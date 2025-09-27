Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life

Two young boys from Glen Esk, Angus, have embraced the grouse season as an outlet for developing a passion for the great outdoors.

Wilf Fruish, 11, and Jamie Brown, nine, love going out on the moors.

And they look the part, dressed in their tweeds.

Most parents worry their children spend too much time indoors looking at a screen.

But not Wilf’s estate worker mum, Harriett Fruish, who told us her son’s love of the outdoor life goes back to his earliest days.

‘He absolutely loves it’

She added ““I work on the moors five or six days a week from August to February each year.

“Wilf has been coming with me since he was a baby in a sling.

“He absolutely loves it and would be out there every day if he could.”

Wilf’s dad and uncle are both gamekeepers and his older brother is training to become one.

“It’s something that has been handed down through the generations,” Harriett said.

Wilf already harbours ambitions of becoming a gamekeeper someday.

There’s more to the Angus Glens than stunning scenery, fresh air and exercise opportunities.

Youngsters can earn some extra pocket money during school holidays and at weekends by helping out with beating, picking-up and flanking on a grouse shoot.

Harriett said: It’s incredibly good exercise. You can easily walk five miles in a day, and the terrain is very hilly so it certainly keeps you fit.

“The scenery is breathtaking and it’s a wonderful social occasion.”

Big digger’s a breeze for young Jamie

Jamie’s dad, Ali Brown, is head keeper on Glen Esk Estate.

“All three of my boys have enjoyed going out on the moors from a young age,” Ali said.

He added: “They’ve been brought up with it. They wouldn’t be learning these vital rural skills if they were stuck in the house.”

Jamie’s already learned how to safely drive an 8.5-ton digger, his dad said.

It’s worth pointing out Wilf and Jamie are not handling any guns but taking part in other aspects of the grouse shoot.

Country sports are an age-old tradition in many rural parts of the UK.

But not everyone sees their value and some people are hostile to the whole idea.

Grouse season’s economic impact

The annual grouse season, running from August 12 to December 10, plays a big part in the £200 million a year generated for the Scottish economy from shooting and stalking.

On average, each grouse moor employs an extra 34 staff on a shoot day.

This figure includes beaters, loaders, flankers, pickers-up, house and catering staff.

Angus Glens Moorland Group co-ordinator Iona McGregor said: “It’s great to see the next generation getting involved in rural life.

“There is such a wide range of keepering and conservation skills, not to mention life skills, that children learn from being involved in the grouse season.

“They have the opportunity to meet people from all over the world and experience some of the many jobs that are available to them when they are older.

“There is also a sense of contributing to the local economy, which is hugely rewarding.”