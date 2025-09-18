Farming 13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball Emmerdale stars turned out in force to help raise more than £80,000 for a good cause. The RSABI team. L-r Margo Wills, Jane Mitchell, Carol McLaren, Pauline Macmillan, Lorraine Caven and Nicola Youngson. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. By Keith Findlay September 18 2025, 2:16pm September 18 2025, 2:16pm Share 13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/business-environment/farming/5334801/scone-palace-ball-photo-gallery/ Copy Link 0 comment Guests donned their finest frocks, dazzling dinner suits and other awesome attire for the Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball. The black-tie event was held in the palace’s magnificent Long Gallery. It rounded off a fun-packed programme of activities, including a welcome party at nearby Perth Racecourse. The inaugural challenge featured stars from long-running TV soap Emmerdale. It raised more than £80,000 for Scottish agricultural charity RSABI. And it generated in excess of a million Facebook views. The celebration ball hosted by the Viscount of Stormont was a fitting climax. Graeme Hart was there to photograph some of the guests in all their finery. L-r Katrina Kennedy, Jill Kennedy and Lyndsey Douglas. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. Linda Hill, left, and Dawn Williams. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. Ball guests mingle at Scone Palace. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. The palace’s Long Gallery was a magnificent setting for the ball. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. Fraser and Carol Malcolm. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. L-r The Viscount of Stormont with Emmerdale cast members Lisa Riley, Bradley Riches, Nicola Wheeler and Mark Charnock. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. Tulah Mendez, left, and Kiera Seal. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. L-r Irene Scott, Beth Millar, Josie Barclay, Rebecca Mackie and Joanne ScottImage: Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. L-r Cameron Finnie, David Tyler and Ross McWilliams. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. Shona and Jim McLaren. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. L-r Lauren and Kelly Strachan. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency. L-r Randall and Gill Wilson, Kenneth Baillie, Fiona Cameron, Robert and Milliy Scott-Dempster, Lois Newton, Lorna Balfour and Terry Newton. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency
