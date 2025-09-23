Highland Perthshire smallholding on the market for offers over £500k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

By Katrina Macarthur

An “attractive” smallholding in Highland Perthshire with “tremendous scope” is on the market for offers over £500,000.

The property, which includes a traditional farmhouse, outbuildings and 22 acres of land, is being sold by rural agent Galbraith.

It lies just outside the village of Enochdhu and is 2.5 miles from the village of Kirkmichael where the local primary school is situated.

Iain Paterson of Galbraith, who is handling the sale of the property, said:”Dalreoch Farm offers a superb opportunity to create a wonderful home with tremendous scope for a multitude of uses.

The smallholding is adjacent to the Cateran Trail.

“The outbuildings have potential to be developed, subject to the necessary planning consents, to provide ancillary accommodation or to remain as they are currently used, to support the smallholding.”

Mr Paterson said the land is ideal for grazing ponies or other livestock and there is opportunity to develop the property’s equestrian potential.

22-acres of land split into four paddocks

“Part of the land may be listed as a Local Biodiversity Site due to its abundance of native plants,” added Mr Paterson.

“The location is also highly desirable, adjacent to the Cateran Trail, with lovely outlooks over the surrounding Perthshire countryside.”

Dalreoch Farmhouse includes a “charming” sitting room with a feature fireplace, a dining room and a traditional kitchen.

The farmhouse has three bedrooms but there is potential to convert a fourth room.

At the rear of the house an extension provides a generous hall with a pantry and a study which could also be used as a fourth bedroom.

Upstairs is the principal bedroom as well as two further double bedrooms and family bathroom.

The garden wraps around the house with flowering borderings, a productive vegetable patch, a wildlife pond and mature trees providing privacy and structure.

Three-bedroom farmhouse with traditional steading

The outbuildings include a traditional steading with an old mill, game larder and workshops with two stables while there is also a more modern lean-to shed and cattle shed.

The outbuildings provide an opportunity for development if desired, or to support a smallholding or equestrian property.

The property comes with 22 acres or 9 hectares of land split into four well-fenced paddocks.

Dalreoch Farm extends to approximately 22.41 acres (9.07 ha) in total, with four paddocks that wrap around the back of the house and outbuildings.

The paddocks are a good practical size, benefit from shelter provided by the surrounding forestry and are well-fenced.

One of the paddocks has an abundance of native flora and is due to be listed as a Local Biodiversity Site by Perth & Kinross Council.

Dalreoch Farm is situated 15 miles from Blairgowrie and 10 miles from Pitlochry.

Conversation