Fife countryside resort in Kingsbarns adding jobs with £800,000 expansion

An £800,000 agri-tourism expansion in Fife is expected to create two new jobs.

Morton of Pitmilly Countryside Resort in Kingsbarns is adding five new two-bedroom lodges.

It’s also developing a yoga studio and wellness “hub”, offering new facilities including a gym, sauna, swimming pool and treatments.

The expansion project will be completed within 18 months.

It comes as the award-winning business celebrates its 35th anniversary.

What is there at the resort now?

Morton of Pitmilly is six miles from St Andrews.

Arable farming operations on 150 acres sit alongside 16 holiday homes ranging from one to four-bedroom studios, cottages and houses.

These include 10 in the original farm steading — dating back to the 18th Century — that were converted into courtyard cottages in 1988, ahead of the resort launch in 1990.

An additional six luxury, contemporary properties, four holiday houses and two studio apartments were built in 2012 as part of a first major expansion.

The resort currently employs six full-time staff and 10 part-timers.

Tennis ace at the helm at Morton of Pitmilly

Owner and managing director Eilidh Smith has been involved since 2007 and bought out the business in 2018.

She also captains Great Britain on the Masters World tennis circuit.

Eilidh has continued to develop her agri-tourism enterprise over the years.

As well as a wide range of leisure facilities, guests can book tennis coaching sessions.

Award-winning resort

The resort was named best self-catering accommodation experience in Scotland at the 2023 Scottish Thistle Awards.

More recently, it received a Green Tourism Award for its commitment to sustainability.

Eilidh and her team have planted more than 27 acres of hardwood trees and miles of hedgerows to protect wildlife, insects and bird habitats. A 1.5-acre fruit and vegetable garden has also been created for locals to grow their own produce.

Sustainability initiatives key for Fife resort

Sustainable and biodiversity initiatives will continue to be a key focus in growth plans for the business over the next 18 months, Eilidh told us.

She added: “This is a really exciting time for us at Morton of Pitmilly as we celebrate 35 years in business.

“Despite going through some difficult times, including the pandemic, we are still very much here and thriving, with lots of exciting plans afoot which will further enhance our existing offering.

“We are also delighted and very proud as a team to be recognised for our sustainability achievements.”