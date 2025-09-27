Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life

They'd much rather be out on the moors than at home in front of screens.

By Keith Findlay
Young Jamie Brown and Wilf Fruish in the Angus Glens
Young Jamie Brown, left, and Wilf Fruish have been enjoying grouse season in the Angus Glens. Image: Media House International

Two young boys from Glen Esk, Angus, have embraced the grouse season as an outlet for developing a passion for the great outdoors.

Wilf Fruish, 11, and Jamie Brown, nine, love going out on the moors.

And they look the part, dressed in their tweeds.

Most parents worry their children spend too much time indoors looking at a screen.

But not Wilf’s estate worker mum, Harriett Fruish, who told us her son’s love of the outdoor life goes back to his earliest days.

‘He absolutely loves it’

She added ““I work on the moors five or six days a week from August to February each year.

“Wilf has been coming with me since he was a baby in a sling.

“He absolutely loves it and would be out there every day if he could.”

Wilf out on the moors with his dog, Isla.
Wilf out on the moors with his dog, Isla. Image: Media House International

Wilf’s dad and uncle are both gamekeepers and his older brother is training to become one.

“It’s something that has been handed down through the generations,” Harriett said.

Wilf already harbours ambitions of becoming a gamekeeper someday.

Wilf with gundogs owned by his family.
Wilf with gundogs owned by his family. Image: Media House International

There’s more to the Angus Glens than stunning scenery, fresh air and exercise opportunities.

Youngsters can earn some extra pocket money during school holidays and at weekends by helping out with beating, picking-up and flanking on a grouse shoot.

Harriett said: It’s incredibly good exercise. You can easily walk five miles in a day, and the terrain is very hilly so it certainly keeps you fit.

“The scenery is breathtaking and it’s a wonderful social occasion.”

Big digger’s a breeze for young Jamie

Jamie’s dad, Ali Brown, is head keeper on Glen Esk Estate.

“All three of my boys have enjoyed going out on the moors from a young age,” Ali said.

He added: “They’ve been brought up with it. They wouldn’t be learning these vital rural skills if they were stuck in the house.”

Jamie’s already learned how to safely drive an 8.5-ton digger, his dad said.

Wilf Fruish
Wilf is at home on the moors. Image: Media House International

It’s worth pointing out Wilf and Jamie are not handling any guns but taking part in other aspects of the grouse shoot.

Country sports are an age-old tradition in many rural parts of the UK.

But not everyone sees their value and some people are hostile to the whole idea.

Grouse season’s economic impact

The annual grouse season, running from August 12 to December 10, plays a big part in the £200 million a year generated for the Scottish economy from shooting and stalking.

On average, each grouse moor employs an extra 34 staff on a shoot day.

This figure includes beaters, loaders, flankers, pickers-up, house and catering staff.

Wilf and Isla share a love of the great outdoors.
Wilf and Isla share a love of the great outdoors. Image: Media House International

Angus Glens Moorland Group co-ordinator Iona McGregor said: “It’s great to see the next generation getting involved in rural life.

“There is such a wide range of keepering and conservation skills, not to mention life skills, that children learn from being involved in the grouse season.

“They have the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and experience some of the many jobs that are available to them when they are older.

“There is also a sense of contributing to the local economy, which is hugely rewarding.”

