossing the finish line – Ally Brunton.
Happy faces following the race finish.
Happy to finish left to right is Ben Best, Jim Smith and Jillian Kennedy.
Andrew Morris crosses the line.
The Winners!
Winners left to right, Pauline MacMillan (RSABI), Ben Imrie, Jack Simpson, Will Murray, Lois Newton (event sponsors Gillespie McAndrew).
Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party.
Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party.
RSABI Pauline MacMillan welcomes everybody to the event.
Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party.
Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party.
RSABI staff with the raffle.

Keith Findlay, Katherine Ferries, Kim Cessford
