How Stirlingshire farmer and mum has turned historic family farm into an agritourism beacon

When Fife-raised Alison Younger swapped council chambers for Stirlingshire cattle sheds and agritourism, she wasn’t just changing careers – she was reshaping a family legacy that stretches back more than a century.

Raised in the Fife coastal town of Burntisland, Alison never imagined she would one day be welcoming visitors to a working farm in the shadow of the Gargunnock Hills.

But 13 years after becoming a farmer, Alison is a prominent voice in the Scottish Agritourism movement – a network of diversified farms which provide tourism or leisure on a working farm, croft or estate which produces food.

“I didn’t grow up in farming,” the 50-year-old mum-of-three girls says with a laugh. “I studied law at university, then worked between youth work, corporate governance and local government.”

After 12 years with Argyll and Bute Council, Alison and her husband Fergus – whom she met while both were students at Aberdeen University – made a life-changing move in 2012.

They relocated to Old Leckie Farm near Gargunnock, Stirlingshire: a 300-acre mixed holding that had been in Fergus’ family since 1906.

For Fergus, it was a homecoming. For Alison, it was a complete career pivot.

“We took on the farm from Fergus’ mum, Helen,” she explains. “In some ways, it’s a very average mixed farm – about 300 acres, with livestock and a bit of cropping. When we took over, it was still a traditional mix of beef cattle and sheep.”

But “average” wasn’t enough to sustain a modern Scottish farm. The Youngers quickly realised they needed to diversify – and fast.

Rethinking the family business

“I think around 60% of farms in Scotland aren’t sustainable without subsidy,” Alison says frankly. “When we took on the business, the profit was never more than the subsidy we received. That wasn’t something we were willing to continue with.”

The figures were sobering. Even with long hours and full commitment, the farm’s income barely covered its costs once government payments were excluded. With little control over agricultural policy, the couple knew they had to build resilience and secure their future on their own terms.

That realisation marked the start of a transformation. Fergus continued managing the livestock and crops, while Alison set about redefining what the farm could be.

Her focus became what she calls “adding value” – turning a traditional family holding into a more diverse, financially sustainable enterprise.

“For us, agritourism offered the best opportunity,” she explains. “It let us stay true to farming while realising more value through direct selling and tourism.”

Selling local, living local

A key part of the Youngers’ diversification has been selling their own produce directly.

Old Leckie offers eggs, sausages and burgers to customers in nearby Gargunnock, tapping into a growing appetite for locally sourced food.

“We can’t compete on supermarket prices,” says Alison, “so instead we compete on quality – on flavour, freshness, welfare and sustainability.”

Those values became the foundation of the Old Leckie brand.

Today, the farm’s 1,400 free-range hens lay eggs that are all sold within 15 miles of the farm.

Customers also buy beef, lamb and pork directly, often delivered by the family themselves.

They’ve also diversified in other ways. A year earlier, in 2015, Alison and Fergus renovated a disused flat within an old steading, transforming it into a self-catering farm stay apartment that now welcomes guests from across the world.

Half their guests come from Scotland and the wider UK, the rest from overseas.

Visitors staying on the farm are given personal tours, but the Youngers also run tasting tours for day visitors keen to experience farm life firsthand.

Farming with family – and for the community

The Youngers’ three children – Katie, 16, Ellen, 14 and Nelleke, 12 – all lend a hand, especially during lambing or egg-collection peaks. The farm also provides part-time work for local teenagers who help with packing and deliveries.

But Old Leckie is also a community hub. The family regularly hosts school visits and playgroup days free of charge.

“We see that as part of giving back,” Alison says. “It’s about education – helping people understand what farming involves and why it matters.”

Earlier this year, they even hosted a charity barn dance that brought neighbours and visitors together.

Old Leckie’s story stretches far beyond the Youngers’ own chapter.

The farmhouse itself dates back to 1530, built by Alexander Leckie, who once served as a bodyguard to Mary, Queen of Scots as a baby at Stirling Castle.

The farm has only had three families since then.

After the Leckies came the Moirs, who even hosted a dinner for Bonnie Prince Charlie and Cameron of Lochiel in 1745 on their way to Jacobite victory at Prestonpans. Then came the Youngers.

Building a movement

Beyond Old Leckie, Alison has become a strategist for Scotland’s agritourism movement.

Only farms, crofts and estates actively producing food can join Scottish Agritourism, ensuring guests experience authentic farm life. The member-led organisation now represents more than 300 rural businesses.

“The network really grew during Covid,” she recalls. “People realised how valuable it was to collaborate – to share ideas, support each other and speak with one voice.”

Today, Alison sits on the organisation’s strategic board, helping oversee a growth plan aiming to contribute £250 million to the Scottish economy by 2030.

“It’s about opening access to rural Scotland – not just the famous tourist routes from Edinburgh to Skye, but all the places in between,” she says. “It’s about celebrating our food, our landscapes and our way of life.”

How important is agritourism to NFU Scotland and the Scottish Government?

For all its successes, Alison remains realistic about the challenges facing farming.

“The uncertainties around subsidies, climate change and regulation are huge,” she admits.

“We’ve also got changes in taxation and land use that will affect family farms across Scotland.” But her outlook remains hopeful.

Andrew Connon, president of NFU Scotland, says agritourism has become “a vital strand of diversification” for many farming businesses.

It allows producers to connect directly with the public, add value to their goods and stay financially viable despite rising costs and market volatility.

Initiatives not only sustain farm incomes but strengthen rural development, create jobs and keep communities vibrant. With many farms diversifying, agritourism is “no longer niche”.

But he says a “joined-up approach” from government, tourism bodies and local authorities is essential to unlock the full potential of agritourism as a sustainable driver for Scotland’s food, farming and visitor economies.

Meanwhile, Rural Affairs Secretary Mairi Gougeon says Scotland is building on decades of farm hospitality and food experiences to grow the sector’s value by 2030.

“One of our main strengths is the quality and diversity of the network of agritourism and farm retail businesses across the country,” she says.

“We’ve maintained direct support for farmers, in stark contrast to elsewhere in the UK, and remain committed to investing in the resilience of our producers. Farmers and crofters will choose what is right for them, but agritourism offers opportunities to add value to farm businesses.”

Ms Gougeon added that Scotland looks forward to hosting the Global Agritourism Conference in Aberdeen next June and welcoming more than 1,000 delegates from around the world.