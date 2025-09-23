Highland Perthshire smallholding on the market for offers over £500k

An “attractive” smallholding in Highland Perthshire with “tremendous scope” is on the market for offers over £500,000.
The property, which includes a traditional farmhouse, outbuildings and 22 acres of land, is being sold by rural agent Galbraith.
It lies just outside the village of Enochdhu and is 2.5 miles from the village of Kirkmichael where the local primary school is situated.
Iain Paterson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale of the property, said:”Dalreoch Farm offers a superb opportunity to create a wonderful home with tremendous scope for a multitude of uses.
“The outbuildings have potential to be developed, subject to the necessary planning consents, to provide ancillary accommodation or to remain as they are currently used, to support the smallholding.”
Mr Paterson said the land is ideal for grazing ponies or other livestock and there is opportunity to develop the property’s equestrian potential.
22-acres of land split into four paddocks
“Part of the land may be listed as a Local Biodiversity Site due to its abundance of native plants,” added Mr Paterson.
“The location is also highly desirable, adjacent to the Cateran Trail, with lovely outlooks over the surrounding Perthshire countryside.”
Dalreoch Farmhouse includes a “charming” sitting room with a feature fireplace, a dining room and a traditional kitchen.
At the rear of the house an extension provides a generous hall with a pantry and a study which could also be used as a fourth bedroom.
Upstairs is the principal bedroom as well as two further double bedrooms and family bathroom.
The garden wraps around the house with flowering borderings, a productive vegetable patch, a wildlife pond and mature trees providing privacy and structure.
Three-bedroom farmhouse with traditional steading
The outbuildings include a traditional steading with an old mill, game larder and workshops with two stables while there is also a more modern lean-to shed and cattle shed.
The outbuildings provide an opportunity for development if desired, or to support a smallholding or equestrian property.
Dalreoch Farm extends to approximately 22.41 acres (9.07 ha) in total, with four paddocks that wrap around the back of the house and outbuildings.
The paddocks are a good practical size, benefit from shelter provided by the surrounding forestry and are well-fenced.
One of the paddocks has an abundance of native flora and is due to be listed as a Local Biodiversity Site by Perth & Kinross Council.
Dalreoch Farm is situated 15 miles from Blairgowrie and 10 miles from Pitlochry.
