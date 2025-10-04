Crieff farmer and agricultural reporter recognised in annual awards

Renowned agricultural reporter Patsy Hunter has been recognised for her years of dedication to the industry.

She was recently announced as a winner in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) awards.

Patsy worked full-time with The Scottish Farmer for 32 years and farms near Crieff with her husband.

She is this year’s recipient of the RNAS/Press & Journal award, in recognition of her livestock reporting throughout the country.

Public award winner

Originally from the south west of the country, Patsy grew up at Cuil, near Newton Stewart – a hill and upland unit known for breeding Blackface sheep and Salers cattle.

Her love for all things farming and particularly the Blackface sheep breed remained with her when she married one of the UK’s top breeders – Ian Hunter of Dalchirla, Crieff.

Along with Ian’s family, the couple has enjoyed huge success in the sale ring with Blackfaces, selling a number of tups for six-figure prices including the breed record at £200,000.

While Patsy dedicates much of her spare time to the goings-on at the farm, it’s the endless hours and effort she has dedicated to her agricultural reporting job which haven’t gone unnoticed.

Although now working with the magazine as a freelancer, her previous full-time role as business and technical editor saw her attend events up and down the country.

As well as reporting on current trends within the industry, Patsy is also known for interviewing thousands of farmers on-farm and producing detailed features on their businesses.

‘Completely overwhelmed’, says Patsy

One citation supporting Patsy’s award win described her livestock reporting as “legendary” and praised her for going about her job in such a “positive manner”.

It reads: “As a former office bearer of a society, I believe Patsy has contributed massively to the success of the organisation.

“Her uniquely high standard of professional, knowledgeable and down-to-earth journalism hits the spot with the working farmer.

“There is nothing more a farmer likes than news from the ‘men in the know’ and Patsy delivers that.”

Another citation said: “When at pedigree sales, Patsy goes in-depth with the story behind the animal, whether it’s the parentage or how previous siblings have sold.

She will even go to the length of finding out the reason for purchase and its intended use. All of this is done in a very friendly and informative manner.”

‘Professional, knowledgeable and down-to-earth‘

Of all shows, sales and conferences Patsy has attended and reported at over the last three decades and more, she says there are three events which have always remained favourites.

They are Echt Show, Abington Show and the British Cattle Breeders Club’s Conference held in Telford.

Patsy says there is nothing better than a local show, with friendly volunteers who go above and beyond to help you produce a report.

Recapping on her career so far, Patsy says: “There have been so many great memories and friends made along the way in this job.

“Some of the highlights are from the old days with John Fraser and the late Niall Robertson. We would do two or three features at a time.

“And I will always remember my first trip to the Swaledale tup sale at Kirkby Stephen to see if there were any Scots there.”

Patsy says she feels “completely overwhelmed” on winning the award and is extremely grateful to those who nominated her.

The annual awards lunch will take place on Friday November 7 at Leonardo Hotel, Aberdeen.

Tickets are now available to purchase on the RNAS website or via the secretary Fiona on 07795 570359.