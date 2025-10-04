Crieff farmer and agricultural reporter recognised in annual awards

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Business & Environment Farming

Crieff farmer and agricultural reporter recognised in annual awards

Patsy is the recipient of the Royal Northern Agricultural Society/Press and Journal public award.

In summary:

Patsy Hunter has received a prestigious award for her dedication to Scottish agriculture.

We use an AI model to generate these news summaries. The article below is original and was created by one of our journalists. Please note that while every effort has been made to ensure the accuracy of our news summaries, they may contain errors.

Patsy is well-known in the Scottish agricultural community.
Patsy is well-known in the Scottish agricultural community.
By Katrina Macarthur

Renowned agricultural reporter Patsy Hunter has been recognised for her years of dedication to the industry.

She was recently announced as a winner in the Royal Northern Agricultural Society (RNAS) awards.

Patsy worked full-time with The Scottish Farmer for 32 years and farms near Crieff with her husband.

She is this year’s recipient of the RNAS/Press & Journal award, in recognition of her livestock reporting throughout the country.

Public award winner

Originally from the south west of the country, Patsy grew up at Cuil, near Newton Stewart – a hill and upland unit known for breeding Blackface sheep and Salers cattle.

Her love for all things farming and particularly the Blackface sheep breed remained with her when she married one of the UK’s top breeders – Ian Hunter of Dalchirla, Crieff.

Patsy and husband Ian on the farm at Dalchirla with their dogs. Picture by Craig Stephen.

Along with Ian’s family, the couple has enjoyed huge success in the sale ring with Blackfaces, selling a number of tups for six-figure prices including the breed record at £200,000.

While Patsy dedicates much of her spare time to the goings-on at the farm, it’s the endless hours and effort she has dedicated to her agricultural reporting job which haven’t gone unnoticed.

Although now working with the magazine as a freelancer, her previous full-time role as business and technical editor saw her attend events up and down the country.

As well as reporting on current trends within the industry, Patsy is also known for interviewing thousands of farmers on-farm and producing detailed features on their businesses.

‘Completely overwhelmed’, says Patsy

One citation supporting Patsy’s award win described her livestock reporting as “legendary” and praised her for going about her job in such a “positive manner”.

It reads: “As a former office bearer of a society, I believe Patsy has contributed massively to the success of the organisation.

“Her uniquely high standard of professional, knowledgeable and down-to-earth journalism hits the spot with the working farmer.

“There is nothing more a farmer likes than news from the ‘men in the know’ and Patsy delivers that.”

Patsy working at Stirling Bull Sales in 2005.

Another citation said: “When at pedigree sales, Patsy goes in-depth with the story behind the animal, whether it’s the parentage or how previous siblings have sold.

She will even go to the length of finding out the reason for purchase and its intended use. All of this is done in a very friendly and informative manner.”

‘Professional, knowledgeable and down-to-earth

Of all shows, sales and conferences Patsy has attended and reported at over the last three decades and more, she says there are three events which have always remained favourites.

They are Echt Show, Abington Show and the British Cattle Breeders Club’s Conference held in Telford.

Patsy says there is nothing better than a local show, with friendly volunteers who go above and beyond to help you produce a report.

Recapping on her career so far, Patsy says: “There have been so many great memories and friends made along the way in this job.

“Some of the highlights are from the old days with John Fraser and the late Niall Robertson. We would do two or three features at a time.

“And I will always remember my first trip to the Swaledale tup sale at Kirkby Stephen to see if there were any Scots there.”

Patsy says she feels “completely overwhelmed” on winning the award and is extremely grateful to those who nominated her.

The annual awards lunch will take place on Friday November 7 at Leonardo Hotel, Aberdeen.

Tickets are now available to purchase on the RNAS website or via the secretary Fiona on 07795 570359.

More from Farming

Young Jamie Brown and Wilf Fruish in the Angus Glens
Angus grouse season sees Glen Esk boys embrace outdoor life
5
Dalreoch Farm lies near the village of Kirkmichael.
Highland Perthshire smallholding on the market for offers over £500k
Allan and Joan Ferguson, of Allan's Chilli Products, at the producers' market in Forfar.
Triumphant return for produce markets in Forfar and Montrose
The RSABI team. L-r Margo Wills, Jane Mitchell, Carol McLaren, Pauline Macmillan, Lorraine Caven and Nicola Youngson. Image: Perthshire Picture Agency.
13 best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge celebration ball
Two boys in front of a rescue Land Rover
Gallery: Farming Yesteryear 2025 showcases vintage agriculture at Scone Palace
Scone Palace Challenge. Image: Phil Hannah
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge
Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party, with fun races, at Perth Racecourse. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Best pictures from Great Scone Palace Challenge welcome party night
Andrew Adam, centre, with his Bluefaced Leicester leader and Kay Adam and Louise Finnie.
All smiles for Forfar breeder at record-breaking Kelso Ram Sales
Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler cuddling a lamb.
Video: Q&A with Perthshire-bound Emmerdale star Nicola Wheeler
James Kennedy is well-known in SAYFC's East region.
East region member James Kennedy is 'totally hooked' on Young Farmers

Conversation