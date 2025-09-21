Triumphant return for produce markets in Forfar and Montrose

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Triumphant return for produce markets in Forfar and Montrose

Carnoustie's next on the list for new group Producers of Angus Markets.

By Keith Findlay
Allan and Joan Ferguson, of Allan's Chilli Products, at the producers' market in Forfar. Image: Producers of Angus Markets

Monthly produce markets in Forfar and Montrose are back up and running, with Carnoustie expected to follow soon.

More than 600 people turned up on their resumption in Forfar earlier this month.

There was no headcount in Montrose but organisers said it was also in the hundreds.

The previous group that ran markets in both towns, Angus Farmers’ Markets, folded earlier this year.

New community-led group Producers of Angus Markets (Pam) was set up to resurrect them.

When and where do the new markets in Montrose and Forfar take place?

Markets in Ballhouse car park, Montrose, are on the first Saturday of every month.

Forfar Community Campus will usually have them on the second Saturday of every month, but the dates there may have to change occasionally if the venue isn’t available.

Markets at both locations will run from 10am to 2pm.

Pam will plough all profits back into running them.

‘Huge appetite’ for local produce

Fiona Walsh, the group’s chairwoman, said: “We are absolutely thrilled with the success of our first markets. The response from the public has been phenomenal.

“We knew there was a huge appetite for local produce, but the turnout has exceeded all our expectations.”

Market business was brisk at this stall in Forfar. Image: Producers of Angus Markets

She added: “Our mission is to put producers back at the heart of our food system, providing a sustainable and resilient way for people to access high-quality, local food.

“It’s an approach that is in perfect harmony with the Good Food Nation (Scotland) Act.

“And it shows how local initiatives can make a real difference in our communities.”

Market traders in Forfar. Image: Producers of Angus Markets

Fiona told us this month’s markets were so busy that stalls at one of them ran out of produce well before the end.

“We had to pack up early,” she said, adding: “The cake stalls had sold out by midday.”

In Forfar, crowds had to be held back for the 10am official opening. Angus Provost Craig Fotheringham welcomed everyone and local singer Anona McKenzie performed.

One lucky shopper went home with the free raffle prize of a hamper of items donated by market traders.

Forfar shopper welcomes ‘brilliant’ new market

Feedback from Forfar included: “The new location is brilliant. It’s so much easier to get to and there was such a great buzz.The variety of produce was fantastic.”

Anona Gow, of Pitscandly Venison, said: “I’ve been trading at these markets for years and I’ve never seen anything like it. The crowds were amazing, and I sold out of everything by lunchtime. The new group has done an incredible job.”

Forfar markets are taking place in the town’s community campus. Image: Producers of Angus Markets

One long-standing seller in Montrose said it was their busiest market in more than 20 years of trading.

And a shopper in Montrose said: “It’s so great to have the markets back.

“I’ve missed being able to buy direct from the producers. The atmosphere was fantastic, and I picked up some amazing products.”

Montrose market traders. Image: Producers of Angus Markets

Pam aims to get the Carnoustie markets up and running again by next spring.

Group secretary Hayley Wilkes said: “The whole team has worked tirelessly to get these events off the ground.

“From securing new locations and increasing our marketing activity to liaising with traders and the local authorities, it’s been a massive effort.

“Seeing the markets so busy and hearing the positive feedback from shoppers and producers makes all the hard work worthwhile.”

New Angus markets ‘a win-win’

The markets are “a win-win”, Hayley said, adding: “They support our local economy, reduce food miles, and give the public direct access to the fantastic produce that Angus and the surrounding area has to offer.”

Treasurer Jeni Fallone revealed the not-for-profit group is “actively seeking external funding opportunities”.

Jeni added: “We’ve already had a huge boost from a successful grant application to Scotland Food & Drink, which we secured in collaboration with our local regional food group, Appetite for Angus.

“This grant has been instrumental in helping us rebrand, improve our advertising, and enhance our marketing efforts.”

