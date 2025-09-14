Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Farming

Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge

Emmerdale stars were out in force at the RSABI fundraising event.

Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries

Soap stars mingled with spectators during an action-packed fundraiser, the Great Scone Palace Challenge, for agricultural charity RSABI.

Teams of five, including many household names from Emmerdale, went head-to-head in a series of competitive but fun activities.

Competitions included a tractor pull, obstacle course with a round bale theme, and a mystery maze challenge.

And they all took place against the stunning backdrop of Scone Palace.

All the cash raised will help RSABI provide crucial financial, practical and emotional support services for people in Scottish agriculture.

Photographer Phil Hannah to capture all the best moments.

Tractor pulling. Image: Phil Hannah
Rolling the Bales. Image: Phil Hannah
Emme Wheatley from Blairgowrie watches the events. Image: Phil Hannah
Electronic Clay shooting. Image: Phil Hannah
The Health Hut Hustlers took part. Image: Phil Hannah
Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah
Visitors brave the often heavy showers. Image: Phil Hannah
Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah
Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah
Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah
Scone Palace Challenge: Tractor pull. Image: Phil Hannah
Tractor pull. Image: Phil Hannah
Rolling the Bales. Image: Phil Hannah
Rolling the Bales. Image: Phil Hannah
Cast members from the TV soap ‘Emmerdale’ who took part in the Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah

