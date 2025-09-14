Farming Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge Emmerdale stars were out in force at the RSABI fundraising event. Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah By Keith Findlay & Katherine Ferries September 14 2025, 10:53am September 14 2025, 10:53am Share Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/farming/5331518/best-pictures-from-great-scone-palace-challenge-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Soap stars mingled with spectators during an action-packed fundraiser, the Great Scone Palace Challenge, for agricultural charity RSABI. Teams of five, including many household names from Emmerdale, went head-to-head in a series of competitive but fun activities. Competitions included a tractor pull, obstacle course with a round bale theme, and a mystery maze challenge. And they all took place against the stunning backdrop of Scone Palace. All the cash raised will help RSABI provide crucial financial, practical and emotional support services for people in Scottish agriculture. Photographer Phil Hannah to capture all the best moments. Tractor pulling. Image: Phil Hannah Rolling the Bales. Image: Phil Hannah Emme Wheatley from Blairgowrie watches the events. Image: Phil Hannah Electronic Clay shooting. Image: Phil Hannah The Health Hut Hustlers took part. Image: Phil Hannah Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah Visitors brave the often heavy showers. Image: Phil Hannah Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah Tackling the obstacle course. Image: Phil Hannah Scone Palace Challenge: Tractor pull. Image: Phil Hannah Tractor pull. Image: Phil Hannah Rolling the Bales. Image: Phil Hannah Rolling the Bales. Image: Phil Hannah Cast members from the TV soap ‘Emmerdale’ who took part in the Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
Conversation