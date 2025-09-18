13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball

Emmerdale stars turned out in force to help raise more than £80,000 for a good cause.

The RSABI team. L-r Margo Wills, Jane Mitchell, Carol McLaren, Pauline Macmillan, Lorraine Caven and Nicola Youngson. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
The RSABI team. L-r Margo Wills, Jane Mitchell, Carol McLaren, Pauline Macmillan, Lorraine Caven and Nicola Youngson. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
By Keith Findlay

Guests donned their finest frocks, dazzling dinner suits and other awesome attire for the Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball.

The black-tie event was held in the palace’s magnificent Long Gallery.

It rounded off a fun-packed programme of activities, including a welcome party at nearby Perth Racecourse.

The inaugural challenge featured stars from long-running TV soap Emmerdale.

It raised more than £80,000 for Scottish agricultural charity RSABI.

And it generated in excess of a million Facebook views.

The celebration ball hosted by the Viscount of Stormont was a fitting climax.

Graeme Hart was there to photograph some of the guests in all their finery.

Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
L-r Katrina Kennedy, Jill Kennedy and Lyndsey Douglas. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
Linda Hill, left, and Dawn Williams. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
Ball guests mingle at Scone Palace. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Scone Palace Long Gallery
The palace’s Long Gallery was a magnificent setting for the ball. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
Fraser and Carol Malcolm. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
L-r The Viscount of Stormont with Emmerdale cast members Lisa Riley, Bradley Riches, Nicola Wheeler and Mark Charnock. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
Tulah Mendez, left, and Kiera Seal. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
L-r Irene Scott, Beth Millar, Josie Barclay, Rebecca Mackie and Joanne ScottImage: Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
L-r Cameron Finnie, David Tyler and Ross McWilliams. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
Shona and Jim McLaren. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
L-r Lauren and Kelly Strachan. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
Great Scone Palace Challenge ball
L-r Randall and Gill Wilson, Kenneth Baillie, Fiona Cameron, Robert and Milliy Scott-Dempster, Lois Newton, Lorna Balfour and Terry Newton. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency

More from Farming

Two boys in front of a rescue Land Rover
Gallery: Farming Yesteryear 2025 showcases vintage agriculture at Scone Palace
Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge
Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party, with fun races, at Perth Racecourse. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party night
Andrew Adam, centre, with his Bluefaced Leicester leader and Kay Adam and Louise Finnie.
All smiles for Forfar breeder at record-breaking Kelso Ram Sales
Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler cuddling a lamb.
Video: Q&A with Perthshire-bound Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler
James Kennedy is well-known in SAYFC's East region.
East region member James Kennedy is 'totally hooked' on Young Farmers
Despite the challenges of selling the product, barley was cut in relatively good conditions this year. Picture by Kami Thomson/DC Thomson
Perthshire farmer's concerns as maltsters 'don't want' spring barley
George Lawrie, who has been involved with Scottish Agronomy for more than 30 years.
New bursaries honouring Kinross farmer George Lawrie help fund Texas trip
Fraser Turnbull of Fruix Farm.
Kinross farmer opens sunflower fields to public after two weather-hit years
5
Ali and John Easson in their crop of hemp, near Kirriemuir
Angus 'hemprepreneur' hosts 'wonder crop' open day

Conversation