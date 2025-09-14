Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge

Soap stars mingled with spectators during an action-packed fundraiser, the Great Scone Palace Challenge, for agricultural charity RSABI.

Teams of five, including many household names from Emmerdale, went head-to-head in a series of competitive but fun activities.

Competitions included a tractor pull, obstacle course with a round bale theme, and a mystery maze challenge.

And they all took place against the stunning backdrop of Scone Palace.

All the cash raised will help RSABI provide crucial financial, practical and emotional support services for people in Scottish agriculture.

Photographer Phil Hannah to capture all the best moments.