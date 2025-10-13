Fife countryside resort in Kingsbarns adding jobs with £800,000 expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Fife countryside resort in Kingsbarns adding jobs with £800,000 expansion

Tennis ace owner Eilidh Smith aims to have new facilities at Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort up and running within 18 months.

By Keith Findlay
Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort owner and managing director Eilidh Smith.
Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort owner and managing director Eilidh Smith. Image: Caroline Trotter Photography

An £800,000 agri-tourism expansion in Fife is expected to create two new jobs.

Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort in Kingsbarns is adding five new two-bedroom lodges.

It’s also developing a yoga studio and wellness “hub”, offering new facilities including a gym, sauna, swimming pool and treatments.

The expansion project will be completed within 18 months.

It comes as the award-winning business celebrates its 35th anniversary.

What is there at the resort now?

Morton of Pitmilly is six miles from St Andrews.

Arable farming operations on 150 acres sit alongside 16 holiday homes ranging from one to four-bedroom studios, cottages and houses.

These include 10 in the original farm steading — dating back to the 18th Century — that were converted into courtyard cottages in 1988, ahead of the resort launch in 1990.

An additional six luxury, contemporary properties, four holiday houses and two studio apartments were built in 2012 as part of a first major expansion.

The resort currently employs six full-time staff and 10 part-timers.

Tennis ace at the helm at Morton of Pitmilly

Owner and managing director Eilidh Smith has been involved since 2007 and bought out the business in 2018.

She also captains Great Britain on the Masters World tennis circuit.

Eilidh has continued to develop her agri-tourism enterprise over the years.

As well as a wide range of leisure facilities, guests can book tennis coaching sessions.

Eilidh Smith at Morton of Pitmilly.
Eilidh at Morton of Pitmilly. Image; Caroline Trotter Photography

Award-winning resort

The resort was named best self-catering accommodation experience in Scotland at the 2023 Scottish Thistle Awards.

More recently, it received a Green Tourism Award for its commitment to sustainability.

Eilidh and her team have planted more than 27 acres of hardwood trees and miles of hedgerows to protect wildlife, insects and bird habitats. A 1.5-acre fruit and vegetable garden has also been created for locals to grow their own produce.

Eilidh Smith in a tractor
Arable farming’s still part of Eilidh’s overall business at Kingsbarns. Image: Caroline Trotter

Sustainability initiatives key for Fife resort

Sustainable and biodiversity initiatives will continue to be a key focus in growth plans for the business over the next 18 months, Eilidh told us.

She added: “This is a really exciting time for us at Morton of Pitmilly as we celebrate 35 years in business.

“Despite going through some difficult times, including the pandemic, we are still very much here and thriving, with lots of exciting plans afoot which will further enhance our existing offering.

“We are also delighted and very proud as a team to be recognised for our sustainability achievements.”

